    QHOP   TH0974010009

QUALITY HOSPITALITY LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(QHOP)
Quality Hospitality Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of Non-Payment of Dividend for the Year 2021

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Date/Time
29 Mar 2022 13:06:55
Headline
Notification of Non-Payment of Dividend for the Year 2021
Symbol
QHOP
Source
QHOP
Full Detailed News 
                Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 29-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Quality Hospitality Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart QUALITY HOSPITALITY LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Quality Hospitality Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY HOSPITALITY LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND5.66%12
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 444
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%32 996
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.38%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 189