Qualis Innovations Inc. will Present at the 16th PAINWEEK Conference September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualis Innovations Inc. currently trades under symbol “QLIS”, will be presenting at PAINWEEK 2022. The conference will be held from September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr will be presenting at the conference. The abstract will focus on non-invasive devices that may augment the treatment of musculoskeletal pain conditions.



Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr. has been our acting Chief Executive Officer since October 2021 Dr. Pergolizzi is an internationally recognized thought leader in anesthesiology, internal medicine, perioperative care, pain medicine, critical and palliative care, pharmacology, drug development, and regulatory affairs. As a drug and device regulatory subject matter expert. He is the co-founder of NEMA Research, Inc., where he has been employed as the Chief Operating Officer since June, 1997 and where he is currently employed. Dr. Pergolizzi is the former director of business development and financial affairs for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Clinical Trials Unit and a former part-time adjunct faculty member in the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Pergolizzi has published over 300 peer-reviewed medical articles and is frequently invited to share his presentations at scientific conferences around the world. He is the recipient of numerous awards including Top Critical Care Medicine Doctor and Best in Medicine. Dr. Pergolizzi was a General Partner in the Life Science Equity Partners and has extensive executive board experience

Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr stated that he is “excited to present on these alternative treatment options due to the ever growing opioid epidemic, and the increased need and demand to treat chronic pain without the use of drugs and other potential harmful invasive treatments.”

About Qualis Innovations Inc

Through our wholly owned subsidiary mPathix Health Inc. we are a clinical stage company focused on the development, production, and distribution of pain management and other central nervous system (CNS) based solutions.

We are developing a product designed to address the unmet needs of patients who seek alternatives to traditional pain medications and interventions or adjunctive therapies to their current treatment regimen. We are currently developing our SOLACE device which is a non-invasive medical device that uses electromagnetic induction to generate deep heat below the surface of the skin to reduce and relieve pain. SOLACE™ delivers radio frequency (RF) energy continuously and thereby delivers thermal effects to the tissue and utilizes several differentiated features vs other radio frequency devices currently on the market. We believe that our SOLACE device product will provide clinicians and patients with new and differentiated set of pain management tools to meet the diversity of patient needs. We plan to submit our 510(k) application with the Federal Drug Administration (“FDA’) by the fourth quarter of 2022.

A key element to the Company’s growth strategy is to acquire the rights to or develop existing devices. Large device companies have increased the minimum market opportunity they require in order to commit marketing resources to their products. As a result, there are many products that are unsupported by such companies and are currently scheduled to be phased out or “sunsetted.” Qualis Innovations believes that it can create significant value by developing or acquiring rights to a portfolio of such products, expanding their therapeutic uses and/or markets, improving or enhancing such products and dedicating the appropriate amount of marketing and other resources to maximize the value of the Company’s portfolio.

About Painweek:

PAINWeek 2022 National Conference is going into its 16th year, it remains the largest and preferred destination for frontline practitioners in pain management. The conference will be convened September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Over 90 hours of multidisciplinary continuing medical education will be presented across the 4-day conference. This year’s Keynote will be “Meet Me at the Corner of Opportunity and Adversity: A Tribute to Jeffrey Fudin.”

For further information, please visit https://www.painweek.org/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Please visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

Contact:

John Ballard 303-885-5501

website: qualisinnovations.com