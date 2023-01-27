Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Quality Online Education Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QOEG   US74759C1018

QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC.

(QOEG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:27:43 2023-01-18 pm EST
0.0180 USD   -37.93%
04:23pQuality Online Education : Announces Change To Executive Management - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pQuality Online Education Group Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quality Online Education : Announces Change To Executive Management - Form 8-K

01/27/2023 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quality Online Education Group Inc. Announces Change

To Executive Management

TORONTO, ON, January 25, 2022 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announces the new appointment of Zen Zhenzheng Mao as its Chief Financial Officer and the resignation of Mr. William Wai-Hung Tam as its Chief Financial Officer, effective, January 25, 2023.

Mr. Mao previously served as Chief Financial Officer and other senior management roles in various companies in Southeast Asia and Canada including different Equity Investment Management Company and Asset Management and Investment Company. Mr. Mao has 20 years professional experience in financial management, financial planning and analysis, audit and internal control.

"I am excited to have Zhenzheng join our talented team as the CFO, working cohesively together in the new era of our growth" said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America, South Africa and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:

Quality Online Education Group Inc.
XuYe Wu, CEO
Contactus@qoeg.ca

Attachments

Disclaimer

Quality Online Education Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC.
04:23pQuality Online Education : Announces Change To Executive Management - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pQuality Online Education Group Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/06QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
01/06Quality Online Education Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2022Quality Online Education : Announces Change - Form 8-K
PU
2022Quality Online Education Names William Wai-Hung Tam Chief Financial Officer
MT
2022Quality Online Education Group Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
2022Quality Online Education Group Inc. Appoints William Wai-Hung Tam as Its Chief Financia..
CI
2022QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
2022Quality Online Education Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Au..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,68 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,79 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,7 M 31,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 378x
EV / Sales 2022 82,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Quality Online Education Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xu Ye Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai-Hung Tam Chief Financial Officer
Xi Jin Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP INC.48.76%32
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.33%44 824
TELEPERFORMANCE SE13.29%16 174
EDENRED SE-2.26%13 449
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.44%12 982
LG CORP.7.43%10 636