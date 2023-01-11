Qualicorp : Minutes of the Board of Directors Held on January 02, 2023 (6h30 pm)

of reservations, by unanimous vote, the appointment of Messrs. (i) João Mendes de Oliveira Castro, Brazilian, married, Lawyer, bearer of the RG ID no. 12.774.787-1 issued by IFP-RJ, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 091.568.237- 03; (ii) Rodrigo Cury Sampaio de Miranda Pavan, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG no. 44.290.374-1 issued by the SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under no. 354.277.468-54; and (iii) Ricardo Saad Affonso, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of identity card RG no. 04388031-9 issued by IFP-RJ, registered with CPF/ME under no. 531.032.627-87, all with an office in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. Paulista no. 475, 3rd floor, party, Bela Vista, Zip Code no. 01311-000, to exercise, as of this date, the position of member of the Company's Board of Directors, all with a unified term of office with the Other directors and effective until the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held perform in 2024.

5.1.1. Each of the appointed Directors must declare, under the penalties of the law, which (i) complies with all the requirements set forth in article 147 of Law no. 6,404 of 1976, in article 2 of Annex K of CVM Resolution 80, of 2022 and item 4.2.4.

of the "Policy for the Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors, their Advisory Committees and Statutory Board" of the Company for its investiture as a member of the Board of Directors; and (ii) will take over his office by signing the term of office and the declarations to which refers to Annex K of CVM Resolution 80, of 2022.

5.1.2. The appointed directors are all considered independent under the terms of the definition in the Regulation of the B3 S.A's New Market Regulation.

5.2. Given the resignation of Mr. Heráclito de Brito Gomes Júnior, approve, without any restrictions or reservations, by unanimous vote, the election (i) of Mr. Murilo Ramos Neto,

current Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, to exercise the Presidency of this Board of Directors, and (ii) the Director Mr. Roberto Martins de Souza to occupy the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, who, from of the present date, assume the respective functions for the remainder of the current mandate, pursuant to Article 16, Paragraph 3 of the Bylaws and Article 12 of the Bylaws Inside the Board of Directors.

5.3. Given of the resignation of Mr. Bruno Blatt, Chief Executive Officer of the Company,

and subject to the provisions of item 6.2.3. of the "Policy for the Appointment of Board Members of Board of Directors, it's Advisory Committees and Statutory Board", to approve,

without any restrictions or reservations, by unanimous vote, the election of Mr. Elton Hugo

Carluci, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of identity card RG no. 32.792.569-3 (SSP/SP), registered with the CPF/ME under No. 222.707.058-74, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with an office in the same town, on Av. Paulista nº 475, 3rd floor, part, Bela Vista, CEP 01311-000, to exercise, from this date, the position of Chief