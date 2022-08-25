Qualicorp : 2Q22 Conference Call Transcript 08/25/2022 | 02:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Quali's webcast to discuss the 2Q22 results. With us today are Mr. Bruno Blatt, the Company's CEO; Mr. Fred Oldani, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; Mr. Elton Carluci, VP for Commercial Innovation and New Business;and Ana Paula Carracedo, Chief Compliance, Audit & Risk Officer. Some statements in this webcast may be projections or statements about the future expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and they may lead to results that differ materially from what was expected. This event is being broadcast simultaneously over the Internetand can be accessed at www.ri.qualicorp.com.br, where the respective presentation is available. We also inform you that this event will be recorded and the participants will listen to the webcast duringthe Company presentation. Ensuing this, we will go on to the question-and-answersession. I would like to turn the floor over to Mr. Bruno Blatt, who will proceed. We also inform you that this event will be recorded and the participants will listen to the webcast duringthe Company presentation. Ensuing this, we will go on to the question-and-answersession. I would like to turn the floor over to Mr. Bruno Blatt, who will proceed. Bruno Blatt: Good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here once again to speak about Quali's 2Q results. These moments give us the opportunity to go beyond the numbers. We can speak about concepts, managementand deliveries. Roberto Simonsen used to say that optimism is to hope for the best and confidence is to know how to deal with the worst. We have both. We have the optimism of those who understand the business and time and the confidence that in worst times we are doing the best because we have the best team, the mostcommitted to the correct management and with the delivery of results. It has been 3 months of struggles, achievements and deliveries, and we have evolved in each stage of the strategic pillars that are the foundation of our company. Thinking about one of our most important pillars, which is the customer focus, we will inaugurate next week the customer house, which is located on the ground floor of the Avenida Paulista office. This new space has been idealized to bring about a new experience with greater hospitality and quality and face-to-facecontact with Quali beneficiaries. It alsobrings savings in the cost of occupancy. Speaking about the theme of customers, we have launched a new version of our mobile application with new functionalities and performance improvements. Here, it is obvious to say how important and attractive and functional app is for relationship with our beneficiaries. But as we look at the new app through 2 very important viewpoints. One is the bridge it makes with our retention strategy as it allows us to be more connected to our customers to resolve their needs. The second perspective is financial, asit reduces operational costs and calls to our service center. In our management and governance pillar, we launched the Quali's first sustainability report and the approval of sustainability policy by the Board. Ana Carracedo, our Director of Compliance, Audit & Risk, will comment in detail about the report, but I cannot fail to emphasize the importance of this report forthe maturing of our strategic sustainability agenda. Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Qualicorp (QUAL3 BZ) August 12, 2022 And of course, I want to thank the dedication of the entire team. Quali is made up of dedicated and competent people. And our Quali way of being is now also our sustainable way of being. With regard to our growth pillar, we continue bidding on the expansion of our portfolio to bring more and better healthto our Brazilians. In the 2Q, we began the Seguros Unimed HMO, one of the largest operators in the country. The new portfolio includes plants in the Greater São Paulo, the Federal District, Salvador and Maranhão. We have108 partner operators throughout Brazil, offering the most diverse plants in all the price ranges. Another important point for Quali in the medium and long-term is product diversification. We have 2 highlights here. Our digital marketplace platform, Quali Seguros, which recently launched a new campaignin digital media to promote its main products. Besides bringing in new clients, Quali Seguros brings about advantages too, and better prices to Quali's current clients. The second highlight is the growth of our SME portfolio, which has practically doubled in the last years, reaching 80,000 lives. We are just at the beginning, and we see enormous potential for Quali in this segment. Our plan is to continue moving towards the objective of being the largest SME distributor in themarket as well as in the Affinity segment. In the Affinity segment, we had a 2Q marked by external challenges that did not allow us to deliver our goal on organic growth. Our sales and our churn remained at similar levels to the previous quarter and we had a slight reduction of 1.8%. Despite the challenges of the current inflationary environment and with very important financial management, we had a drop in cost of 10% vis-à-visthe previous year. Thus, our adjusted EBITDA margin was a 110 bps higher than in the 2Q21. Even so our profit dropped