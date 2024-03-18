(Enclosure No.9)

Procedures for attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting

As the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited is an electronic meeting ( e-AGM) via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting only. The Company would like to inform procedures for attending the meeting through electronic as follows.

Shareholder

e - Registration

Manual Registration

(Register to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting)

(The Company registered on behalf of Shareholders)

Attend in Person

Proxy Form A,B

Proxy to Independent Director

Proxy Form C

(Form B)

Required document:

Required document:

Required document:

Required document:

Thai Individual person

As details in

As details in

As details in

Identification Card

Enclosure No.4

Enclosure No.4

Enclosure No.4

Foreign Person

Passport

Juristic Person

As details in Enclosure

No.4

Shareholder sends registration

documents the Company

Required document:

  1. Identification Card
  2. A Notification of Meeting
  3. E-mailand Mobile Phone

For Proxy Form B

Required document as details in Enclosure No.4

Register to identify yourself

https://portal.eservice.setgroup.or.th/Account/Login?refer=NLbM0zSIfbcYqCS

s4LVyjTQAQ0ohV6sR4MonSQaLqc9mgfD8aUiNrw%3d%3d

Send all documents to the Company

1. Email address: corp_secretary@qh.co.th

2. Send by post: As details in Enclosure No.4

Invalid or incomplete

From April 5, 2024 at 8.30 a.m. onward

The Company checks all submitted information for approve

the e-Registration

Within April 17, 2024

The Company checks all submitted information to

register for attending the meeting,

and votes as specified in the Proxy Form

Shareholders are received confirmation email for attending the meeting please keep your Username and Password

On e-AGMdate, Shareholders are able Logging in to DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system at: https://portal.eservice.setgroup.or.th from 8.30

Shareholders use function e-Question for asking question queue (send inquiry in advance) via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system

Shareholders use function e-Voting for Voting according to the agenda via DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system

e- AGM adjourns

