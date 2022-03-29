Quality Hospitality Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of Non-Payment of Dividend for the Year 2021

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 29-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
