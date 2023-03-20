Quality Houses : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Invitation letter for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (electronic meeting (e-AGM)) Quality Houses Public Company Limited Friday 21st April 2023 Meeting starts at 10.30 a.m. The Company arranges the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic meeting (e-AGM) format only without arranging any meeting rooms Online registration only to attend the meeting **Shareholders, please study the registration process to attend the meeting according to the Electronic Meeting System User Manual in the meeting invitation letter** Broadcast location: No.1 Q House Lumpini Building, South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Remark: This Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is an electronic meeting (e-AGM) to avoid the gathering of large numbers of people with high risk of spread of COVID-19 and provide convenience for shareholders to join the AGM via electronic meeting system without travelling to the meeting.

Contents Invitation Letter for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Page 1. Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 1 (electronic meeting (e-AGM)) 2. Enclosures 2.1 Factual Details and Reasons of the Agendas for Shareholders' Consideration 7 (Enclosure No.1) 2.2 The Copy of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 22 (Enclosure No.2) 2.3 The Information of the Company's Directors who appointed to be Directors 40 (Enclosure No.3) 2.4 Conditions and Procedures for e-Registration and the Appointment of Proxies to 49 Attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (electronic meeting (e-AGM)) (Enclosure No.4) 2.5 The Information of the Independent Directors who represent as Proxy for 52 Shareholders (Enclosure No.5) 2.6 The Company's Articles of Association relating to the Annual General Meeting of 53 Shareholders and Voting Procedures (Enclosure No.6) 2.7 Personal Data Protection Guideline (Privacy Notice) In accordance with the Personal 57 Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (Enclosure No.7) 2.8 Request Form for the Form 56-1 One Report 2022 (Enclosure No.8) 59 2.9 Procedures for attending 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via 60 electronic meeting (Enclosure No.9) 2.10 User Manual e-Shareholder Meeting System (DAP e-Shareholder Meeting) 61 (Enclosure No.10) 2.11 Proxy (Form A,B, C) 78

(Translation) Agenda 2 To consider acknowledging the Company's 2022 operating performance The Board's opinion: The Board of Directors agreed to propose the Shareholders' Meeting for consideration and acknowledgement of the Company's operating performance of the year 2022. The meeting resolution:This agenda is for acknowledgement, therefore there is no vote casting Agenda 3 To consider and approve the Company's statement of financial position and statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 audited by the certified public accountant The Board's opinion: The Board of Directors agreed to propose the Shareholders' Meeting for consideration and approval of the Company's statement of financial position and statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which have been audited by the certified public accountant and approved by Audit Committee Meeting. The meeting resolution: Majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting Agenda 4 To consider and approve the dividend payment for the year 2022 The Board's opinion: The Board of Directors agreed to propose the Shareholders' Meeting for consideration and approval of the dividend payment for the year 2022 by cash at the rate of THB 0.14 per share. Since the Company has paid interim dividend at the rate of THB 0.04 on September 8, 2022, the Company still has to pay dividend from the net profit of the second-half of the year 2022 at the rate of THB 0.10 per share which is according to the Company's dividend policy and the date of dividend payment will be on May 18, 2023. Regarding the allocation for legal reserve, the Company has allocated the legal reserve at the required amount by law of 10% of the registered capital of the Company. The meeting resolution: Majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting Agenda 5 To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's directors in place of the directors who are retired by rotation The Board's opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and agreed with the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee since there are criterions of nomination by considering from their Page 2