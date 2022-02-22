Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QRI   AU0000027310

QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND

(QRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund : Appendix 4D and HY21 Financial Statements

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

ARSN 627 917 971

Appendix 4D

Interim report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

Appendix 4D

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

only

Details of Reporting Period

Current:

Half-year ended 31 December 2021

Previous corresponding:

Half-year ended 31 December 2020

The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, the Responsible Entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (the

"Trust") announce the reviewed results of the Trust for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:

Results for announcement to the market

use

Extracted from Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021:

2021

2020

Increase/

Increase/

$'000

$'000

(decrease) $'000

(decrease) %

Revenue from ordinary activities

17,523

14,828

2,695

18.18%

Profit/(loss) from the period

13,021

11,502

1,519

13.21%

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

13,021

11,502

1,519

13.21%

Details of distributions

personal

Distributions for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 were $12,960,127 (4.32 cents per ordinary unit).

On 24 January 2022, the Directors declared a distribution of 0.6318 cents per ordinary unit which amounted to $2.37m and was paid

on 17 February 2022.

Details of distribution reinvestment plan

The Responsible Entity established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") on 25 July 2019.

The Responsible Entity makes distributions on a monthly basis. For such distributions, the record date will be the last ASX trading

day of each month and the last day for electing into the DRP will be 5.00pm (Melbourne, time) at the relevant DRP Election Date.

Units under the DRP are currently issued at the net asset value of a unit as determined in accordance with the constitution

on the record date.

Net Tangible Assets

As at

As at

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

Total Net Tangible Assets attributable to unitholders ($'000)

599,909

361,354

Units on issue ('000)

374,889

225,494

Net Tangible Assets attributable to unit holders per unit ($)

1.6002

1.6025

Control gained or lost over entities during the period

For

There were no entities over which control was gained or lost during the half-year ended 31 December 2020 or 2021.

Details of associates and joint venture entities

The Trust did not have any interest in associates and joint venture entities during this current half-year.

Other information

The Trust is not a foreign entity.

Independent review report

This report is based on the condensed interim financial statements which has been subject to an independent review by the Trust's Auditors, KPMG. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A.

For personal use only

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

ARSN 627 917 971

Condensed interim financial statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

For personal use only

ARSN 627 917 971

Condensed interim financial statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Directors' report

2

Lead auditor's independence declaration

5

Condensed interim statement of comprehensive income

6

Condensed interim statement of financial position

7

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity

8

Condensed interim statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

10

Directors' declaration

18

Independent auditor's review report to the unitholders of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

19

This interim report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this interim report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made in respect of Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

The condensed interim financial statements cover the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund as an individual entity. The Responsible Entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150).

The Responsible Entity's registered office is: Level 18, Angel Place

123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000

1

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

Directors' report For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Directors' report

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150) is the Responsible Entity (the "Responsible Entity") of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (the "Trust"). The Directors of the Responsible Entity (the "Directors") present their report together with the condensed interim financial statements of the Trust for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's review report thereon.

Principal activities

The Trust is a registered managed investment scheme domiciled in Australia.

The Trust's investment strategy is for QRI Manager Pty Ltd (the "Manager") to invest the Trust's capital in a portfolio of investments that provide unitholders with exposure to real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, predominantly located in Australia and from time to time in New Zealand. Amounts raised by the Trust are invested in the Qualitas Wholesale Real Estate Income Fund. As at 31 December 2021, the Qualitas Wholesale Real Estate Income Fund invested directly in loans and unlisted wholesale funds, which currently comprise of Qualitas Senior Debt Fund and the Qualitas Mezzanine Debt Fund.

The Trust was constituted on 2 August 2018, registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 16 August 2018, commenced operations on 22 November 2018 and its units commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: QRI) on 27 November 2018.

The Trust did not have any employees during the half-year.

There were no significant changes in the nature of the Trust's activities during the half-year.

Directors

The following persons held office as Directors of the Responsible Entity during the half-year and up to the date of this report are shown below. The Directors were in office for this entire period except where noted otherwise:

Glenn Foster

Simone Mosse

Vicki Riggio

Phillip Blackmore

Alternate Director for Vicki Riggio

Richard McCarthy

Resigned 1 February 2022

Units on issue

Units on issue in the Trust at the end of the half-year are set out below:

As at

As at

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

Units ('000)

Units ('000)

Units on issue

374,889

259,370

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
05:57pQUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Appendix 4D and HY21 Financial Statements
PU
02/21Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares Estimated Distribution for the Month Ending F..
CI
02/16QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Application for quotation of securities - QRI
PU
02/02QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : QRI Portfolio Update - December 2021 quarter
PU
01/24Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares Estimated Distribution for the Month Ending J..
CI
01/16QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Application for quotation of securities - QRI
PU
01/13Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares Distribution for the Month Ending December 31..
CI
2021Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Distribution for the Month Ending December 3..
CI
2021QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Change in substantial holding from MQG
PU
2021QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Application for quotation of securities - QRI
PU
More news
Chart QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Andrew Schwartz Group Managing Director
Philip Dowman Chief Financial Officer
Vicki Riggio Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn Foster Non-Executive Director
Simone Mosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND-3.74%184
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.71%15 177
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.91%7 677
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%4 200
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-3.80%3 912
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.58%3 849