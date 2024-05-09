Ref. Bor Chor Ngor 0089/2024 8 May 2024 Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("The Company") would like to report its operating results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 and 2023 with the detail as follows: I Operating revenue breakdown by business segment Revenue from sales of real estate Revenue from hotel operations Revenue from office rental operations Other income Total revenues (Unit: Million Baht) First quarter 2024 2023 Change % 1,336 1,590 (254) (16) 368 280 88 31 31 33 (2) (6) 62 62 - - 1,797 1,965 (168) (9) In summary, the Company generated total revenues for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 and 2023 at Baht 1,797 million and Baht 1,965 million respectively, decreasing by Baht 168 million or 9% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. Details are as follows: Revenue from sales of real estate for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by Baht 254 million or 16% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. This was due to the decrease in revenue from housing projects decreased by Baht 194 million or 13% decrease and the revenue from condominium projects decreased by Baht 60 million or 45% decreased compared to the same period of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company closed 1 sold-out project. Revenue from hotel operations for the first quarter of 2024 increased by Baht 88 million or 31% increase compared to the same period of 2023. This was due to the increase in both Thai and international tourists. 3. Revenue from office rental operationsfor the first quarter of 2024 decreased by Baht 2 million or 6% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. Operating cost breakdown by business segment Page 1 of 4

(Unit: Million Baht) First quarter 2024 2023 Change % Cost from sales of real estate 923 1,056 (133) (13) Cost from hotel operations 203 166 37 22 Cost from office rental operations 11 15 (4) (27) Total costs 1,137 1,237 (100) (8) The Company's total costs for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by Baht 100 million or 8% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. This was due to cost from sales of real estate decreased by Baht 133 million or 13% decrease. While the cost of hotel operations increased by Baht 37 million or 22% increase. These were in line with the revenues. III Share of profit from investments in associates In the first quarter of 2024, the Company's share of profit from investments in associates was Baht 445 million, which decreased by Baht 7 million or 2% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. Details of the Company's share of profit from 4 associate companies are as follows: (Unit: Million Baht) First quarter 2024 2023 Change % Home Product Center Plc. 340 320 20 6 LH Financial Group Plc. 55 92 (37) (40) Quality Houses Leasehold 32 28 4 (14) Property Fund Quality Houses Hotel and Residence 18 12 6 50 Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund 445 452 (7) (2) Total Page 2 of 4

IV Expenses (Unit: Million Baht) First quarter 2024 2023 Change % Selling expenses 122 122 - - Administrative expenses 406 361 45 12 Finance cost 55 61 (6) (10) Income tax expenses 33 45 (12) (27) Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2024 are equal to the same period of 2023 Administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by Baht 45 million or 12% increase compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase of litigations. Finance cost for the first quarter of 2024, consisting of interest expenses, bank fees, decreased by Baht 6 million or 10% decrease compared to the same period of 2023 due to due to loan repayment. Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by Baht 12 million or 27% decrease compared to the same period of 2023 which was in line with the operating profit (excluding share of profit from investments in associates). V Net Profit (Unit: Million Baht) First quarter 2024 2023 Change % Net Profit 490 592 (102) (17) The Company's net profit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by Baht 102 million, or 17% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. This was mainly due to gross profit from sales of real estate decreased by Baht 121 million, gross profit from hotel operations increased by Baht 51 million, share of profit from investments in associates decreased by Baht 7 million. Meanwhile, selling and administrative expenses increased by Baht 45 million, income tax expenses decreased by Baht 12 million and finance cost decreased by Baht 6 million. Page 3 of 4