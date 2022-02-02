Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund : QRI Portfolio Update - December 2021 quarter

ASX Announcement

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI):

Quarterly Update - December 2021

3 February 2022: The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI or Trust) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd ("Manager"), the manager of the Trust, is pleased to release the QRI December 2021 quarter portfolio update. Please click on the following link https://www.qualitas.com.au/qri-quarterly-update-december-2021/to access the video presentation. The presentation slides are attached to this announcement.

In this quarterly update, Mark Fischer (Co-Founder & Global Head of Real Estate) and Yin-Peng Chiew (Director, Listed Funds & Strategy, Corporate Development) presents QRI's latest performance and provides an update on the CRE debt market.

Fund performance

The loan portfolio continues to perform in line with the investment objectives and there were no impairments recorded or interest arrears, resulting in a stable NAV for the quarter.

The Manager is pleased to continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in a low interest rate environment and for a well-diversified loan portfolio that is predominantly senior first mortgage. The Trust's performance for the December quarter was 4.94% p.a. net return and 5.10% p.a. distribution return (3-months).

The Trust is in the process of investing the new capital raised from the Entitlement Offer1 and as of 31 December 2021, the Trust is 75% invested and the uninvested cash was $143m. The Manager notes that the Trust's return is generally trending lower as a result of increased credit supply and competitive pressures across the CRE debt market.

December quarter market & portfolio recap

The Manager has a positive outlook on the CRE debt market which continues to grow in size and anticipates the Australian economy to recover from the recent setbacks due to COVID-19. Generally, there is improving business activity across all CRE sectors, and this will be further supported by the reopened borders and the return of migration.

The low cash rate continues to underpin CRE debt demand and uphold security property values. The market for alternative lending and credit supply remains strong and Qualitas is well positioned in the Australian market due to our long-standing local presence and deep borrower relationships built on trust and repeat lending.

The December quarter was one of the busiest investment periods of 2021 leading up to the holidays and the Manager leveraged this opportunity to achieve strong deployment outcomes for the Trust.

The investment activity for the quarter comprised of 16 new loans totalling $96m settled, both new and extended, and a total of $65m loans repaid. Of the $172m of new capital raised from the

1 New Units under the Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Offer were issued on 1 November 2021 and 4 November 2021 respectively.

