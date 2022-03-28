Qualis Innovations : Annual report 2021 03/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FISCAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION The following discussion of our plan of operation should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and related notes that appear elsewhere in this prospectus. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this report. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they are made. Corporate Background Qualis Innovations, Inc. (the "Company" or "Qualis") was incorporated in the state of Nevada on March 23, 2006, under the name "Hoopsoft Development Corp." ("Hoopsoft"). After several name changes, the prior business operations were abandoned, the Company's name was changed to Qualis Innovations, Inc., and the Company had no operations until June of 2021. In July, 2019, John Ballard and a Charles Achoa, formed a new company named EMF Medical Devices Inc. for the development, maintenance, marketing and sale of an electronic device for the treatment of pain that would make use of certain intellectual property interests held by LCMD. In May 2021 the Company changed its name to mPathix Health Inc. Presently, John Ballard is the Chief Financial Officer and Charles Achoa does not participate in any management or board position. On June 28, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement by and among mPathix Health, Inc. (formerly known as EMF Medical Devices, Inc.), a Delaware corporation ("mPathix"), pursuant to which mPathix was acquired by the Company. The closing of the transaction (the "Closing") took place on or about June 29, 2021, and the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of mPathix. In exchange, the Company issued to mPathix's shareholders, their designees or assigns, an aggregate of 6,988,300 shares of Company common stock (the "Shares Component"), or approximately 93.4% of the shares of common stock of the Company issued and outstanding immediately after the Closing, and the Company issued warrants to purchase an additional 1,098,830 shares (698,830 warrants issued to the Company's previous CEO and 400,000 to CreoMed which is beneficially owned by Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, the Company's acting CEO and chairman of the board) of the Company's common stock, exercisable for 10 years at a $0.50 per share exercise price, subject to adjustment. In connection with the closing of the mPathix acquisition, the officers and directors of mPathix were appointed as the officers and directors of the Company. The Share Exchange Agreement has the following provision. In the event that for the two-year period following the Closing, QLIS sells additional shares for consideration per share less than $0.50 per share, then it shall issue to Echo Resources LLLP ("Echo"), concurrently with such issuance, a number of shares of QLIS common stock sufficient to ensure that Echo has the number of shares that it would have had if it purchased a pro rata portion of the common stock in such subsequent offering at such lower purchase price. The acquisition was accounted for as a "reverse merger" and recapitalization since the stockholders of mPathix prior to the acquisition acquired a majority of the outstanding shares of the common stock of the Company immediately following the completion of the transaction. mPathix was deemed to be the accounting acquirer in the transaction, and, consequently, the transaction was treated as a recapitalization of mPathix. As a result, the Company is considered to be the continuation of the predecessor, mPathix. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities and the historical operations that are reflected in the Company's financial statements are those of mPathix and are recorded at the historical cost basis of mPathix. The Company's assets, liabilities and results of operations were consolidated with the assets, liabilities and results of operations of mPathix after consummation of the acquisition. Description of Business, Principal Products, Services The Company is now the holding company under which mPathix operates. mPathix is a clinical stage company focused on the development, production, and distribution of pain management and other central nervous system (CNS) based solutions. We are developing products designed to address the unmet needs of patients who seek alternatives to traditional pain medications and interventions or adjunctive therapies to their current treatment regimen. We believe that our products will provide clinicians and patients with new and differentiated set of pain management tools to meet the diversity of patient needs. A key element to the Company's growth strategy is to acquire the rights to or develop existing devices. Large device companies have increased the minimum market opportunity they require in order to commit marketing resources to their products. As a result, there are many products that are unsupported by such companies and are currently scheduled to be phased out or "sunsetted." Qualis Innovations believes that it can create significant value by developing or acquiring rights to a portfolio of such products, expanding their therapeutic uses and/or markets, improving or enhancing such products and dedicating the appropriate amount of marketing and other resources to maximize the value of the Company's portfolio. There are several key criteria the Company uses when evaluating product opportunities: • The disease or condition largely has been ignored due to lack of interest by other, larger companies and, as a result, overall competition in the space is limited.

