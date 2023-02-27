Advanced search
    QH   TH0256A10Z04

QUALITY HOUSES

(QH)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-02-26
2.340 THB    0.00%
02/27Quality Houses : Analyst Meeting 2022
PU
2022Quality Houses Public Company Limited Announces Appointment of Miss Chuleeporn Moonsawat as Chief Accountant
CI
2022Quality Houses Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Quality Houses : Analyst Meeting 2022

02/27/2023 | 10:35pm EST
Analyst Meeting 4Q22

Feb 2023

Executive Summary of 2022 Performance

8,208 MB

8,227 MB

33.3%

Presales +9% YoY

Transfer +10% YoY

%GP

+3% YoY

19.5% 27% 0.41

%SG&A

-0.4%YoY %Net Profit +5.2% YoY IBD ratio

-0.15 YoY

7,598 MB

12

1,690 MB

Launched 4 projects

Closed

projects Land Capex Low rise

2

2022

Operating

Highlight

3

Presales & Transfer 4Q22 & 2022

-26% QoQ

1,921

2,355

1,734

-10% YoY

289

Presales

217

125

1,704

2,066

1,609

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

2,224

2,143

2,200

+3% QoQ

-1% YoY

Transfer

239

211

215

1,985

1,932

1,985

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

Housing

Condo

+9% YoY

8,667

7,497

8,208

864

508

825

7,803

6,989

7,383

2020

2021

2022

+10% YoY

8,503

7,502

8,227

829

518

770

7,674

6,984

7,457

2020 2021 2022

4

Project Launch 2022

1Q22

2,678 MB

2Q22

1,317 MB

3Q22

3,603 MB

Total Value: 7,598 MB. 83% Hi-End, 17% Mid-End

1

New Ratchaphruek

  • SDH Hi-End
  • 102 units
  • 2,678 MB

2

Chaiyapruek Ratchapruek

  • TH Mid-End
  • 386 units
  • 1,317 MB

3

4

New Ratchaphruek

Chatuchote 15

SDH Hi-End

SDH Hi-End

178 units

220 units

1,694 MB

1,909 MB

5

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 03:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
