Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund : Appendix 4D and HY21 Financial Statements

Directors' report

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150) is the Responsible Entity (the "Responsible Entity") of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (the "Trust"). The Directors of the Responsible Entity (the "Directors") present their report together with the condensed interim financial statements of the Trust for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's review report thereon.

Principal activities

The Trust is a registered managed investment scheme domiciled in Australia.

The Trust's investment strategy is for QRI Manager Pty Ltd (the "Manager") to invest the Trust's capital in a portfolio of investments that provide unitholders with exposure to real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, predominantly located in Australia and from time to time in New Zealand. Amounts raised by the Trust are invested in the Qualitas Wholesale Real Estate Income Fund. As at 31 December 2021, the Qualitas Wholesale Real Estate Income Fund invested directly in loans and unlisted wholesale funds, which currently comprise of Qualitas Senior Debt Fund and the Qualitas Mezzanine Debt Fund.

The Trust was constituted on 2 August 2018, registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 16 August 2018, commenced operations on 22 November 2018 and its units commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: QRI) on 27 November 2018.

The Trust did not have any employees during the half-year.

There were no significant changes in the nature of the Trust's activities during the half-year.

Directors

The following persons held office as Directors of the Responsible Entity during the half-year and up to the date of this report are shown below. The Directors were in office for this entire period except where noted otherwise: