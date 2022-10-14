Qualicorp : Minutes of the Board of Directors Held on October 14, 2022 (09h00)

The hereby elected Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer declares, under the penalties of the law, that he meets all the requirements set forth in Article 147, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") for his investiture as the Company's Officer,

and will take office in his positions upon the execution of the Instrument of Investiture, drawn up in the Company's Minutes of the Board of Officers' Book. The elected Officer's term of office will end at the Board of Directors' meeting to be held following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

7. Approval and Signature of the Minutes: There being no further business to discuss, this meeting was closed, from which these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all the Directors in attendance.

São Paulo, October 14, 2022

