Quality Online Education : Announces Change To Executive Management - Form 8-K

Quality Online Education Group Inc. Announces Change

To Executive Management

TORONTO, ON, January 25, 2022 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announces the new appointment of Zen Zhenzheng Mao as its Chief Financial Officer and the resignation of Mr. William Wai-Hung Tam as its Chief Financial Officer, effective, January 25, 2023.

Mr. Mao previously served as Chief Financial Officer and other senior management roles in various companies in Southeast Asia and Canada including different Equity Investment Management Company and Asset Management and Investment Company. Mr. Mao has 20 years professional experience in financial management, financial planning and analysis, audit and internal control.

"I am excited to have Zhenzheng join our talented team as the CFO, working cohesively together in the new era of our growth" said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America, South Africa and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

