Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Quality Houses Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Pimjai Manitkajohnkit

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4521

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 8 May 2024

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

1,357,222

1,347,699

348,187

341,654

Trade and other receivables

2, 3

77,653

94,316

20,574

21,544

Land and construction in progress

4

20,259,931

20,312,126

11,203,369

11,161,000

Advance for construction work

2,531

2,531

1,531

1,531

Advance for construction material

41,288

41,737

32,935

33,322

Asset recognised in respect of cost to obtain

contracts with customers

10,089

10,089

10,089

10,089

Other current assets

137,432

64,834

50,003

5,853

Total current assets

21,886,146

21,873,332

11,666,688

11,574,993

Non-current assets

Investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

8,213,313

8,194,722

Investments in associates

6

12,130,254

11,694,620

12,130,254

11,694,620

Long-term loans to and interest receivables

- related parties

2

-

-

6,675,977

6,733,440

Investment properties

460,924

464,432

460,924

464,432

Property, plant and equipment

1,417,200

1,435,121

185,691

185,853

Right-of-use assets

594,193

633,523

152,123

158,768

Land and project development costs

7

6,603,921

6,386,151

2,334,387

2,164,588

Deposits for lease of land and building

10,800

10,800

10,800

10,800

Deposits for purchase of land

137,378

87,097

-

-

Deferred tax assets

827,648

830,335

213,918

216,667

Other non-current assets

2

26,355

26,685

18,514

18,566

Total non-current assets

22,208,673

21,568,764

30,395,901

29,842,456

Total assets

44,094,819

43,442,096

42,062,589

41,417,449

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Short-term loans from financial institution

1,497,416

497,219

1,497,416

497,219

Trade and other payables

2

632,140

690,707

425,664

445,880

Current portion of long-term loans

8

374,219

561,612

374,219

561,612

Current portion of unsecured debentures

9

2,229,587

5,229,110

2,229,587

5,229,110

Current portion of lease liabilities

2

175,670

174,003

38,329

37,933

Income tax payable

92,680

79,891

54,152

51,345

Short-term provisions

10

689,642

688,508

368,967

368,067

Advance received from customers

89,690

96,637

59,602

64,759

Deposits for rental and service

2

32,608

32,261

26,617

26,961

Retention guarantees

280,214

271,943

127,306

122,428

Current portion of rental income received

in advance

2

27,224

27,224

27,224

27,224

Other current liabilities

2

492,047

451,953

198,237

163,067

Total current liabilities

6,613,137

8,801,068

5,427,320

7,595,605

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans, net of current portion

8

374,219

561,612

374,219

561,612

Unsecured debentures, net of current portion

9

6,651,911

4,135,729

6,651,911

4,135,729

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

2

519,036

571,747

143,963

161,818

Provision for long-term employee benefits

260,722

259,853

160,033

161,089

Long-term provisions

10

423,322

374,322

52,822

63,984

Rental income received in advance - net of

current portion

2

317,463

324,232

317,463

324,232

Deferred tax liabilities

151

153

-

-

Deferred compensatory damage income

15

40,850

40,850

40,850

40,850

Total non-current liabilities

8,587,674

6,268,498

7,741,261

5,449,314

Total liabilities

15,200,811

15,069,566

13,168,581

13,044,919

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

10,714,426,091 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

10,714,426

10,714,426

10,714,426

10,714,426

Issued and fully paid-up

10,714,381,645 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

10,714,382

10,714,382

10,714,382

10,714,382

Share premium

379,246

379,246

379,246

379,246

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

1,071,443

1,071,443

1,071,443

1,071,443

Unappropriated

17,758,665

17,335,441

17,758,665

17,335,441

Other components of shareholders' equity

(1,029,728)

(1,127,982)

(1,029,728)

(1,127,982)

Total shareholders' equity

28,894,008

28,372,530

28,894,008

28,372,530

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

44,094,819

43,442,096

42,062,589

41,417,449

-

-

-

-

Directors

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht, except earnings per share expressed in Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit or loss:

