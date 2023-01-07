Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Quality RO Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    543460   INE0KAF01018

QUALITY RO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(543460)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
68.00 INR   -4.63%
2022Quality RO Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Quality RO Industries Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 27.03 million.
CI
2021Quality RO Industries Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
Quality RO Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Narendra Gupta as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

01/07/2023
Quality RO Industries Limited informed that Mr. Narendra Gupta, has given the resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of Company vide her resignation letter as received on mailed dated January 06, 2023. The Company has accepted this resignation and he has been relieved from his duties with effect from closing office hours on January 06, 2023. Reason: Mr. Narendra Gupta, Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company, has resigned from the Company due to Pre- occupation and time constraints for the said position and he has been relieved from his duties with effect from closing office hours on January 06, 2023.


Financials
Sales 2022 9,74 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2022 1,49 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2022 4,09 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart QUALITY RO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quality RO Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vivek Dholiya Chairman & Managing Director
Beena Varun Koshiya Chief Financial Officer
Narendra Gupta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shirish Amrutlal Kotadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Ankit Jagdishbhai Kansara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALITY RO INDUSTRIES LIMITED19.30%2
NORDSON CORPORATION-3.36%13 476
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.5.31%11 009
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.47%9 177
VALMET OYJ5.68%5 198
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA5.87%5 167