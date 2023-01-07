Quality RO Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Narendra Gupta as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Quality RO Industries Limited informed that Mr. Narendra Gupta, has given the resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of Company vide her resignation letter as received on mailed dated January 06, 2023. The Company has accepted this resignation and he has been relieved from his duties with effect from closing office hours on January 06, 2023. Reason: Mr. Narendra Gupta, Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company, has resigned from the Company due to Pre- occupation and time constraints for the said position and he has been relieved from his duties with effect from closing office hours on January 06, 2023.