in the quarterimpacted by the operational and financial expenses. Well, I want to say that we are not comfortable with this short-term performance, but it is essential to understand that the macro scenario is unfavorable playing against us. Annual inflation in Brazil continuesat double digits even after the intense cycle of monetary tightening. Unemployment has dropped and it has reduced the population's ability to pay, and it increases defaults. This happens all over the world. Inflation and recession aggravated by the tension and threat of conflicts, besides the pandemic that hasnot ended yet. So while we look for ways to meet the short-term challenges, we have to keep our eyes fixed on the future. We are a company that has a goal. We know where we are heading, and we have an integrated team,which keeps doing the right thing for customers, shareholders and society as a whole. Recalling what I said in the last earnings release, and the analysts have reminded me of this, we know that the headwinds bring challenges to us, and have so in the past 2 years. We can also bring about better times. Just as we have been navigating with headwind, we can also be ready to resume the course when the tide turns, ready to resume growth in a sustainable way. This is and will always be the major focus ofthis administration. Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Qualicorp (QUAL3 BZ) August 12, 2022 Going back to Roberto Simonsen, we are optimistic because we have a company that knows how to workin adversity and that is ready to grow in the favorable times that we are building. We will continue to do the right thing. Thank you. Ana Paula Carracedo: Thank you, Bruno. Good afternoon to all of you who are listening to us. This is Ana Carracedo, Director of Compliance, Risk, Fraud, Audit and ESG. In the last call, we presented the evolution of these areas. 3 months later, we want to speak about progress on our positive agenda and show you that we are gainingtraction. Now these changes were necessary so that transformation could begin. And this brings us to the initial milestone in 2019 when the current administration took office and which has focused on building a consistent legacy, especially with regard to the Company's environmental responsibility and governancecommittees. In 2021, we formerly created the ESG area to include it in our strategy. This has become a reality and ESG is now present in the agenda of our products and actions. We have gone through several areas of the Company. And in 2022, we have mapped all of the material issues. We not only focus on social issues; wehave a vision of social planning to draft our ESG strategy. Our strategy is based on the development, the SDGs of the UN Global Compact. It was launched in oursustainability report that I will refer to later on. To speak about our ESG strategy, it is based on our institutional stance that health should be accessibleto all, it is a right of all. And this is how Quali would like to be recognized as part of the society that struggles for the health of Brazilians. And because of this, we have causes based on several pillars, the democratization of access to health, which is our raison d'être, diversity, equity and inclusion, essential in today's world and society and socialinvestment because we understand our role and the importance we have in society. We have 5 pillars in these strategic topics. The promotion of health and well-being is the main pillar. We also have the development of our workforce. As Bruno mentioned, our performance depends on the workof each of our professionals. Efficiency, quality, innovation of products and services is a center of our strategy and responsible marketing and customer satisfaction as well as privacy and security of information. These topics are of extreme importance because they directly impact our clients and ourmost important stakeholders. Now, all of this without forgetting the managerial issues that we need to mention, relationship among our collaborators and especially the relationships with partners that are so important in our business. We also have sustainable procurement, the efficiency of our operations and climate change and their impact onhuman health. To speak specifically about our annual report, this is very important because it is the first sustainability report for Quali. It was prepared with a great deal of affection and a great deal of work, inspired on the Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Qualicorp (QUAL3 BZ) August 12, 2022 guidelines of GRI. It brings about all types of points that have been duly audited. Besides the GRI guidelines, it is also oriented by the SDGs of the UN Global Pact, which brings about importantcommitments to society, public power and the private sector. Now, this sustainability policy has been debated with our collaborators, partners, suppliers and others. Itis not enough to have a strategy. We must make sure that everybody is aware of their role. At Quali, we believe that individual awareness is important, and that work is collective and this is how we strengthenour culture. We have made strides in other areas of the Company, especially those that are linked to control. We have changed the compliance policy of the Company. More than 90% of our collaborators have been trained.We had lives on integrity, anticorruption and unfair competition. In terms of security and privacy of information, we have set in place some measures