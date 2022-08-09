Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Quality Houses Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    QH   TH0256A10Z04

QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(QH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-08
2.200 THB   +1.85%
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Minutes of The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Resignation of Chief Accountant
PU
Quality Houses Public : Financial Statement Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Quality Houses Public Company Limited for the same periods (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Pimjai Manitkajohnkit

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4521

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 9 August 2022

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

1,429,173

3,206,217

750,278

1,258,873

Trade and other receivables

2, 3

47,748

25,875

22,035

6,668

Land and construction in progress

4

19,721,800

19,987,238

12,213,645

11,856,618

Advance for construction work

8,605

2,531

1,531

1,531

Advance for construction material

88,733

63,980

72,623

54,820

Asset recognised in respect of cost to obtain

contracts with customers

10,522

10,522

10,522

10,522

Other current assets

108,535

68,111

31,864

6,684

Total current assets

21,415,116

23,364,474

13,102,498

13,195,716

Non-current assets

Other non-current financial assets

2

2

2

2

Investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

7,711,274

7,771,638

Investments in associates

6

11,388,072

11,524,072

11,388,072

11,524,072

Long-term loans to and interest receivables

- related parties

2

-

-

6,570,852

7,839,692

Investment properties

498,568

527,483

498,568

527,483

Property, plant and equipment

7

1,493,884

1,545,985

217,338

233,737

Right-of-use assets

883,959

972,029

218,648

241,414

Land and project development costs

8

6,952,714

7,474,057

1,629,632

2,533,850

Deposits for lease of land and building

6,800

13,600

6,800

13,600

Deposits for purchase of land

68,590

47,837

19,530

47,837

Deferred tax assets

755,670

735,197

202,637

198,839

Other non-current assets

2

17,810

30,956

10,729

10,580

Total non-current assets

22,066,069

22,871,218

28,474,082

30,942,744

Total assets

43,481,185

46,235,692

41,576,580

44,138,460

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Short-term loan from financial institution

9

500,000

-

500,000

-

Trade and other payables

2

591,112

556,444

400,804

384,428

Short-term loan from and accrued interest

- related party

2

-

-

210,041

-

Current portion of long-term loan

10

1,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

Current portion of unsecured debentures

11

4,000,000

7,500,000

4,000,000

7,500,000

Current portion of lease liabilities

2

141,891

119,952

31,132

32,554

Income tax payable

109,935

76,192

84,680

65,086

Short-term provisions

12

636,900

630,311

335,772

319,560

Advance received from customers

66,548

62,868

49,290

44,772

Deposits for rental and service

2

74,416

73,211

67,656

66,518

Retention guarantees

225,533

229,820

106,337

110,849

Current portion of rental income received

in advance

2

27,224

27,224

27,224

27,224

Other current liabilities

2

497,133

445,985

159,309

133,909

Total current liabilities

8,470,692

11,322,007

7,572,245

10,284,900

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loan, net of current portion

10

744,141

1,544,141

744,141

1,544,141

Unsecured debentures, net of current portion

11

5,419,450

4,493,898

5,419,450

4,493,898

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

2

795,914

878,684

191,424

209,686

Provision for long-term employee benefits

268,590

265,469

173,730

173,780

Long-term provisions

12

334,941

326,728

28,297

27,509

Rental income received in advance - net of

current portion

2

365,068

378,531

365,068

378,531

Deferred tax liabilities

164

219

-

-

Deferred compensatory damage income

18

40,850

40,850

40,850

40,850

Total non-current liabilities

7,969,118

7,928,520

6,962,960

6,868,395

Total liabilities

16,439,810

19,250,527

14,535,205

17,153,295

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

10,714,426,091 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

10,714,426

10,714,426

10,714,426

10,714,426

Issued and fully paid-up

10,714,381,645 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

10,714,382

10,714,382

10,714,382

10,714,382

Share premium

379,246

379,246

379,246

379,246

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

1,071,443

1,071,443

1,071,443

1,071,443

Unappropriated

15,767,292

15,414,637

15,767,292

15,414,637

Other components of shareholders' equity

(890,988)

(594,543)

(890,988)

(594,543)

Total shareholders' equity

27,041,375

26,985,165

27,041,375

26,985,165

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

43,481,185

46,235,692

41,576,580

44,138,460

-

-

-

-

The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.

Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
