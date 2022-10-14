Qualicorp : Minutes of the Board of Directors Held on October 14, 2022 (09h00)
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.
CNPJ/ME No. 11.992.680/0001-93
NIRE 35.300.379.560 - CVM No. 22497
Publicly-held Company
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 14, 2022
Date, Time, and Venue: on October 14, 2022, at 9 a.m., was held exclusively by digital means, and was considered to be held at the head office of Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 20, Paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws.
Call: The call formalities were waived, pursuant to Article 15, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.
Atendence: All of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 20, Paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws.
Board: Chairman: Heráclito de Brito Gomes Junior; and Secretary: Natália Brassaloti.
Agenda: Resolve on the election of the Company's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, as a result of Mr. Frederico de Aguiar Oldani's resignation, received on this date.
Resolutions Taken: After analyzing and discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors in attendance, resolved, unanimously and without any restrictions or reservations, to approve the election of Mr. Elton Hugo Carluci, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, bearer of the identity card RG No. 32.792.569-3 (SSP/SP), enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 222.707.058-74, domiciled in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address at Avenida Paulista, No. 475, 3rd floor, part, Bela Vista, Zip Code 01311-000, to temporarily exercise, as of this date, the positions of the Company's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, as a result of the resignation request submitted by Mr. Frederico de Aguiar Oldani.
The hereby elected Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer declares, under the penalties of the law, that he meets all the requirements set forth in Article 147, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") for his investiture as the Company's Officer,
and will take office in his positions upon the execution of the Instrument of Investiture, drawn up in the Company's Minutes of the Board of Officers' Book. The elected Officer's term of office will end at the Board of Directors' meeting to be held following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
7.Approval and Signature of the Minutes: There being no further business to discuss, this meeting was closed, from which these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all the Directors in attendance.
São Paulo, October 14, 2022
(Signatures page of Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.'s Minutes of the Board of
Directors' meeting, held on October 14, 2022, at 9 a.m.)
