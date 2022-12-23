Advanced search
    QUAL3   BRQUALACNOR6

QUALICORP

(QUAL3)
12/23/2022
6.260 BRL   +9.06%
Qualicorp Shares Jump 7.3% After Blackrock Boosts Stake

12/23/2022 | 10:42am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA's shares were 7.3% higher after the insurance brokerage said Blackrock Inc. boosted its stake in the Brazilian company to over 10%.

Shares reached 6.16 reais, the equivalent of $1.20, and are down 66% from the end of last year through Thursday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stock index was up 1.6% in midday trading.

Qualicorp said Friday morning that it had been informed by Blackrock that the U.S. investment management company, on behalf of some clients, acquired and now holds 28.5 million common shares in the insurance brokerage, for a stake of about 10%.

Blackrock also holds 3.8 million derivative financial instruments representing about 1.3% of total shares issued by Qualicorp, the Brazilian company said. Blackrock informed Qualicorp that the stake is strictly for investment purposes and it has made no agreements regulating the exercise of voting rights, according to the Brazilian company.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1041ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.28% 701.345 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.02% 5.4442 Delayed Quote.-13.02%
QUALICORP 9.23% 6.26 Delayed Quote.-66.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 058 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2022 220 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 609 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 1 598 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 821
Free-Float 71,8%
Qualicorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QUALICORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,74 BRL
Average target price 11,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 96,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Blatt Chief Executive Officer
Frederico de Aguiar Oldani CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Heráclito de Brito Gomes Chairman
Rosângela Martins de Souza Director-Operation, Administrative & Compliance
Mauro Teixeira Sampaio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALICORP-66.15%309
CHUBB LIMITED12.46%90 228
ALLIANZ SE-2.46%86 238
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.58%82 189
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.16%70 922
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.87%29 654