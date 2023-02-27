Quality Houses : Analyst Meeting 2022
Analyst Meeting 4Q22
Feb 2023
Executive Summary of 2022 Performance
8,208 MB
8,227 MB
33.3%
Presales
+9% YoY
Transfer
+10% YoY
%GP
+3% YoY
19.5% 27% 0.41
%SG&A
-0.4% YoY %Net Profit +5.2% YoY IBD ratio
-0.15 YoY
7,598 MB
12
1,690 MB
Launched 4 projects
Closed
projects
Land Capex Low rise
Presales & Transfer 4Q22 & 2022
-26% QoQ
1,921
2,355
1,734
-10% YoY
289
Presales
217
125
1,704
2,066
1,609
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
2,224
2,143
2,200
+3% QoQ
-1% YoY
Transfer
239
211
215
1,985
1,932
1,985
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Housing
Condo
+9% YoY
8,667
7,497
8,208
864
508
825
7,803
6,989
7,383
2020
2021
2022
+10% YoY
8,503
7,502
8,227
829
518
770
7,674
6,984
7,457
2020 2021 2022
1Q22
2,678 MB
2Q22
1,317 MB
3Q22
3,603 MB
Total Value: 7,598 MB. 83% Hi-End, 17% Mid-End
1
New Ratchaphruek
SDH Hi-End
102 units
2,678 MB
2
Chaiyapruek Ratchapruek
TH Mid-End
386 units
1,317 MB
3
4
New Ratchaphruek
Chatuchote 15
▪ SDH Hi-End
▪ SDH Hi-End
▪
178 units
▪
220 units
▪
1,694 MB
▪
1,909 MB
Sales 2022
9 147 M
261 M
261 M
Net income 2022
2 301 M
65,7 M
65,7 M
Net Debt 2022
16 227 M
463 M
463 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,0x
Yield 2022
5,69%
Capitalization
25 072 M
715 M
715 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,52x
EV / Sales 2023
4,12x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
66,5%
