Qualis Innovations : 3rd Quarter

QUALIS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 703,921 $ 72,915 Inventory 72,000 - Deposits 54,000 90,000 Other current assets 156,196 5,000 Total current assets 986,117 167,915 Property and equipment, net 60,636 71,526 Intangible assets, net 250,645 572,903 Total assets $ 1,297,398 $ 812,344 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 23,757 $ - Other current liabilities 99,688 - Total current liabilities 123,445 - Total liabilities 123,445 - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 8,239,950 and 4,058,300 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 8,240 4,058 Additional paid-in-capital 3,503,298 1,780,942 Accumulated deficit (2,337,585) (972,656) Total stockholders' equity 1,173,953 812,344 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,297,398 $ 812,344

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three For the Nine Months Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021

2020

Net revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Gross Profit - - - - Operating expenses: Research and development 356,608 322,258 107,419 107,419 Stock based compensation - related party 215,378 - - - General and administrative 792,943 66,357 380,702 20,557 Total operating expenses 1,364,929 388,615 488,121 127,976 Loss from operations (1,364,929) (388,615) (488,121) (127,976) Loss before income taxes (1,364,929) (388,615) (488,121) (127,976) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,364,929) $ (388,615) $ (488,121) $ (127,976) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21) $ (0.10) $ (0.06) $ (0.03) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 6,496,835 3,920,709 8,176,200 4,058,300

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCommon StockShares

AmountAdditional Paid in Capital

AccumulatedTotal Stockholders'

Deficit

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020 3,708,300 $ 3,708 $ 1,606,292 $ (455,479) $ 1,154,521 Net loss - - - (126,046) (126,046) Balance as of March 31, 2020 3,708,300 $ 3,708 $ 1,606,292 $ (581,525) $ 1,028,475 Issuance of common stock for cash

Net loss

Balance as of June 30, 2020

350,000

-350

-174,650

-- (134,593)

175,000 (134,593)

4,058,300 $

4,058 $

1,780,942 $

(716,118) $

1,068,882

Net loss

-

-

-

(127,976)

(127,976)

Balance as of September 30, 2020 4,058,300 $ 4,058 $ 1,780,942 $ (844,094) $ 940,906 Balance as of January 1, 2021 4,058,300 $ 4,058 $ 1,780,942 $ (972,656) $ 812,344

Issuance of common stock for cash 2,000,000 2,000 998,000 - 1,000,000 Issuance of common shares for services - related parties 30,000 30 14,970 - 15,000 Net loss - - - (204,031) (204,031) Balance as of March 31, 2021

6,088,300 $

6,088 $

2,793,912 $

(1,176,687) $

1,623,313

Recapitalization of Qualis in conjunction with reverse acquisition 496,650 497 49,503 - 50,000 Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services - - 110,239 - 110,239 Warrants issued in conjunction with employment agreement - - 165,378 - 165,378 Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement 900,000 900 (900) - - Issuance of common stock for cash 300,000 300 149,700 - 150,000 Issuance of common stock for cash - related parties 200,000 200 99,800 - 100,000

Net loss - - - (672,777) (672,777) Balance as of June 30, 2021 7,984,950 $ 7,985 $ 3,367,632 $ (1,849,464) $ 1,526,153 Issuance of common stock for services - related parties 250,000 250 124,750 - 125,000 Issuance of common stock for services 5,000 5 2,495 - 2,500 Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services - - 8,421 - 8,421 Net loss - - - (488,121) (488,121) Balance as of September 30, 2021 8,239,950 $ 8,240 $ 3,503,298 $ (2,337,585) $ 1,173,953

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended September 30,2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,364,929) $ (388,615) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 12,677 6,877 Amortization expense 322,258 322,258 Warrants issued for services 118,660 - Stock based compensation - related parties 215,378 - Issuance of common stock for services - related parties 140,000 - Issuance of common stock for services 2,500 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (72,000) - Deposits 36,000 (90,000) Other current assets (151,196) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,757 (10,000) Other current liabilities 99,688 - Net cash used in operating activities (617,207) (159,480) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,787) (82,530) Net cash used in investing activities (1,787) (82,530) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term convertible notes Issuance of common stock for cash 1,150,000 175,000 Issuance of common stock for cash - related party 100,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,250,000 175,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash 631,006 (67,010) Cash at beginning of period 72,915 161,940 Cash at end of period $ 703,921 $ 94,930 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ -$ - Income taxes $ -$ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement $ 1,397 $ -

