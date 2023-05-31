Advanced search
    QTEK   US74760R3030

QUALTEK SERVICES INC.

(QTEK)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-05-25
0.0766 USD   -21.03%
08:46aQualTek Services Inc. Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice
BU
05/30QualTek Services Inc.(NasdaqCM:QTEK) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
05/24Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Late Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QualTek Services Inc. Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice

05/31/2023 | 08:46am EDT
QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK), today announced that it was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that Nasdaq had determined to delist the Company’s common stock as a result of the Company’s commencement of voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Nasdaq informed the Company that trading in the Company’s common stock would be suspended at the opening of business on June 2, 2023.

QualTek Services Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection on May 24, 2023.

About the Company

Founded in 2012, QualTek is a leading technology-driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 65 operation centers across the U.S. and a workforce of over 5,000 people. QualTek has established a nationwide operating network to enable quick responses to customer demands as well as proprietary technology infrastructure for advanced reporting and invoicing. The Company reports within two operating segments: Telecommunications, and Renewables and Recovery and has already become a leader in providing disaster recovery logistics and services for electric utilities. For more information, please visit https://www.qualtekservices.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 754 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,17 M 4,17 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Scott Hisey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. McColgan Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Weinberg Chairman
Matthew Allard Independent Director
Daniel Lafond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTEK SERVICES INC.-82.62%4
VINCI15.25%65 039
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 568
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%35 301
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.14%26 301
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%25 684