to fight against cyber- attacks. And the solution that is on the cloud consolidates our internal culture for the treatment of sensitive and individual data. And this is a partner in our process to conclude. I would like to reinforce that we are just at the beginning of a very long journey. There is a great deal to do to enhance the strategy but these are consistent steps for a country that has to grow so much and will allow for access to quality health formore and more Brazilians. I would now like to give the floor to Elton. Elton Carluci: Thank you, Ana. Thank you, Bruno. Good afternoon to all of you. As always, it is a pleasure to be here atthis results call. I am going to give you some color regarding the figures of the 2Q. If you could all go to Slide 14, please. I will speak about our gross addns and affinity as you were able to observe. There has been a slight retraction in our portfolio. We were able to maintain the total sales witha reduction of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter. And during the quarter, we had some onetime issues in competition in a specific place because of a single product, and we hope that this situation will return tonormalcy in the coming months. We also observed that there was the opening of some carrier codes for specific benefits. And it is important to highlight that this is not a long-term concern or a problem of profitability. This is a one-time effect. These are seasonal adjustments in specific locations. And in the coming year, perhaps we will be somewhat more less rational in terms of all of this. For the time being, they might have some impact. Butin the long term, this will become normalized. And there is the ratio of LTV CAC for the Company, and some of these issues are not sustainable for the long term in the Company. However, this has not hampered our long-term strategy. Once again, thisshould return to normalcy in the coming months and the coming quarters. Every time that something like this happens, we had an exchange of a portfolio of a specific operator in the Northeast. Whenever this happens, whenever there is a price adjustment, adjustments that are normalin the affinity group vis-à-visother HMOs, it is natural to have a decrease in the sale of the products, but Conference Call Transcript 2Q22 Results Qualicorp (QUAL3 BZ) August 12, 2022 this situation has been normalized and especially when we speak about this specific operator in theNortheast. We go on to the next slide to speak about cancellations as Bruno has already referred to in his presentation. We were able to see that there would be an increase in cancellation, especially when we look at the 2Q vis-à-vis the 1Q, and there is a drop in the first half of the year. Notwithstanding this, when we look at our portfolio and we look at the impact, once again, this is a onetime impact because of the high readjustment in specific portfolios. This is a minor portfolio, but when the readjustment is so steep,it leads to a higher number of cancellations. And of course, this has an impact on our churn and otherwise, we do not normally divulge this figure. We do not break down the cancellations per portfolio, but it is important to highlight the following: even within this scenario of inflation, this more challenging scenario of cancellations and readjustments above average, we have been able to stabilize the portfolio among some operators, with which historically wehave a very good relationship. We do not normally divulge this, but if you will look at the National Health Agency, you will see that some operators have had interesting activities even in this more challenging scenario. And within the Company, we see what we can do to leverage results and allow the clients to remain with us, especially with partnerswith which we have the best relationship in terms of LTV and CAC. This is also in the slide the average readjustment that we put in place, and that will have an impact in the 3Q was in the range of 20%, and there were some readjustments that went above and beyond 20%. This was announced through the press. Now a large part of this impact will be captured in the 3Q. We sent out letters, communicating the readjustment in July to allow people to perhaps change their product. And ofcourse, the greater impact will be in the 3Q. We go on to the next slide. And this is simply an observation of the evolution of our strategy, since the Company understood that the small and medium-sized enterprises could leverage the value and we could bring in the clients, clients who have decided to have companies or could become consultants because of what was happening in the country. Some people were working in full-time jobs. They later decided tobecome entrepreneurs and we have been able to attract many of these people. In 2 years, we have practically increased the portfolio 2-fold. This has been a very successful enterprise and is cooperating so that we can seek relevant strategies to enhance the Company's figures and workwith the marketplace, new HMOs and new commercial partners. That is all from my part, and I will be at your disposal during the Q&A session. I will now give the floor toFred Oldani, our CFO. Fred Oldani: Thank you, Elton. A good afternoon to all of you. I begin on Slide 18, speaking about the highlights. First, the Affinity Health life's portfolio. We had gross adds of 103,200 lives, cancellation of 133,900 lives, ofcourse, with a drop in the number of lives.

