Qualtrics Named a Leader in People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms Report

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022 report. Qualtrics received the highest score in the strategy category (tied with another vendor) and the highest scores possible in product vision, omnichannel data integration and partner ecosystem.

“Leading organizations around the world, including Kroger, Barclays and EY, trust Qualtrics to uncover critical insights from every customer interaction and take action in real-time. And the Qualtrics platform is operating at incredible scale, processing more than 1.8 billion interactions in the past 12 months,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of product and engineering. “We continue to deeply invest in our strategy and platform as we define the next generation of experience management for our customers.”

Qualtrics gives organizations the ultimate advantage, helping them use data to uncover unmet needs, deepen customer relationships, and build the products, services, and experiences people want—with empathy, speed and scale.

With its acquisition of Clarabridge, Qualtrics added industry-leading omnichannel analytics to the #1 experience management platform. Now Qualtrics customers can use sophisticated AI and machine learning to discover, analyze and act on customer and employee feedback from structured and unstructured sources–all on a single, agile experience management platform.

Qualtrics’ advanced natural language understanding spans 23 languages (and emojis) with more than 150 industry models. The platform can tune in to the nuanced terminology and discussions happening across industries and even discover and understand critical human nuances such as effort, emotion and intent.

