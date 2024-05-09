Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Quality Houses Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Pimjai Manitkajohnkit
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4521
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 8 May 2024
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
1,357,222
1,347,699
348,187
341,654
Trade and other receivables
2, 3
77,653
94,316
20,574
21,544
Land and construction in progress
4
20,259,931
20,312,126
11,203,369
11,161,000
Advance for construction work
2,531
2,531
1,531
1,531
Advance for construction material
41,288
41,737
32,935
33,322
Asset recognised in respect of cost to obtain
contracts with customers
10,089
10,089
10,089
10,089
Other current assets
137,432
64,834
50,003
5,853
Total current assets
21,886,146
21,873,332
11,666,688
11,574,993
Non-current assets
Investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
8,213,313
8,194,722
Investments in associates
6
12,130,254
11,694,620
12,130,254
11,694,620
Long-term loans to and interest receivables
- related parties
2
-
-
6,675,977
6,733,440
Investment properties
460,924
464,432
460,924
464,432
Property, plant and equipment
1,417,200
1,435,121
185,691
185,853
Right-of-use assets
594,193
633,523
152,123
158,768
Land and project development costs
7
6,603,921
6,386,151
2,334,387
2,164,588
Deposits for lease of land and building
10,800
10,800
10,800
10,800
Deposits for purchase of land
137,378
87,097
-
-
Deferred tax assets
827,648
830,335
213,918
216,667
Other non-current assets
2
26,355
26,685
18,514
18,566
Total non-current assets
22,208,673
21,568,764
30,395,901
29,842,456
Total assets
44,094,819
43,442,096
42,062,589
41,417,449
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Short-term loans from financial institution
1,497,416
497,219
1,497,416
497,219
Trade and other payables
2
632,140
690,707
425,664
445,880
Current portion of long-term loans
8
374,219
561,612
374,219
561,612
Current portion of unsecured debentures
9
2,229,587
5,229,110
2,229,587
5,229,110
Current portion of lease liabilities
2
175,670
174,003
38,329
37,933
Income tax payable
92,680
79,891
54,152
51,345
Short-term provisions
10
689,642
688,508
368,967
368,067
Advance received from customers
89,690
96,637
59,602
64,759
Deposits for rental and service
2
32,608
32,261
26,617
26,961
Retention guarantees
280,214
271,943
127,306
122,428
Current portion of rental income received
in advance
2
27,224
27,224
27,224
27,224
Other current liabilities
2
492,047
451,953
198,237
163,067
Total current liabilities
6,613,137
8,801,068
5,427,320
7,595,605
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans, net of current portion
8
374,219
561,612
374,219
561,612
Unsecured debentures, net of current portion
9
6,651,911
4,135,729
6,651,911
4,135,729
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
2
519,036
571,747
143,963
161,818
Provision for long-term employee benefits
260,722
259,853
160,033
161,089
Long-term provisions
10
423,322
374,322
52,822
63,984
Rental income received in advance - net of
current portion
2
317,463
324,232
317,463
324,232
Deferred tax liabilities
151
153
-
-
Deferred compensatory damage income
15
40,850
40,850
40,850
40,850
Total non-current liabilities
8,587,674
6,268,498
7,741,261
5,449,314
Total liabilities
15,200,811
15,069,566
13,168,581
13,044,919
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
10,714,426,091 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
10,714,426
10,714,426
10,714,426
10,714,426
Issued and fully paid-up
10,714,381,645 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
10,714,382
10,714,382
10,714,382
10,714,382
Share premium
379,246
379,246
379,246
379,246
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
1,071,443
1,071,443
1,071,443
1,071,443
Unappropriated
17,758,665
17,335,441
17,758,665
17,335,441
Other components of shareholders' equity
(1,029,728)
(1,127,982)
(1,029,728)
(1,127,982)
Total shareholders' equity
28,894,008
28,372,530
28,894,008
28,372,530
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
44,094,819
43,442,096
42,062,589
41,417,449
-
-
-
-
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Directors
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht, except earnings per share expressed in Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit or loss:
Revenues
Revenue from sales of real estate
1,335,813
1,590,377
715,579
957,648
Revenue from hotel operations
367,727
279,513
72,661
63,822
Revenue from office rental operations
2
31,383
33,542
31,383
33,542
Other income
Income from forfeiture of booking and down payments
195
226
51
151
Others
2
61,703
61,815
