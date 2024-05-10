Quality Houses Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is principally engaged in property development. The Company operates through four segments: real estate business, hotel business, rental business, and other. The real estate business segment consists of sales of land and houses and condominium units. The hotel business segment relates to the service of residential buildings. The rental business segment relates to the rental of office buildings. The others segment consists of providing management services for buildings and investing in businesses. Its projects are carried out under the brand names Q District, Prukpirom, and Laddarom. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Casa Ville Co., Ltd., Q.H. International Co., Ltd., Property Host Co., Ltd., The Confidence Co., Ltd., Q.H. Management Co., Ltd., Casa Ville (Rayong 2553) Co., Ltd., Casa Ville (Petchburi 2553) Co., Ltd., and Centre Point Hospitality Co., Ltd.