Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting Held on March 29, 2022 (12:30pm) - Approval 2021 Financials

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560 - CVM No. 22497

Publicly Held Company

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 29, 2022

1. Date, Time and Place: On March 29, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at a meeting held pursuant to Article 20, Paragraph 4 of the Bylaws of Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

("Company"):

2. Call and Attendance: The meeting was called pursuant to Article 20, Caput of the

Company's Bylaws. The meeting was attended by all members of the Company's Board of

Directors, Messrs. Heráclito de Brito Gomes Júnior, Mauro Teixeira Sampaio, Martha Maria

Soares Savedra, Murilo Ramos Neto, Roberto Martins de Souza, Bernardo Dantas Rodenburg and Ricardo Wagner Lopes Barbosa. Also all the members of the Company's Fiscal Council were

present, Messrs. Eduardo Rogatto Luque, Flavio Stamm and Eros Henrique Dalhe, during the discussions of items 4.1. and 4.2. on the agenda.

3. Moura.

Board: Chairman: Heráclito de Brito Gomes Júnior; and Secretary: Bruna Menezes de

4. Agenda: The members of the Company's Board of Directors met to examine, discuss and resolve on:

4.1. Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Management Report, the Independent Auditors' Report and the

Opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Audit, Risks and Compliance Committee of the Company;

4.2. Proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2021, to be submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM").

4.3. Calling of the Company's OGM.

4.4. Change in the address of the head office.

4.5. Authorization for the performance, by the Board of Officers and/or attorneys-in-fact of the Company and its subsidiaries, of all acts that may be necessary to carry out the resolutions taken regarding the matters on this agenda, as well as the ratification of acts already performed for the same purpose.

5. Resolutions: After examining and discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors attended, without any restrictions or exceptions, by unanimous vote, resolved:

5.1. To approve the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending

December 31, 2021, for submission to the resolution of the OGM, together with the Management Report, the Opinion of the Independent Auditors and the Opinions of the

Fiscal Council and the Company's Audit, Risks and Compliance Committee.

5.2. To approve the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in the amount of BRL 365,812,907.79, to be submitted to the OGM, observing the opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Audit, Risks and Compliance

Committee of the Company, as well as the Independent Auditors' report, in the following

terms:

5.2.1.1. BRL 18,290,645.39, equivalent to 5% of the net income for the year, will be allocated to the legal reserve.

5.2.1.2. BRL 88,615,850.58 will be allocated to the distribution of the minimum

mandatory dividend:

(a) BRL 17,668,691.20 was paid in advance, equivalent to the net amount of BRL 15,933,406.22, as interest on equity on July 28, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 30, 2021.

(b) The balance of BRL 70,947,159.38 will be distributed as a complement to the minimum mandatory dividend, and this balance will be paid until December 31, 2022, based on the shareholding position of May 5, 2022.

5.2.1.3. BRL 258,906,411.82, will be allocated to the statutory investment reserve.

5.3. To authorize the call for the OGM to be held, on first call, on April 29, 2022, to resolve on matters within the scope of the OGM, pursuant to the law, and the Management Proposal for the OGM, which will be made available to shareholders on the websites of the Company (ri.qualicorp.com.br), the CVM (gov.br/cvm), and the B3 (b3.com.br).

5.4. To approve the change of the address of the head office, currently located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Plínio Barreto, 365, Part, Bela Vista, ZIP Code 01313-020 to Avenida Paulista, 475, 3rd floor, Part, Bela Vista, ZIP Code 01311000, in the same city.

5.5. To approve the performance, by the Board of Officers and/or the Company's attorneys-in-fact, of all acts that may be necessary to carry out the resolutions taken above, as well as to ratify the acts already performed by such persons for the same purpose.

6. Approval and Signature of the Minutes: There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all Directors present. São Paulo, March 29, 2022. Chairman - Heráclito de Brito Gomes Júnior; Secretary - Bruna Menezes de Moura. Members present of the Board of Directors: Heráclito de Brito Gomes Júnior, Mauro Teixeira Sampaio, Martha Maria Soares Savedra, Murilo Ramos Neto, Roberto Martins de Souza, Bernardo Dantas Rodenburg and Ricardo Wagner Lopes Barbosa.

São Paulo, March 29, 2022.

_____________________________________

Bruna Menezes de Moura

Secretary