Revenues

Revenue from sales of real estate

1,335,813

1,590,377

715,579

957,648

Revenue from hotel operations

367,727

279,513

72,661

63,822

Revenue from office rental operations

2

31,383

33,542

31,383

33,542

Other income

Income from forfeiture of booking and down payments

195

226

51

151

Others

2

61,703

61,815

27,768

29,139

Total revenues

1,796,821

1,965,473

847,442

1,084,302

Expenses

Cost of real estate sold

2

922,985

1,056,245

481,171

629,316

Cost of hotel operations

2

203,186

165,939

34,199

28,431

Cost of office rental operations

11,026

15,178

11,026

15,178

Selling expenses

122,052

121,741

51,317

61,231

Administrative expenses

2

405,645

360,566

202,901

224,362

Total expenses

1,664,894

1,719,669

780,614

958,518

Profit from operating activities

131,927

245,804

66,828

125,784

Share of profit from investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

18,591

69,772

Share of profit from investments in associates

6

444,688

452,362

444,688

452,362

Interest income

2

1,017

71

44,624

43,417

Finance cost

(54,531)

(60,633)

(66,512)

(67,798)

Profit before income tax expenses

523,101

637,604

508,219

623,537

Income tax expenses

11

(33,008)

(45,193)

(18,126)

(31,126)

Profit for the period

490,093

592,411

490,093

592,411

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods:

Share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax

6, 11

29,962

22,160

29,962

22,160

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax

29,962

22,160

29,962

22,160

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods:

Share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax

6, 11

1,423

(134,715)

1,423

(134,715)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods - net of income tax

1,423

(134,715)

1,423

(134,715)

Other comprehensive income for the period

31,385

(112,555)

31,385

(112,555)

Total comprehensive income for the period

521,478

479,856

521,478

479,856

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per share

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.06

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Other components of shareholders' equity

Other comprehensive income

Share of other

Total other

Issued and

Retained earnings

Surplus on

comprehensive

components of

paid-up

Appropriated

changes in value

income

shareholders'

share capital

Share premium

- statutory reserve

Unappropriated

of financial assets

of associates

equity

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

16,629,668

1

(961,974)

(961,973)

27,832,766

Investment in equity instruments derecognised

of associate during the period

-

-

-

(617)

-

617

617

-

Profit for the period

-

-

-

592,411

-

-

-

592,411

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(112,555)

(112,555)

(112,555)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

592,411

-

(112,555)

(112,555)

479,856

Balance as at 31 March 2023

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,221,462

1

(1,073,912)

(1,073,911)

28,312,622

Balance as at 1 January 2024

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,335,441

1

(1,127,983)

(1,127,982)

28,372,530

Investment in equity instruments derecognised

of associate during the period

-

-

-

(66,869)

-

66,869

66,869

-

Profit for the period

-

-

-

490,093

-

-

-

490,093

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

31,385

31,385

31,385

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

490,093

-

31,385

31,385

521,478

Balance as at 31 March 2024

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,758,665

1

(1,029,729)

(1,029,728)

28,894,008

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Separate financial statements

Other components of shareholders' equity

Other comprehensive income

Share of other

Total other

Issued and

Retained earnings

Surplus on

comprehensive

components of

paid-up

Appropriated

changes in value

income

shareholders'

share capital

Share premium

- statutory reserve

Unappropriated

of financial assets

of associates

equity

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

16,629,668

1

(961,974)

(961,973)

27,832,766

Investment in equity instruments derecognised

of associate during the period

-

-

-

(617)

-

617

617

-

Profit for the period

-

-

-

592,411

-

-

-

592,411

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(112,555)

(112,555)

(112,555)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

592,411

-

(112,555)

(112,555)

479,856

Balance as at 31 March 2023

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,221,462

1

(1,073,912)

(1,073,911)

28,312,622

Balance as at 1 January 2024

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,335,441

1

(1,127,983)

(1,127,982)

28,372,530

Investment in equity instruments derecognised

of associate during the period

-

-

-

(66,869)

-

66,869

66,869

-

Profit for the period

-

-

-

490,093

-

-

-

490,093

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

31,385

31,385

31,385

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

490,093

-

31,385

31,385

521,478

Balance as at 31 March 2024

10,714,382

379,246

1,071,443

17,758,665

1

(1,029,729)

(1,029,728)

28,894,008

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of cash flows

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

523,101

637,604

508,219

623,537

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash provided by (paid from)

operating activities:

Decrease in land and construction in progress as a result

of transferring to cost of sales

898,467

1,031,629

456,145

604,077

Depreciation

24,865

39,897

5,293

15,358

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

39,330

44,122

6,645

11,568

Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)