• The device is not selling well for various reasons (including, among other things, poor management, poor reimbursement, improper or no available billing codes, inaccurate pricing, and limited and/or poor clinical outcomes) which, Qualis would attempt to eliminate, thereby increasing product revenues.

• The device should be easy to manufacture, thereby avoiding the need for costly investment by the Company develop products and complicated manufacturing facilities.

• There should be a large, underserved patient population. The device should have clear regulatory and reimbursement paths with the FDA and CMS, respectively (or already be approved).

• The device should be relatively easy to distribute/dispense and administer. Most importantly, the product must have a history of limited adverse events to patients. Our planned product which is our sole product and is in the development pipeline is SOLACE, a non-invasive medical device that uses electromagnetic induction to generate deep heat below the surface of the skin to reduce and relieve pain. SOLACE™ delivers radio frequency (RF) energy continuously and thereby delivers thermal effects to the tissue and utilizes several differentiated features vs other radio frequency devices currently on the market. The SOLACE device is based on proprietary high-frequency magnetic induction technology, which we refer to as Electromagnetic Induction ("EMI").Electromagnetic or magnetic induction is the use of electric currents or a derivative of a current in the form of a sound or an acoustic wave or an electromagnetic energy wave. Administered electric currents or their derivatives have two attributes: (1) pain relief and (2) regeneration of tissues. Magnetic fields are induced beneath the skin surface to create localized, planar heat in the dermis and deeper muscle, while selectively avoiding sensitive structures in the epidermis and fat layers. By comparison, our SOLACE device creates currents in discreet planes beneath the tissue surface rather than directing energy through the planes and penetrating the epidermis. Therefore, our EMI technology may provide for shorter duration of treatments and a more comfortable patient experience vs. other energy-based technologies SOLACE™ delivers RF energy via a user-friendly hand-held applicator that allows for targeted and ergonomic application of RF energy to discrete areas of concern. In contrast, competitor diathermy devices utilize a large drum applicator wherein the RF energy is emitted across a large surface area. Diathermy is the controlled production of deep heating beneath the skin in the subcutaneous tissue, deep muscles and joints for therapeutic purposes. There are two types of diathermy devices on the market today: radio or high frequency and microwave. The drum applicatordesign limits the tissue targeting to larger joints, while smaller joints or tissue areas (e.g. acromion of the shoulder, plantar aspect of foot, neck) are largely unaddressed. The hand-held applicator from the SOLACE™ device provides a small surface area (approx. 3 cm2) which is coated in Teflon® that can easily be positioned to target smaller body parts providing a differentiation compared to large drum-type radio frequency devices fail to adequately treat. Presently, the Company is in the process of preparing the documents necessary to submit an application to the FDA for clearance of our planned device. We plan on also filing a provisional patent for the changes and new development of our device over our previous licensed device from LCMD, The Company has an accumulated deficit of $2,588,000. It is anticipated that the total expected financial outlay to complete the development and FDA application is approximately $250,000, combined with operating expenses the Company may not be able to have enough cash flow to support the Company's daily operations resulting in an opinion by the auditors of the Company continuing as a going concern. We anticipate that our SOLACE device will be cleared by the FDA via the 510k process and that it will be deemed to be substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device called the Bebe device, The Bebe device was originally cleared by the FDA in 2014 by the Marchito Entities and subsequently sold to LCMD via an Asset Purchase Agreement and an Intellectual Property License Agreement. The Bebe device is indicated for use in the treatment of selected medical conditions such as pain relief, muscle spasms, and joint contractures, but not for the treatment of malignancies. License Agreement On August 28, 2019, mPathix entered into a Preliminary License Agreement with LCMD, licensing from LCMD certain patents, know how, trade secrets, 510(k) clearances and other property (the "Property") previously transferred to LCMD by the Marchitto Entities (defined below) in accordance with an Asset Purchase Agreement and a separate Intellectual Property License Agreement dated November 10, 2015. Jim Holt who currently serves as the sole officer and director of LCMD is also the director of mPathix. mPathix has an exclusive license