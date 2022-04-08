Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Quality Construction Products Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q-CON   TH0760010007

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(Q-CON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
5.550 THB   -1.77%
03/25Quality Construction Products Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for 2021, Payable on April 22, 2022
CI
02/10Quality Construction Products Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on April 22, 2022
CI
02/10Quality Construction Products Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quality Construction Products Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the company's website

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:29:20
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the company's website
Symbol
Q-CON
Source
Q-CON
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Quality Construction Products pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 635 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net income 2021 144 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
Net cash 2021 775 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 2 220 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 321
Free-Float 12,1%
Managers and Directors
Kitti Soontornmanokul Managing Director & Director
Nithi Phatthachok Chairman
Pratip Wongnirund Independent Director
Karoon Jantaransu Independent Director
Cherapong Kamponpan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%66
CRH PLC-25.25%28 764
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-11.26%25 593
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-15.18%23 399
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-16.10%23 060
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.68%14 552