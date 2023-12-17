Certain Ordinary Shares of Qualitas Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

December 16, 2023 Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Qualitas Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 15-DEC-2021 to 17-DEC-2023.



Details:

157,200,648 Shares that are subject to the Escrow Arrangements can be sold following the release of the FY22 results.



104,800,431 Shares that are subject to the Escrow Arrangements can be sold after the expiry of the 2 year period following the Listing Date, unless this results in the Shares which are subject to the Escrow Arrangements being greater than 19.99% of the total Shares in the capital of the Company which were on issue immediately after the issue of all of the Shares offered under the Prospectus (Share Capital), in which case the number of Shares which can be sold after the expiry of the 2 year period will be increased to the extent necessary such that the Shares which are subject to the Escrow Arrangements is equal to 19.99% of the Share Capital.



52,400,214 Shares that are subject to the Escrow Arrangements can be sold following the 5th anniversary of the Listing Date.



The Non-Executive Directors have been granted Share rights over 170,000 Shares which will vest within 6 months of Listing and be subject to an escrow period of 2 years from the Listing Date.