    QH   TH0256A10Z04

QUALITY HOUSES

(QH)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-16
2.360 THB   +0.85%
04:47aQuality Houses : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:47aQuality Houses : 10 User Manual e-Shareholder Meeting System (DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)
PU
03:07aQuality Houses : 1 Factual Details and Reasons of the Agendas for Shareholders' Consideration
PU
Quality Houses : 10 User Manual e-Shareholder Meeting System (DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)

03/20/2023 | 04:47am EDT
(Enclosure No.10)

User Manual

e-Shareholder Meeting System

DAP e-Shareholder Meeting

For more inquiries of e-Registration and attending e-Meeting method, please contact DAP Operation Tel.0-2009-9888 # 1

Operated by Digital Access Platform Co., Ltd. (DAP),

Version 2.1 (2023)

a subsidiary of SET Group

Page 61

1

2

3

4

5

(Enclosure No.10)

Contents

Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting

Steps of e-Registration

Steps of joining the e-Meeting

e-Question and e-Voting functions

Resetting password

Page 62

(Enclosure No.10)

1 Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting

For registration, please prepare an electronic device with a camera.

PC Computer

Notebook

Tablet

Mobile

Access to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting via Web Browser.

Google Chrome (recommended)

Safari

Internet Explorer

Documents required for registration

Individual shareholder

or

ID Card

Passport

Juristic person

or

Juristic person

ID Card

Passport

certificate

Page 63

1

(Enclosure No.10)

1 Preparation for DAP e-Shareholder Meeting

Registration methods for attending the shareholder meeting

1 e-Registration via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system

Attend the meeting in person

Thai person Foreign person Juristic person

Proxy to another person (A)

Proxy to another person (B)

Proxy to independent director (B)

  • In the case of appointing a proxy to another person (B), registration can be done by sending documents to the company (Method 2).

2

Register by sending documents to the company*

For registration, shareholders submit the documents for identity verification to the company, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting

The company officer will check the information and proceed registration. The system will inform the shareholders of the registration result and username for attending the meeting.

*Please study the details of registration such as document list / document submission, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting

In case of proxy

For shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting, they may appoint a proxy. Please find more information about proxy in the invitation letter to shareholders' meeting.

Page 64

2

(Enclosure No.10)

2

Steps of e-Registration

Log in to register from the registration link provided in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting.

1. Click "New registration"

2. Shareholders accept the terms and conditions for attending the shareholders' meeting via DAP e-Shareholder system by marking and click "OK"

Page 65

3

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 870 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2023 2 485 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2023 16 222 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 25 286 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
EV / Sales 2024 4,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart QUALITY HOUSES
Duration : Period :
Quality Houses Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALITY HOUSES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,36 THB
Average target price 2,35 THB
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chalerm Kietitanabumroong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boonsom Lerdhirunwong Chairman
Adul Vinaiphat Independent Director
Rachai Wattanakasaem Independent Director
Suri Buakhom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY HOUSES2.61%743
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.64%25 894
VONOVIA SE-14.62%15 949
VINGROUP-1.12%8 373
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.83%8 008
VINHOMES-9.69%8 007