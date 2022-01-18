Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualtrics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

As COVID Rages, U.S Workers Anxious for a Long-Term Plan

01/18/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

61% of employees no longer think there will be a “return to normal” when it comes to work and wish their employer would make plans accordingly

A majority (71%) of U.S. workers said they don’t think COVID is ever going away. And 39% said they wish their employers would stop waiting to make permanent office-return policies based on a “return to normal” they believe will never come, according to new research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM).

Employees also have dug in their heels on vaccine mandates since October, with almost half – 47% vs. 44% – saying they would consider leaving their current employer if all employees were required to be fully vaccinated.

The shift in sentiment comes as millions across the U.S. are ill with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a federal mandate that employees at large companies be vaccinated. That places the onus on employers to decide how to ensure safety for employees, many of whom have been working from home for nearly two years without a long-term plan.

“The thing we are very commonly hearing from companies is that their employees are exhausted – they’re just at their wit's end,” said Qualtrics’ Head of Employee Experience Advisory Services, Benjamin Granger, Ph.D. “Calls to be cautious are falling on deaf ears in many cases, because employees are coming to the realization that we will be living with this virus for a long time. They’re tired of the uncertainty and of waiting for ‘the new normal,’ and want their employers to acknowledge that we might be living in the new normal already.”

Even as Omicron sweeps across the country, workers said they are taking fewer precautions than they have throughout the pandemic.

  • More than a third (43%) said they are being less cautious than they were with previous variants.
  • More than half (54%) of employees say they are just as comfortable working in an office now as they were before Omicron.
  • Only 21% have canceled work travel.
  • 35% said they think their employer should delay returning to the office as a result of Omicron.

“The recent Supreme Court ruling on the Biden administration mandate gives employers a little more clarity,” said Sydney Heimbrock, Qualtrics Chief Industry Advisory for Government. “Employers are increasingly playing a critical role in the mental and emotional well-being of their workforce and their communities. No leader can control an unpredictable pandemic, but they can control fostering an environment of empathy and understanding in the workplace.”

Methodology:

This study was fielded between January 10 and January 12, 2022. Respondents were selected from a randomized panel and considered eligible if they live in the United States, are at least 18 years of age and are employed full-time. The total number of respondents was 1,021. Respondents who did not pass quality standards were removed.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business — customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™) — the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:33aAs COVID Rages, U.S Workers Anxious for a Long-Term Plan
BU
01/12TV and Internet Services Hit New Customer Satisfaction Highs in 2021
BU
01/06Qualtrics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Jan. 26, 2..
BU
01/06NASCAR Revs Up its Fan Experience with Qualtrics
BU
01/06Qualtrics Announces NASCAR to Leverage Qualtrics to Bring the World of Racing Closer to..
CI
2021EmpatiX Consulting Celebrates One Year Redefining Market Research, UX & Customer Experi..
AQ
2021Qualtrics International, CLX Health to Offer Employers COVID-19 Document Verification
MT
2021Qualtrics Verifies COVID-19 Documents through CLX Health to Help Organizations Protect ..
BU
2021Morgan Stanley Upgrades Qualtrics International to Overweight From Equalweight; Price T..
MT
2021Goldman Sachs Starts Qualtrics International at Conviction Buy With $53 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 058 M - -
Net income 2021 -990 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 534 M 15 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 455
Free-Float -
Chart QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,23 $
Average target price 52,94 $
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Beckstead President
Rob Bachman Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Smith Chairman
John Thimsen cto
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.08%15 534
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.77%2 328 976
SEA LIMITED-21.76%98 356
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.00%75 166
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-11.92%69 154
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.49%50 045