Analyst Meeting 1Q24

May 2024

Executive Summary of 1Q24 Performance

1,687 MB

1,336 MB

Presales -18%YoY

Transfer

-16% YoY

26.0% 30.6%

%SG&A

+2.6% YoY

%Net Profit -0.7%YoY

- MB 1

Launched

- projects

Closed

projects

30.9%

%GP

-2.7% YoY

0.39

IBD ratio

-0.01% YoY

503 MB

Land Capex Low rise

2

1Q24

Operating Highlight

Presales & Transfer 1Q24

Presales

MB

2,048

1,161

1,687

289

111

75

1,759

1,086

1576

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Transfer

MB

1,590

1,916

1,336

135

149

74

1,455

1,767

1,262

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Condo

Housing

+45% QoQ -18% YoY

-30% QoQ

-16% YoY

4

Project Launch in 2024

2Q24

Casa Ville Teparak - Thanasit

SDH Mid-End 2,533 MB

TH Mid-End 1,282 MB

Q District

Ratchaphruk -

Rattanathibet

2Q24

4Q24

4Q24

Laddarom Wong Waen

Laddarom Phutta

Ramintra 2

Monthon Sai 3 - 2

SDH

SDH

Hi-End

Hi-End

1,763 MB

2,923 MB

TH

Total Value

Mid-End

9,804 MB

1,303 MB

Q District Tiwanon -

Hi-End :Mid-End

Rangsit

48% : 52%

4Q24

5

Active Projects & Backlog 1Q24

As of 1Q24

Remaining Projects

Remaining Value (MB)

67 projects

39,418 MB

12

10,188

33

18,978

22

10,252

Type

Status

DH

Prebuilt

TH

Prebuilt

Condo

Presales

Remaining Project Location

9%16%

91% 84%

Low Rise

Condo

Bangkok & Greater Bangkok

Provinces

Backlog

2022

604

62

666

2023

471

13

484

1Q24

766

47

813

Low rise

Condo

6

1Q24

Financial Highlight

Financial Highlight

Unit: MB

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

QoQ

YoY

Revenue

Property for sales

1,336

1,916

1,590

-30%

-16%

Low-rise

1,262

1,767

1,456

-29%

-13%

Condo

74

149

135

-50%

-45%

Property for rent

399

377

313

6%

27%

Office

31

32

34

-1%

-6%

Hotel

368

345

280

7%

32%

Other income

63

60

62

4%

1%

Total revenue

1,798

2,353

1,966

-24%

-9%

SG&A

528

589

482

-10%

9%

Equity income from associates

445

440

452

1%

-2%

Net profit

490

607

592

-19%

-17%

8

Equity Income from Associates

Equity Income, 445 MB

7% 4%

HMPRO

340 MB

+6.3% YoY

12%

LHFG

55 MB

-40.5% YoY

QHPF

31 MB

+12.9% YoY

77%

QHHR

18 MB

+45.8% YoY

Market Value (MB) per QH Stake

As of 31 Mar 2024

27,698

32,188

2,881

925

684

HMPRO

LHFG

QHPF

QHHR

Total

QH Stake

20%

14%

26%

31%

9

Financial Ratio

Financial Ratio

Gross profit margin

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Property for sales

30.9%

31.6%

33.6%

Low-rise

32.2%

33.7%

34.2%

Condo

8.3%

7.0%

26.6%

Property for rent

46.3%

43.7%

42.1%

Office

64.9%

54.3%

54.7%

Hotel

44.7%

42.7%

40.6%

Total

34.5%

33.6%

35.0%

SG&A to total revenue (%)

26.0%

20.2%

23.4%

Net profit margin (%)

30.6%

30.7%

31.3%

(excluding extra gain and provision)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:25:04 UTC.