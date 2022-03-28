Qualis Innovations : 3rd Quarter
QUALIS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
703,921
$
72,915
Inventory
72,000
-
Deposits
54,000
90,000
Other current assets
156,196
5,000
Total current assets
986,117
167,915
Property and equipment, net
60,636
71,526
Intangible assets, net
250,645
572,903
Total assets
$
1,297,398
$
812,344
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
23,757
$
-
Other current liabilities
99,688
-
Total current liabilities
123,445
-
Total liabilities
123,445
-
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 8,239,950 and 4,058,300 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
8,240
4,058
Additional paid-in-capital
3,503,298
1,780,942
Accumulated deficit
(2,337,585)
(972,656)
Total stockholders' equity
1,173,953
812,344
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,297,398
$
812,344
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
F-18
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three
For the Nine Months
Months Ended
Ended September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Gross Profit
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses:
Research and development
356,608
322,258
107,419
107,419
Stock based compensation - related party
215,378
-
-
-
General and administrative
792,943
66,357
380,702
20,557
Total operating expenses
1,364,929
388,615
488,121
127,976
Loss from operations
(1,364,929 )
(388,615 )
(488,121 )
(127,976)
Loss before income taxes
(1,364,929 )
(388,615 )
(488,121 )
(127,976 )
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net loss
$
(1,364,929 )
$
(388,615 )
$
(488,121 )
$
(127,976)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.21 )
$
(0.10 )
$
(0.06 )
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
6,496,835
3,920,709
8,176,200
4,058,300
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
F-19
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock Shares
Amount Additional Paid in Capital
Accumulated Total Stockholders'
Deficit
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2020
3,708,300 $
3,708 $
1,606,292 $
(455,479) $
1,154,521
Net loss
-
-
-
(126,046)
(126,046)
Balance as of March 31, 2020
3,708,300 $
3,708 $
1,606,292 $
(581,525) $
1,028,475
Issuance of common stock for cash
Net loss
Balance as of June 30, 2020
350,000
- 350
- 174,650
- - (134,593)
175,000 (134,593)
4,058,300 $
4,058 $
1,780,942 $
(716,118) $
1,068,882
Net loss
-
-
-
(127,976)
(127,976)
Balance as of September 30, 2020
4,058,300 $
4,058 $
1,780,942 $
(844,094) $
940,906
Balance as of January 1, 2021
4,058,300 $
4,058 $
1,780,942 $
(972,656) $
812,344
Issuance of common stock for cash
2,000,000
2,000
998,000
-
1,000,000
Issuance of common shares for services - related parties
30,000
30
14,970
-
15,000
Net loss
-
-
-
(204,031)
(204,031)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
6,088,300 $
6,088 $
2,793,912 $
(1,176,687) $
1,623,313
Recapitalization of Qualis in conjunction with reverse acquisition
496,650
497
49,503
-
50,000
Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services
-
-
110,239
-
110,239
Warrants issued in conjunction with employment agreement
-
-
165,378
-
165,378
Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement
900,000
900
(900)
-
-
Issuance of common stock for cash
300,000
300
149,700
-
150,000
Issuance of common stock for cash - related parties
200,000
200
99,800
-
100,000
Net loss
-
-
-
(672,777 )
(672,777 )
Balance as of June 30, 2021
7,984,950
$
7,985
$
3,367,632
$
(1,849,464 )
$
1,526,153
Issuance of common stock for services - related parties
250,000
250
124,750
-
125,000
Issuance of common stock for services
5,000
5
2,495
-
2,500
Warrants issued to third parties in conjunction with services
-
-
8,421
-
8,421
Net loss
-
-
-
(488,121 )
(488,121 )
Balance as of September 30, 2021
8,239,950
$
8,240
$
3,503,298
$
(2,337,585 )
$
1,173,953
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
F-20
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,364,929)
$
(388,615)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation expense
12,677
6,877
Amortization expense
322,258
322,258
Warrants issued for services
118,660
-
Stock based compensation - related parties
215,378
-
Issuance of common stock for services - related parties
140,000
-
Issuance of common stock for services
2,500
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Inventory
(72,000)
-
Deposits
36,000
(90,000)
Other current assets
(151,196)
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
23,757
(10,000)
Other current liabilities
99,688
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(617,207)
(159,480)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,787)
(82,530)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,787)
(82,530)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term convertible notes
Issuance of common stock for cash
1,150,000
175,000
Issuance of common stock for cash - related party
100,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,250,000
175,000
Net increase (decrease) in cash
631,006
(67,010)
Cash at beginning of period
72,915
161,940
Cash at end of period
$
703,921
$
94,930
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
- $
-
Income taxes
$
- $
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Common stock issued in conjunction with share agreement
$
1,397
$
-
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
F-21
