    QRI   AU0000027310

QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND

(QRI)
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund : QRI Portfolio Update - December 2021 quarter

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI):

Quarterly Update - December 2021

3 February 2022: The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI or Trust) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd ("Manager"), the manager of the Trust, is pleased to release the QRI December 2021 quarter portfolio update. Please click on the following link https://www.qualitas.com.au/qri-quarterly-update-december-2021/to access the video presentation. The presentation slides are attached to this announcement.

In this quarterly update, Mark Fischer (Co-Founder & Global Head of Real Estate) and Yin-Peng Chiew (Director, Listed Funds & Strategy, Corporate Development) presents QRI's latest performance and provides an update on the CRE debt market.

Fund performance

The loan portfolio continues to perform in line with the investment objectives and there were no impairments recorded or interest arrears, resulting in a stable NAV for the quarter.

The Manager is pleased to continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in a low interest rate environment and for a well-diversified loan portfolio that is predominantly senior first mortgage. The Trust's performance for the December quarter was 4.94% p.a. net return and 5.10% p.a. distribution return (3-months).

The Trust is in the process of investing the new capital raised from the Entitlement Offer1 and as of 31 December 2021, the Trust is 75% invested and the uninvested cash was $143m. The Manager notes that the Trust's return is generally trending lower as a result of increased credit supply and competitive pressures across the CRE debt market.

December quarter market & portfolio recap

The Manager has a positive outlook on the CRE debt market which continues to grow in size and anticipates the Australian economy to recover from the recent setbacks due to COVID-19. Generally, there is improving business activity across all CRE sectors, and this will be further supported by the reopened borders and the return of migration.

The low cash rate continues to underpin CRE debt demand and uphold security property values. The market for alternative lending and credit supply remains strong and Qualitas is well positioned in the Australian market due to our long-standing local presence and deep borrower relationships built on trust and repeat lending.

The December quarter was one of the busiest investment periods of 2021 leading up to the holidays and the Manager leveraged this opportunity to achieve strong deployment outcomes for the Trust.

The investment activity for the quarter comprised of 16 new loans totalling $96m settled, both new and extended, and a total of $65m loans repaid. Of the $172m of new capital raised from the

1 New Units under the Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Offer were issued on 1 November 2021 and 4 November 2021 respectively.

1

For personal use only

Entitlement Offer in early November 2021, 70% has been deployed and allocated as of 31 December 2021. In addition, $159m of new loan mandates were achieved across investment and loans which are currently being assessed for allocation to QRI.

Based on this position, the Manager remains on track to fully invest the new capital by April 2022 which is within the 6 months maximum target period for the deployment timeframe indicated in the PDS.2

Trust Benefits to Investors

QRI seeks to continue delivering the following benefits to investors who are seeking attractive sources of income and capital preservation:

  • Reliable income in the form of regular monthly cash distributions3
  • Attractive premiums above the current low cash rate4
  • Capital preservation, as all CRE loans are secured by real property mortgages
  • Historically stable net asset value at or above $1.60 per unit with no impairments, supported by a robust loan valuation process
  • CRE debt asset class differentiation managed by a local property specialist with expertise across both real estate debt and equity
  • Domestically focused investments with 100% of the portfolio currently invested in Australia.

Yours sincerely,

Vicki Riggio General Manager

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited

as Responsible Entity for the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

- Ends -

  1. This is a forecast and deployment is not guaranteed.
  2. The payment of monthly cash income is a goal of the Trust only and neither the Manager or the Responsible Entity provide any representation or warranty (whether express or implied) in relation to the payment of any monthly cash income.
  3. Returns are not guaranteed. The premium achieved is commensurate to the investment risk undertaken. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

2

For personal use only

About Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (Trust or QRI) seeks to provide monthly income and capital preservation by investing in a portfolio of investments that offers exposure to real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, predominantly located in Australia.5

About QRI Manager Pty Ltd

QRI Manager Pty Ltd is the Manager of the Trust, and is wholly owned by the Qualitas Group (Qualitas).

Established in 2008, Qualitas has a 13-year track record in the real estate sector and currently manages $4.2 billion in committed capital. Comprising over 65 investment and fiduciary professionals, Qualitas has a disciplined approach to generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Qualitas' investment strategies include senior and mezzanine debt, preferred and ordinary equity investments in real estate development, value-add, repositioning, special situations and other opportunistic transactions.

About the Trust Company (RE Services) Limited

The Responsible Entity of the Trust is The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Perpetual Group ("Perpetual"). Perpetual has been in operation for over 135 years and is an Australian public company that has been listed on the ASX for over 50 years.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kate Stokes, Head of Marketing and Communications

Qualitas

M: 0481 251 552

E: kate.stokes@qualitas.com.au

Investor Queries

General

Responsible Entity

Phone: +61 3 9612 3939

The Trust Company (RE Services)

Email: qri@qualitas.com.au

Limited

Trust website: www.qualitas.com.au/listed-

Level 18, Angel Place,

investments/QRI

123 Pitt Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

Unit Registry

Phone: 1300 402 177

Email: hello@automicgroup.com.au

Website: www.automic.com.au

5 There is no guarantee the Trust will meet its Investment Objective. The payment of monthly cash income is a goal of the Trust only.

3

For personal use only

Notices and Disclaimers

  1. This communication has been issued and authorised for release by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ACN 003 278 831) (AFSL 235150) as responsible entity of The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ARSN 627 917 971) ("Trust") and has been prepared by QRI Manager Pty Ltd (ACN 625 857 070) (AFS Representative 1266996 as authorised representative of Qualitas Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 136 451 128) (AFSL 34224)).
  2. This communication contains general information only and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or needs. It does not constitute financial, tax or legal advice, nor is it an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe or purchase a unit in QRI or any other financial product. Before making an investment decision, you should consider whether the Trust is appropriate given your objectives, financial situation or needs. If you require advice that takes into account your personal circumstances, you should consult a licensed or authorised financial adviser.
  3. While every effort has been made to ensure the information in this communication is accurate; its accuracy, reliability or completeness is not guaranteed and none of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ACN 003 278 831), QRI Manager Pty Ltd (ACN 625 857 070), Qualitas Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 136 451 128) or any of their related entities or their respective directors or officers are liable to you in respect of this communication. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
  4. The Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS") and a target market determination for units in the Trust can be obtained by visiting the Trust website www.qualitas.com.au/qri. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as responsible entity of the Trust is the issuer of units in the Trust. A person should consider the PDS in deciding whether to acquire, or to continue to hold, units in the Trust.

4

ersonal use only

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund

(ASX:QRI) ARSN 627 917 971

Quarterly Update - December 2021

Presented by:

Presented by:

Mark Fischer

Yin-Peng Chiew

Co-Founder & Global Head of Real Estate

Director, Listed Funds & Strategy, Corporate Development

Qualitas Group

Qualitas Group

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
