Quality Houses : 9 Procedures for attending 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via electronic meeting
March 18, 2024 at 06:06 am EDT
(Enclosure No.9)
Procedures for attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting
As the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited is an electronic meeting ( e-AGM) via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting only. The Company would like to inform procedures for attending the meeting through electronic as follows.
Shareholder
e - Registration
Manual Registration
(Register to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)
(The Company registered on behalf of Shareholders)
The Company checks all submitted information for approve
the e-Registration
Within April 17, 2024
The Company checks all submitted information to
register for attending the meeting,
and votes as specified in the Proxy Form
Shareholders are received confirmation email for attending the meeting please keep your Username and Password
On e-AGMdate, Shareholders are able Logging in to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system at: https://portal.eservice.setgroup.or.th from 8.30
Shareholders use function e-Question for asking question queue (send inquiry in advance) via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system
Shareholders use function e-Voting for Voting according to the agenda via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system
e- AGM adjourns
