Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QHPF   TH0931010001

QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(QHPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of the supporting documents of the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders For the year 2022 on website.

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 19:01:24
Headline
Notification of the supporting documents of the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders For the year 2022 on website.
Symbol
QHPF
Source
QHPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
08:18aQUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FU : Notification of the supporting documents of the Ann..
PU
03/24QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FU : Announcement of 10 Major Shareholders as of the boo..
PU
03/24QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FU : Determination of Annual General Meeting Date for th..
PU
02/28Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend for November 1, 2021 to Decem..
CI
02/28Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend for the Period from September..
CI
2021Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend for the Period from July 1, 2..
CI
2021Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend Payment for the Operation Per..
CI
2021Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 070 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2021 192 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net cash 2021 866 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 8 448 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Quality Houses Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Poom Osatananda Executive Vice President-Investment Management
Vijchu Chantatab Executive Vice President
Voravannee Tangsirikusolwong Executive Vice President
Wanida Assawapayukul Senior Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY HOUSES LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND-2.75%252
ENTRA ASA-10.89%3 698
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-13.18%3 172
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.70%3 090
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-1.04%2 759
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-2.87%1 672