to reproduce, distribute, sell, lease, display and perform and otherwise use the Property (including the SOLACE medical device) for use in pain management as of the August 28, 2019 agreement. In consideration, mPathix issued 2,000,000 shares of its common stock to LCMD, and paid $110,000 in cash to LCMD on or about on September 9, 2019. Additionally, mPathix agreed to pay continuing royalties to LCMD, with an initial royalty payment of 6.0% of the net revenues from pain application sales in each of the first twelve months. After the first twelve months, the royalty percentage decreases to 5.5% for the subsequent twelve-month period. Following the second twelve-month period, the royalty rate reduces to 5% for the remainder of the term of the agreement. As of the date of this prospectus, no royalty payments have been made to or earned by LCMD since no revenues from medical device sales have been generated. On June 3, 2021, a Definitive License Agreement was signed by LCMD and mPathix Health in order to finalize the terms of the August 28, 2019 Preliminary License Agreement. However the right to use the patents and intellectual property was in effect as of the August 28, 2019 date. The terms of our license with LCMD are contingent upon successful fulfilment of a court ordered resolution between LCMD and the original owners of the underlying intellectual property (the "Marchitto Entities"). LCMD is obligated to pay to the Marchitto Entities the sum of $2,400,000 on or before April 24, 2022. Should LCMD fail to fulfill their payment obligation, the original license agreement between LCMD and the Marchitto Entities will terminate, and LCMD, and by extension the Company, would lose its rights to the intellectual property in the Intellectual Property License Agreement, however LCMD will retain all other assets under the Asset Purchase Agreement. Since acquiring the rights to the Bebe device, the Company has undertaken an extensive design review to determine how to improve the use, efficacy, and safety of the device. Based on our efforts, we have identified a number of design improvements which are unique and distinct from the original Bebe device design, including updated technology of the circuit board, changes in material in the headpiece generating heat on a more consistent basis, new design and other improvements to the existing electromagnetic induction technology. Based on these improvements, the Company plans to move forward on developing its own device (i.e. the SOLACE device) and we will apply for a new 510(k) application to support it. Further, as provided for in June 3, 2021 Definitive License Agreement with LCMD, the Company will not exercise its option to fulfill LCMD's obligation to the Marchito Entities nor will it enter into any negotiations with the Marchitto Entities to secure property rights on their device after April 24, 2022 The proceeds of this offering are not intended to be paid to LCMD by the Company. Unless it was able to license such intellectual property directly from the Marchitto Entities. As of March 23, 2022, LCMD owns 1,878,955 shares of the Company. The Company's license will terminate with LCMD on April 24, 2022, unless LCMD satisfies its payment obligations to the Marchitto Entities described above. If LCMD satisfies those obligations, the license will not terminate so long as any required royalties are being paid by the Company. LCMD has provided indication to the Company regarding their ability to satisfy their payment obligations to the Marchitto Entities, and has not made any payments to date. The Company is in the process of finalizing the SOLACE product design and will is beginning to compile the data required to complete an application with the FDA. Further, given the substantial changes and modifications that we have identified for our device, the Company will seek to file a provisional patents at the earliest possible date. Employees As of the date of this prospectus, we have one full-time employees, one full-time contracted consultant, John Ballard, our current chief financial officer (CFO), and four part-time contracted consultants. None of our employees is subject to a collective bargaining agreement. We believe our relations with our current employee is satisfactory. . Where You Can Find our Reports Any person or entity may read and copy our reports with the Commission at the Commission's Public Reference Room at 100 F Street N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. The public may obtain information on the operation of the Public Room by calling the Commission toll free at 1-800-SEC-0330. The Commission also maintains an Internet site at http://www.sec.gov where reports, proxies and other disclosure statements on public companies may be viewed by the public. Recent Developments We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Additionally, we have begun the process of becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission through the process of a S1 registration statement with the intent to file this document within the next 60-90 days. Financing