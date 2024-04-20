Quality RO Industries Limited is an India-based company that provides water treatment products and logistics services. The Company's segments include trading and manufacturing of reverse osmosis (RO) product and transportation activities. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of water softener equipment, such as RO filter parts, cartridges and membranes, and also engaged in contract manufacturing, which includes die casting and associated contractual manufacturing. It is engaged in the trading of RO equipment spares and associated products. The Company provides contractual logistics services to local infrastructure and manufacturing companies situated in and around the city of Vadodara, Gujarat. Its range of products includes membrane housing and bowls, polypropylene (PP) Spun filters with various sizes from 10'' to 40'', and alternative taps for various OEM RO Machines. The Company's products include Dolphin Tap, Jug Tap, Kent, Membrane Housing, PP Spun Filter All, and RO Bowl.