Quality Houses Public : Financial Statement Q2 2022
08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Review report and interim financial information For the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Quality Houses Public Company Limited for the same periods (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Pimjai Manitkajohnkit
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4521
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 9 August 2022
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
1,429,173
3,206,217
750,278
1,258,873
Trade and other receivables
2, 3
47,748
25,875
22,035
6,668
Land and construction in progress
4
19,721,800
19,987,238
12,213,645
11,856,618
Advance for construction work
8,605
2,531
1,531
1,531
Advance for construction material
88,733
63,980
72,623
54,820
Asset recognised in respect of cost to obtain
contracts with customers
10,522
10,522
10,522
10,522
Other current assets
108,535
68,111
31,864
6,684
Total current assets
21,415,116
23,364,474
13,102,498
13,195,716
Non-current assets
Other non-current financial assets
2
2
2
2
Investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
7,711,274
7,771,638
Investments in associates
6
11,388,072
11,524,072
11,388,072
11,524,072
Long-term loans to and interest receivables
- related parties
2
-
-
6,570,852
7,839,692
Investment properties
498,568
527,483
498,568
527,483
Property, plant and equipment
7
1,493,884
1,545,985
217,338
233,737
Right-of-use assets
883,959
972,029
218,648
241,414
Land and project development costs
8
6,952,714
7,474,057
1,629,632
2,533,850
Deposits for lease of land and building
6,800
13,600
6,800
13,600
Deposits for purchase of land
68,590
47,837
19,530
47,837
Deferred tax assets
755,670
735,197
202,637
198,839
Other non-current assets
2
17,810
30,956
10,729
10,580
Total non-current assets
22,066,069
22,871,218
28,474,082
30,942,744
Total assets
43,481,185
46,235,692
41,576,580
44,138,460
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Short-term loan from financial institution
9
500,000
-
500,000
-
Trade and other payables
2
591,112
556,444
400,804
384,428
Short-term loan from and accrued interest
- related party
2
-
-
210,041
-
Current portion of long-term loan
10
1,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
Current portion of unsecured debentures
11
4,000,000
7,500,000
4,000,000
7,500,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
2
141,891
119,952
31,132
32,554
Income tax payable
109,935
76,192
84,680
65,086
Short-term provisions
12
636,900
630,311
335,772
319,560
Advance received from customers
66,548
62,868
49,290
44,772
Deposits for rental and service
2
74,416
73,211
67,656
66,518
Retention guarantees
225,533
229,820
106,337
110,849
Current portion of rental income received
in advance
2
27,224
27,224
27,224
27,224
Other current liabilities
2
497,133
445,985
159,309
133,909
Total current liabilities
8,470,692
11,322,007
7,572,245
10,284,900
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loan, net of current portion
10
744,141
1,544,141
744,141
1,544,141
Unsecured debentures, net of current portion
11
5,419,450
4,493,898
5,419,450
4,493,898
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
2
795,914
878,684
191,424
209,686
Provision for long-term employee benefits
268,590
265,469
173,730
173,780
Long-term provisions
12
334,941
326,728
28,297
27,509
Rental income received in advance - net of
current portion
2
365,068
378,531
365,068
378,531
Deferred tax liabilities
164
219
-
-
Deferred compensatory damage income
18
40,850
40,850
40,850
40,850
Total non-current liabilities
7,969,118
7,928,520
6,962,960
6,868,395
Total liabilities
16,439,810
19,250,527
14,535,205
17,153,295
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Quality Houses Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
10,714,426,091 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
10,714,426
10,714,426
10,714,426
10,714,426
Issued and fully paid-up
10,714,381,645 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
10,714,382
10,714,382
10,714,382
10,714,382
Share premium
379,246
379,246
379,246
379,246
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
1,071,443
1,071,443
1,071,443
1,071,443
Unappropriated
15,767,292
15,414,637
15,767,292
15,414,637
Other components of shareholders' equity
(890,988)
(594,543)
(890,988)
(594,543)
Total shareholders' equity
27,041,375
26,985,165
27,041,375
26,985,165
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
43,481,185
46,235,692
41,576,580
44,138,460
-
-
-
-
The accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of the financial statements.
Directors
