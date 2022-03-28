Log in
    QLIS   US74754Q1058

QUALIS INNOVATIONS, INC.

(QLIS)
Qualis Innovations : 3rd Quarter

03/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
QUALIS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

703,921

$

72,915

Inventory

72,000

-

Deposits

54,000

90,000

Other current assets

156,196

5,000

Total current assets

986,117

167,915

Property and equipment, net

60,636

71,526

Intangible assets, net

250,645

572,903

Total assets

$

1,297,398

$

812,344

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

23,757

$

-

Other current liabilities

99,688

-

Total current liabilities

123,445

-

Total liabilities

123,445

-

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 8,239,950 and 4,058,300 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

8,240

4,058

Additional paid-in-capital

3,503,298

1,780,942

Accumulated deficit

(2,337,585)

(972,656)

Total stockholders' equity

1,173,953

812,344

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,297,398

$

812,344

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

F-18

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three

For the Nine Months

Months Ended

Ended September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Gross Profit

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses:

Research and development

356,608

322,258

107,419

107,419

Stock based compensation - related party

215,378

-

-

-

General and administrative

792,943

66,357

380,702

20,557

Total operating expenses

1,364,929

388,615

488,121

127,976

Loss from operations

(1,364,929)

(388,615)

(488,121)

(127,976)

Loss before income taxes

(1,364,929)

(388,615)

(488,121)

(127,976)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net loss

$

(1,364,929)

$

(388,615)

$

(488,121)

$

(127,976)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.21)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

6,496,835

3,920,709

8,176,200

4,058,300

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

F-19

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCommon StockShares

AmountAdditional Paid in Capital

AccumulatedTotal Stockholders'

Deficit

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

3,708,300 $

3,708 $

1,606,292 $

(455,479) $

1,154,521

Net loss

-

-

-

(126,046)

(126,046)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

3,708,300 $

3,708 $

1,606,292 $

(581,525) $

1,028,475

Issuance of common stock for cash

Net loss

Balance as of June 30, 2020

350,000

-350

-174,650

-- (134,593)

175,000 (134,593)

4,058,300 $

4,058 $

1,780,942 $

(716,118) $

1,068,882

Net loss

-

-

-

(127,976)

(127,976)

Balance as of September 30, 2020

4,058,300 $

4,058 $

1,780,942 $

(844,094) $

940,906

Balance as of January 1, 2021

4,058,300 $

4,058 $

1,780,942 $

(972,656) $

812,344

Issuance of common stock for cash

2,000,000

2,000

998,000

-

1,000,000

Issuance of common shares for services - related parties

30,000

30

14,970

-

15,000

Net loss

-

-

-

(204,031)

(204,031)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

6,088,300 $

6,088 $

2,793,912 $

(1,176,687) $

1,623,313

Recapitalization of Qualis in conjunction with reverse acquisition

496,650

497

49,503

-

50,000

Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services

-

-

110,239

-

110,239

Warrants issued in conjunction with employment agreement

-

-

165,378

-

165,378

Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement

900,000

900

(900)

-

-

Issuance of common stock for cash

300,000

300

149,700

-

150,000

Issuance of common stock for cash - related parties

200,000

200

99,800

-

100,000

Net loss

-

-

-

(672,777)

(672,777)

Balance as of June 30, 2021

7,984,950

$

7,985

$

3,367,632

$

(1,849,464)

$

1,526,153

Issuance of common stock for services - related parties

250,000

250

124,750

-

125,000

Issuance of common stock for services

5,000

5

2,495

-

2,500

Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services

-

-

8,421

-

8,421

Net loss

-

-

-

(488,121)

(488,121)

Balance as of September 30, 2021

8,239,950

$

8,240

$

3,503,298

$

(2,337,585)

$

1,173,953

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

F-20

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended September 30,2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(1,364,929)

$

(388,615)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

12,677

6,877

Amortization expense

322,258

322,258

Warrants issued for services

118,660

-

Stock based compensation - related parties

215,378

-

Issuance of common stock for services - related parties

140,000

-

Issuance of common stock for services

2,500

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventory

(72,000)

-

Deposits

36,000

(90,000)

Other current assets

(151,196)

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

23,757

(10,000)

Other current liabilities

99,688

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(617,207)

(159,480)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,787)

(82,530)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,787)

(82,530)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term convertible notes

Issuance of common stock for cash

1,150,000

175,000

Issuance of common stock for cash - related party

100,000

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,250,000

175,000

Net increase (decrease) in cash

631,006

(67,010)

Cash at beginning of period

72,915

161,940

Cash at end of period

$

703,921

$

94,930

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

-$

-

Income taxes

$

-$

-

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement

$

1,397

$

-

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

F-21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SKY Digital Stores Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 18:50:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
