ASM Global and Qualtrics Team Up to Reinvent How Fans Experience Live Sports and Entertainment

The leading event-management company will leverage the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to create a proprietary customer journey tracking tool transforming the way ASM venues interact with fans—delivering more personalized experiences and adapting to changing expectations of a post-pandemic audience

ASM Global—the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy—and Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced they are teaming up to reinvent the way fans experience live events in a post-pandemic world. ASM will leverage Qualtrics in the creation of a proprietary system to listen to fan feedback and work to create live experiences that reflect the changing way fans want to experience sports, entertainment and other live events.

ASM and its partner clients and venues will receive unprecedented industry insights into fan sentiments, needs and habits.

“ASM and Qualtrics is the perfect partnership and formula to define the most holistic guest-feedback loop for us to listen, learn and optimize performance and revenues in ways never before imagined,” ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said. “Combined with our growing content investment, we continue to elevate our industry-leading standards for what we bring to our clients and venues. ASM possesses a global scale and business intelligence with unmatched operational excellence and execution on the venue level. As the world’s largest live-market event platform, this represents an amazing moment for us to deliver unparalleled brand and engagement one on one to fans in a live opportunity.

“Now, as fans are flocking back to in-person events, organizations need to adapt to changing expectations, needs and preferences in order to stay competitive in a crowded market. This new customer tracking tool will enable our venue clients to do that,” Bension said.

ASM operates some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the McCormick Place in Chicago and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the pandemic brought in-person events to a halt, forcing vendors and others to innovate, adapt and create new (and often digital) experiences that offered the same energy and excitement of a live venue.

The Qualtrics XM Platform allows organizations to understand what fans are thinking and feeling—making it easier for event hosts to balance the safety and well-being of fans while keeping them entertained and engaged. With Qualtrics, ASM and its venue clients will receive unprecedented access to customer feedback that will help them understand not only the complete journey of the fans themselves but the end-to-end experience of those who use ASM’s venues for events, including everything from planning and set-up to security and IT.

With this keen understanding of the needs of both fans and venues, ASM will be able to create unparalleled live experiences and the world’s most technologically advanced collection of convention centers, arenas, stadiums and theaters.

For example, ASM’s new Puerto Rico Convention Center offers industry-best network connectivity designed with robust and scalable 5G capable architecture, ensuring that visitors attending conferences, meetings and other special events have reliable and seamless connectivity throughout the entire convention center.

ASM’s work with Qualtrics is part of the company’s aggressive investment in technology and partnerships to bring the most advanced tech to its clients and venues. ASM has also announced major deals with Honeywell, Mobilitie and Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing.

“Expectations have shifted in some exciting ways when it comes to live events, and ASM is seizing its opportunity to create an elevated experience inside and outside its world-class venues that will keep fans coming back for years to come,” said Scott Ahlstrom, head of sports industry at Qualtrics. “Staying tuned in to fans using Qualtrics will allow ASM Global to stay one step ahead and build a fan experience that meets and exceeds new expectations.”

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

