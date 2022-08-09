Quality Houses Public : Financial Statement Q2 2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Quality Houses Public Company Limited for the same periods (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Pimjai Manitkajohnkit

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4521

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 9 August 2022