27,768
29,139
Total revenues
1,796,821
1,965,473
847,442
1,084,302
Expenses
Cost of real estate sold
2
922,985
1,056,245
481,171
629,316
Cost of hotel operations
2
203,186
165,939
34,199
28,431
Cost of office rental operations
11,026
15,178
11,026
15,178
Selling expenses
122,052
121,741
51,317
61,231
Administrative expenses
2
405,645
360,566
202,901
224,362
Total expenses
1,664,894
1,719,669
780,614
958,518
Profit from operating activities
131,927
245,804
66,828
125,784
Share of profit from investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
18,591
69,772
Share of profit from investments in associates
6
444,688
452,362
444,688
452,362
Interest income
2
1,017
71
44,624
43,417
Finance cost
(54,531)
(60,633)
(66,512)
(67,798)
Profit before income tax expenses
523,101
637,604
508,219
623,537
Income tax expenses
11
(33,008)
(45,193)
(18,126)
(31,126)
Profit for the period
490,093
592,411
490,093
592,411
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods:
Share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax
6, 11
29,962
22,160
29,962
22,160
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax
29,962
22,160
29,962
22,160
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods:
Share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax
6, 11
1,423
(134,715)
1,423
(134,715)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods - net of income tax
1,423
(134,715)
1,423
(134,715)
Other comprehensive income for the period
31,385
(112,555)
31,385
(112,555)
Total comprehensive income for the period
521,478
479,856
521,478
479,856
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.06
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Other components of shareholders' equity
Other comprehensive income
Share of other
Total other
Issued and
Retained earnings
Surplus on
comprehensive
components of
paid-up
Appropriated
changes in value
income
shareholders'
share capital
Share premium
- statutory reserve
Unappropriated
of financial assets
of associates
equity
Total
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
16,629,668
1
(961,974)
(961,973)
27,832,766
Investment in equity instruments derecognised
of associate during the period
-
-
-
(617)
-
617
617
-
Profit for the period
-
-
-
592,411
-
-
-
592,411
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(112,555)
(112,555)
(112,555)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
592,411
-
(112,555)
(112,555)
479,856
Balance as at 31 March 2023
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,221,462
1
(1,073,912)
(1,073,911)
28,312,622
Balance as at 1 January 2024
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,335,441
1
(1,127,983)
(1,127,982)
28,372,530
Investment in equity instruments derecognised
of associate during the period
-
-
-
(66,869)
-
66,869
66,869
-
Profit for the period
-
-
-
490,093
-
-
-
490,093
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
31,385
31,385
31,385
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
490,093
-
31,385
31,385
521,478
Balance as at 31 March 2024
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,758,665
1
(1,029,729)
(1,029,728)
28,894,008
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Separate financial statements
Other components of shareholders' equity
Other comprehensive income
Share of other
Total other
Issued and
Retained earnings
Surplus on
comprehensive
components of
paid-up
Appropriated
changes in value
income
shareholders'
share capital
Share premium
- statutory reserve
Unappropriated
of financial assets
of associates
equity
Total
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
16,629,668
1
(961,974)
(961,973)
27,832,766
Investment in equity instruments derecognised
of associate during the period
-
-
-
(617)
-
617
617
-
Profit for the period
-
-
-
592,411
-
-
-
592,411
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(112,555)
(112,555)
(112,555)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
592,411
-
(112,555)
(112,555)
479,856
Balance as at 31 March 2023
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,221,462
1
(1,073,912)
(1,073,911)
28,312,622
Balance as at 1 January 2024
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,335,441
1
(1,127,983)
(1,127,982)
28,372,530
Investment in equity instruments derecognised
of associate during the period
-
-
-
(66,869)
-
66,869
66,869
-
Profit for the period
-
-
-
490,093
-
-
-
490,093
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
31,385
31,385
31,385
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
490,093
-
31,385
31,385
521,478
Balance as at 31 March 2024
10,714,382
379,246
1,071,443
17,758,665
1
(1,029,729)
(1,029,728)
28,894,008
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of cash flows