Transactions Acquisition of mPathix On June 28, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("Exchange Agreement") by and among mPathix Health, Inc. (formerly EMF Medical Devices, Inc., a Delaware corporation) ("mPathix") and Qualis. The closing of the transaction (the "Closing") took place on June 29, 2021 (the "Closing Date"). On the Closing Date, pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Agreement, the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares (the "Shares") of mPathix. The acquisition was accounted for as a "reverse merger" and recapitalization since the stockholders of mPathix prior to the acquisition acquired a majority of the outstanding shares of the common stock of the Company immediately following the completion of the transaction. mPathix was deemed to be the accounting acquirer in the transaction, and, consequently, the transaction was treated as a recapitalization of mPathix. As a result, the Company is considered to be the continuation of the predecessor, mPathix. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities and the historical operations that are reflected in the Company's financial statements are those of mPathix and are recorded at the historical cost basis of mPathix. The Company's assets, liabilities and results of operations were consolidated with the assets, liabilities and results of operations of mPathix after consummation of the acquisition. Stock Based Compensation Employment Agreement On March 1, 2021, Mr. Ahmet Demir Bingol, the Company's CEO entered into an Employment Agreement with the Company, with an effective date of March 16, 2021, in which he receives an annual base salary of $250,000, plus bonus compensation not to exceed 80% of base salary. In addition, Mr. Bingol was granted 698,830 warrants to purchase 698,830 of the Company's common stock, valued at $165,378 (based on the Black Scholes valuation model on the date of grant). The warrants are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.50 per share in whole or in part, as either a cash exercise or as a cashless exercise, and fully vest at grant date. Mr. Bingol's employment also provides for medical insurance, disability benefits and one year of severance pay if his employment is terminated without cause or due to a change in control. Mr. Bingol's compensation was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on March 1, 2021. On September 9, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a modified Employment Agreement for Mr. Bingol which was subsequently signed on October 1, 2021. The modification resulted in changing Mr. Bingol's position from CEO to President and in reducing Mr. Bingol's base salary from $250,000 to $150,000 per year. In addition, his bonus plan was reset with a target bonus at fifty percent (50%) of Executive's Base Salary, based upon the actual achievement of financial and other targets as established in the annual budget approved by the Board, in its sole and absolute discretion. Further, on October 1, 2021, Mr. Bingol's previously issued warrants were modified such that he will receive 300,000 warrants that vest immediately at an exercise price of $0.50 and 398,830 warrants that vest over a period of three years with an exercise price of $0.50. As a result, in accordance with ASC 718-20-35-2A and 718-20-35-3, immediately prior to the modification, the Company calculated the fair value of the warrants and determined that there was no change to the fair value. Subsequent to the modification, the Company will recognize a loss of $9,484 over the remaining three year vesting period. On February 24, 2022, Mr. Bingol entered into a separation agreement whereby he will terminate his employment effective April 15,2022. He received no severance payment and there were no disagreements between he or the Company. A total of 300,000 warrants have vested with the remaining 398,830 unvested warrants expiring. Consulting Agreement On May 1, 2021, the Company's subsidiary entered into a consulting agreement with Discovery Building, Inc., the entity of John Ballard, the Company's CFO, for Mr. Ballard to provide CFO services to the Company. The consulting agreement terminates July 31, 2022. Under this consulting agreement, Mr. Ballard will be entitled to a monthly consulting fee of $10,000 and common stock totaling 300,000 based on the Company becoming publicly traded and the delivery of up to 10 of the Company's medical devices. Intellectual Property License Agreement On August 28, 2019 ("Effective Date"), the Company entered into a Preliminary Intellectual Property License Agreement with Life Care Medical Devices Limited. (LCMD), under which the Company acquired the rights to certain intellectual property related to using pain treatment products. The Company entered into a Binding Letter of Agreement with LCMD on June 3, 2021, consummating the terms of the Preliminary Intellectual Property Agreement and clarifying that the right to use the patents and intellectual property was in effect as of August 28, 2019. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

