Quality Houses : 10 User Manual e-Shareholder Meeting System (DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)
(Enclosure No.10)
User Manual
e-Shareholder Meeting System
DAP e-Shareholder Meeting
For more inquiries of e-Registration and attending e-Meeting method, please contact DAP Operation Tel.0-2009-9888 # 1
Operated by Digital Access Platform Co., Ltd. (DAP),
Version 2.1 (2023)
a subsidiary of SET Group
Page 61
(Enclosure No.10)
Contents
Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting
Steps of e-Registration
Steps of joining the e-Meeting
e-Question and e-Voting functions
Resetting password
(Enclosure No.10)
1 Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting
For registration, please prepare an electronic device
with a camera.
PC Computer
Notebook
Tablet
Mobile
Access to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting via Web Browser.
Google Chrome
(recommended)
Safari
Internet Explorer
Documents required for registration
Individual shareholder
or
Juristic person
or
Juristic person
ID Card
Passport
certificate
(Enclosure No.10)
1 Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting
Registration methods for attending the shareholder meeting
1 e-Registration via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system
Attend the meeting in person
Thai person Foreign person Juristic person
Proxy to another person (A)
Proxy to another person (B)
Proxy to independent director (B)
In the case of appointing a proxy to another person (B), registration can be done by sending documents to the company (Method 2).
Register by sending documents to the company*
For registration, shareholders submit the documents for identity verification to the company, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting
The company officer will check the information and proceed registration. The system will inform the shareholders of the registration result and username for attending the meeting.
*Please study the details of registration such as document list / document submission, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting
In case of proxy
For shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting, they may appoint a proxy. Please find more information about proxy in the invitation letter to shareholders' meeting.
(Enclosure No.10)
2
Steps of e-Registration
Log in to register from the
registration link provided in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting.
1. Click "New registration"
2. Shareholders accept the terms and conditions for attending the shareholders' meeting via DAP e-Shareholder system by marking
and click "OK"
Disclaimer
Quality Houses pcl published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:46:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUALITY HOUSES
Sales 2023
9 870 M
290 M
290 M
Net income 2023
2 485 M
73,0 M
73,0 M
Net Debt 2023
16 222 M
476 M
476 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,3x
Yield 2023
6,28%
Capitalization
25 286 M
743 M
743 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,21x
EV / Sales 2024
4,17x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
66,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QUALITY HOUSES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
2,36 THB
Average target price
2,35 THB
Spread / Average Target
-0,47%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.