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
523,101
637,604
508,219
623,537
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by (paid from)
operating activities:
Decrease in land and construction in progress as a result
of transferring to cost of sales
898,467
1,031,629
456,145
604,077
Depreciation
24,865
39,897
5,293
15,358
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
39,330
44,122
6,645
11,568
Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)
(1,643)
(550)
(394)
9
Unrealised exchange (gain) loss
(7,750)
1,472
-
-
Share of profit from investments in subsidiaries
-
-
(18,591)
(69,772)
Share of profit from investments in associates
(444,688)
(452,362)
(444,688)
(452,362)
Income from forfeiture of booking and down payments
(195)
(226)
(51)
(151)
Interest income
(1,017)
(71)
(44,624)
(43,417)
Gain on sales of equipment
(30)
(4,062)
(8)
(1,154)
Provision for loss arising from litigations
64,205
25,940
4,043
23,967
Provision for loss on diminution in value of projects
(310)
-
(310)
-
Reversal of provision for loss on diminution in value of projects
(8,463)
(10,145)
-
(681)
Provision for housing repairment
11,189
13,260
6,123
8,152
Provision for long-term employee benefits
6,147
6,057
3,706
3,857
Transfer deferred financial fees to finance cost
1,219
1,042
1,219
1,042
Interest expenses
43,488
47,927
60,974
61,841
Interest expenses from lease liabilities
6,669
8,147
1,841
2,196
Profit from operating activities before changes in
operating assets and liabilities
1,154,584
1,389,681
545,542
788,067
Decrease (increase) in operating assets
Trade and other receivables
26,056
(29,041)
1,364
(31,363)
Land and construction in progress
(808,486)
(693,962)
(483,901)
(464,978)
Advance for construction work
-
589
-
-
Advance for construction material
449
2,006
387
2,006
Other current assets
(68,154)
(74,801)
(44,151)
(47,321)
Land and project development costs
(210,822)
(233,605)
(165,216)
(4,252)
Deposits for purchase of land
(50,281)
-
-
-
Other non-current assets
330
(4,312)
52
(4,987)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities
Trade and other payables
(65,497)
(74,458)
(27,146)
(50,214)
Advance received from customers
(13,521)
93,860
(11,875)
83,981
Deposits for rental and service
347
(2,450)
(344)
(2,043)
Retention guarantees
8,271
5,898
4,878
1,528
Other current liabilities
30,039
37,168
29,948
37,025
Cash paid for litigation compensation
(14,895)
(38,514)
(14,895)
-
Cash paid for long-term employee benefits
(5,278)
(10,080)
(4,762)
(7,180)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(16,858)
367,979
(170,119)
300,269
Cash paid for income tax
(21,979)
(23,973)
(12,570)
(15,587)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(38,837)
344,006
(182,689)
284,682
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of cash flows (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from investing activities
Dividends received from associates
40,439
46,469
40,439
46,469
Decrease (increase) in long-term loans to related party
-
-
57,000
(33,000)
Interest income
1,017
71
45,087
43,878
Increase in property, plant and equipment - net of disposals
(3,406)
51
(1,616)
(1)
Net cash flows from investing activities
38,050
46,591
140,910
57,346
Cash flows from financing activities
Increase (decrease) in short-term loans from financial institution
1,000,000
(800,000)
1,000,000
(800,000)
Repayment of long-term loans
(375,000)
(400,000)
(375,000)
(400,000)
Cash received from issuance of debentures
2,500,000
912,461
2,500,000
912,461
Cash paid for redemption of debentures
(3,000,000)
-
(3,000,000)
-
Cash paid for financial fees
(3,076)
(1,263)
(3,076)
(1,263)
Cash paid for interest expenses
(53,902)
(69,173)
(54,312)
(69,359)
Cash paid for lease liabilities
(57,712)
(46,949)
(19,300)
(8,537)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
10,310
(404,924)
48,312
(366,698)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
9,523
(14,327)
6,533
(24,670)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,347,699
1,530,298
341,654
520,900
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,357,222
1,515,971
348,187
496,230
-
-
Supplemental cash flows information
Non-cash transactions
Transfer of land and project development costs to land and construction in progress
-
612,109
-
295,927
Transfer of deposits for purchase of land to land and project development costs
-
13,871
-
-
Interest expenses recorded as cost of projects and property, plant and equipment
36,271
32,963
19,195
19,234
Increase (decrease) in share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax
31,385
(112,555)
31,385
(112,555)
Increase in right-of-use assets due to new lease agreements
-
3,412
-
3,412
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
