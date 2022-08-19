Qualtrics Appoints Robin Manherz to Board of Directors

Tenured SAP leader replaces retiring board member DJ Paoni

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that SAP Chief Operating Officer for Customer Success Robin Manherz has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Manherz replaces retiring member DJ Paoni.

SAP Chief Operating Officer for Customer Success Robin Manherz has joined Qualtrics' Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Manherz has served in a number of leadership positions at SAP since she joined the company in 2007, contributing to investment strategy, portfolio planning, finance and sales operations, among other key areas. As SAP Chief Performance Officer, she delivered world-class experiences while implementing SAP’s company strategy. She was also Chief Operating Officer of SAP SuccessFactors, SAPs cloud-based human capital management solution.

Prior to joining SAP, Manherz held professional and leadership positions at JDEdwards and QAD. Manherz graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. With Paoni’s retirement and Manherz’s appointment, the size of the Qualtrics Board of Directors remains at 11 members.

https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/board-of-directors/

About Qualtrics

