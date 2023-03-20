Quality Houses : 10 User Manual e-Shareholder Meeting System (DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)

In the case of appointing a proxy to another person (B), registration can be done by sending documents to the company (Method 2).

For registration, shareholders submit the documents for identity verification to the company, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting

The company officer will check the information and proceed registration. The system will inform the shareholders of the registration result and username for attending the meeting.

*Please study the details of registration such as document list / document submission, as specified in the invitation to the shareholders' meeting

In case of proxy

For shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting, they may appoint a proxy. Please find more information about proxy in the invitation letter to shareholders' meeting.