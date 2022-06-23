Log in
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
12.46 USD   +3.66%
08:32aQualtrics Named a Leader in People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms Report
BU
06/21New Qualtrics Quality Management Improves Contact Center Performance and Agent Retention
BU
06/20Qualtrics goes live on AWS Cloud Infrastructure in Japan
BU
Qualtrics Named a Leader in People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms Report

06/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022 report. Qualtrics received the highest score in the strategy category (tied with another vendor) and the highest scores possible in product vision, omnichannel data integration and partner ecosystem.

“Leading organizations around the world, including Kroger, Barclays and EY, trust Qualtrics to uncover critical insights from every customer interaction and take action in real-time. And the Qualtrics platform is operating at incredible scale, processing more than 1.8 billion interactions in the past 12 months,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of product and engineering. “We continue to deeply invest in our strategy and platform as we define the next generation of experience management for our customers.”

Qualtrics gives organizations the ultimate advantage, helping them use data to uncover unmet needs, deepen customer relationships, and build the products, services, and experiences people want—with empathy, speed and scale.

With its acquisition of Clarabridge, Qualtrics added industry-leading omnichannel analytics to the #1 experience management platform. Now Qualtrics customers can use sophisticated AI and machine learning to discover, analyze and act on customer and employee feedback from structured and unstructured sources–all on a single, agile experience management platform.

Qualtrics’ advanced natural language understanding spans 23 languages (and emojis) with more than 150 industry models. The platform can tune in to the nuanced terminology and discussions happening across industries and even discover and understand critical human nuances such as effort, emotion and intent.

To learn more about how Qualtrics is helping organizations make every customer and employee interaction an experience that matters, visit www.qualtrics.com/discover. To read more about Forrester’s point of view on Qualtrics’ acquisition of Clarabridge, click here.*

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

*Forrester blog, Qualtrics’ $1.125B Acquisition Of Clarabridge Upends The Customer Feedback Management Market, Judy Weader, July 30, 2021


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 429 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 010 M - -
Net cash 2022 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 256 M 7 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 808
Free-Float 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Beckstead Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
John Thimsen Senior Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-64.80%7 256
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.74%1 893 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.52%47 565
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.38%47 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.99%46 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.50%40 250