(1,643)

(550)

(394)

9

Unrealised exchange (gain) loss

(7,750)

1,472

-

-

Share of profit from investments in subsidiaries

-

-

(18,591)

(69,772)

Share of profit from investments in associates

(444,688)

(452,362)

(444,688)

(452,362)

Income from forfeiture of booking and down payments

(195)

(226)

(51)

(151)

Interest income

(1,017)

(71)

(44,624)

(43,417)

Gain on sales of equipment

(30)

(4,062)

(8)

(1,154)

Provision for loss arising from litigations

64,205

25,940

4,043

23,967

Provision for loss on diminution in value of projects

(310)

-

(310)

-

Reversal of provision for loss on diminution in value of projects

(8,463)

(10,145)

-

(681)

Provision for housing repairment

11,189

13,260

6,123

8,152

Provision for long-term employee benefits

6,147

6,057

3,706

3,857

Transfer deferred financial fees to finance cost

1,219

1,042

1,219

1,042

Interest expenses

43,488

47,927

60,974

61,841

Interest expenses from lease liabilities

6,669

8,147

1,841

2,196

Profit from operating activities before changes in

operating assets and liabilities

1,154,584

1,389,681

545,542

788,067

Decrease (increase) in operating assets

Trade and other receivables

26,056

(29,041)

1,364

(31,363)

Land and construction in progress

(808,486)

(693,962)

(483,901)

(464,978)

Advance for construction work

-

589

-

-

Advance for construction material

449

2,006

387

2,006

Other current assets

(68,154)

(74,801)

(44,151)

(47,321)

Land and project development costs

(210,822)

(233,605)

(165,216)

(4,252)

Deposits for purchase of land

(50,281)

-

-

-

Other non-current assets

330

(4,312)

52

(4,987)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities

Trade and other payables

(65,497)

(74,458)

(27,146)

(50,214)

Advance received from customers

(13,521)

93,860

(11,875)

83,981

Deposits for rental and service

347

(2,450)

(344)

(2,043)

Retention guarantees

8,271

5,898

4,878

1,528

Other current liabilities

30,039

37,168

29,948

37,025

Cash paid for litigation compensation

(14,895)

(38,514)

(14,895)

-

Cash paid for long-term employee benefits

(5,278)

(10,080)

(4,762)

(7,180)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

(16,858)

367,979

(170,119)

300,269

Cash paid for income tax

(21,979)

(23,973)

(12,570)

(15,587)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

(38,837)

344,006

(182,689)

284,682

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of cash flows (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from investing activities

Dividends received from associates

40,439

46,469

40,439

46,469

Decrease (increase) in long-term loans to related party

-

-

57,000

(33,000)

Interest income

1,017

71

45,087

43,878

Increase in property, plant and equipment - net of disposals

(3,406)

51

(1,616)

(1)

Net cash flows from investing activities

38,050

46,591

140,910

57,346

Cash flows from financing activities

Increase (decrease) in short-term loans from financial institution

1,000,000

(800,000)

1,000,000

(800,000)

Repayment of long-term loans

(375,000)

(400,000)

(375,000)

(400,000)

Cash received from issuance of debentures

2,500,000

912,461

2,500,000

912,461

Cash paid for redemption of debentures

(3,000,000)

-

(3,000,000)

-

Cash paid for financial fees

(3,076)

(1,263)

(3,076)

(1,263)

Cash paid for interest expenses

(53,902)

(69,173)

(54,312)

(69,359)

Cash paid for lease liabilities

(57,712)

(46,949)

(19,300)

(8,537)

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

10,310

(404,924)

48,312

(366,698)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,523

(14,327)

6,533

(24,670)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,347,699

1,530,298

341,654

520,900

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,357,222

1,515,971

348,187

496,230

-

-

Supplemental cash flows information

Non-cash transactions

Transfer of land and project development costs to land and construction in progress

-

612,109

-

295,927

Transfer of deposits for purchase of land to land and project development costs

-

13,871

-

-

Interest expenses recorded as cost of projects and property, plant and equipment

36,271

32,963

19,195

19,234

Increase (decrease) in share of other comprehensive income of associates - net of income tax

31,385

(112,555)

31,385

(112,555)

Increase in right-of-use assets due to new lease agreements

-

3,412

-

3,412

