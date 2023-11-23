life, moving away from a "one size fits all" remuneration policy in the channel to greater segmentation of CAC by product type, price range, and by region.

Moving on to the operating and financial results, it is important to remember that the third quarter seasonally concentrates the highest volume of contract renewals in our Affinity portfolio. And that the high loss ratio resulted in 30% average price increase to our portfolio, the highest ever applied in Quali's history. Despite the record readjustment, we saw a slight improvement of 50 bps YoY in the churn rate this 3Q23 (to 14.7%), because of retention efforts and with a gradual improvement in the sales mix.

We also observed a deceleration in gross additions that were 56.9 thousand lives in Affinity Health, as a result of a lower product offering and the restructuring of Quali's commercial teams, which momentarily reduced the focus on sales. Thus, due to seasonally high churn and lower sales, our main portfolio showed a sequential reduction of 9% in 3Q23. However, an improvement in the average ticket and the take-rate's stability resulted in a 2% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the 12.6% drop in net revenue still reflects the take-rate drop of around 200 bps, while the increase in ticket compensates for practically all the volume loss in the portfolio.

Another positive highlight in the quarter was the slight 30 bps QoQ expansion in the Adjusted EBITDA margin to 45.1%, remaining in a relatively stable level (at "mid-40s") since the beginning of the year, and which does not reflect recent restructuring efforts yet. Moreover, when we subtract sales commission disbursements (cash CAC) from EBITDA, we arrive at an "Adj. EBITDA - CAC" indicator of R$163.9 million in 3Q23, which showed growth of 15.8% QoQ and 14% YoY. Our "Adj. EBITDA - CAC margin" was 37.0% in the third quarter, compared to 32% in the first half of 2023 and around 31% in 2021 and 2022, without considering the high costs with acquisitions (M&A) in these previous years. Our net income was negative by R$54.2 million in 3Q23, impacted by the write-off of Escale and by restructuring expenses, but grew 4.6% to R$14.8 million when adjusted for these non- recurring effects.

In addition, we generated operating cash flow of R$114 million in 3Q23, following efforts to optimize commissions and to normalize working capital. In first nine months of 2023, cash flow generation exceeded R$400 million, which is 5.6x higher than the cash generated in 9M22 and more than double that of the cash flow for the full-year 2022. As a result, our indebtedness level (net debt/Adj. EBITDA) remained stable at 1.5x.

As mentioned before, we will continue throughout 2023 to dedicate ourselves to expenses control, with discipline in capital allocation and searching for new products, in order to face the current sector situation in the best possible way. In parallel, and with important reinforcements in its Management, Quali will continue to seek value-generating levers for medium and long-term to reinforce its competitive differentials as a leader in the Benefits Administration segment. And, together with its partners, it will continue to work towards the sustainability of the healthcare sector.