Qualtrics X4™ Kicks Off in Salt Lake City

10,000 attendees to gather at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City

X4’s mainstage program kicks off Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. MT with a keynote from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin

Celebrity headliner speakers include actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds; entrepreneur and lifestyle company founder Martha Stewart; girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai; NASA engineer-turned-YouTube-sensation Mark Rober; and HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

QUALTRICS X4 – Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the official kickoff of X4™: The Experience Management Summit. After a three-year hiatus, the world’s largest gathering of experience management (XM) professionals is back live March 7-9 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The X4 mainstage program will kick off Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. MT with a keynote from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin.

X4 by the Numbers

10,000 attendees

52 countries and 25 industries represented

2 main stage keynotes

6 celebrity headline speakers

7 product keynotes

4 industry keynotes

120+ breakout sessions

64 hours of content

17 sponsors

255 local suppliers hired

Making Business More Human on the Mainstage

Joining Serafin on the mainstage keynote lineup are Qualtrics Founder and Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Accenture Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Jill Kramer, EY Head of Americas Innovation Practice Cheryl Grise and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) CEO Johnny Taylor. These leaders will share their strategies for making business more human, inspiring X4 attendees with their unique stories of adopting experience management to listen, understand and execute in new and memorable ways that drive business results. The importance of understanding human behavior and delivering breakthrough experiences that delight will also be a key theme delivered by the celebrity headliners.

Six Celebrity Headliners

Ryan Reynolds, legendary actor and entrepreneur, will speak about why creating authentic human connections is good business.

Martha Stewart, entrepreneur and founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, will discuss building a resilient brand through the good, the bad and the amazing.

Malala Yousafzai, girls’ education activist, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate and founder of Malala Fund, will speak on International Women’s Day about dismantling inequality and the power of developing women leaders.

Mark Rober, YouTuber, engineer, inventor and educator known for his YouTube videos on popular science and engineering builds, will discuss creating content for the next generation, sharing his journey from NASA to glitter bombs to 3 billion views on YouTube.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, HGTV stars of “Fixer Upper” and founders of lifestyle brand Magnolia, will speak about their passion for delivering experiences that connect with customers on a human level.

120+ Breakout Sessions and 80 Customer Speakers Across Key Industries and Experience Management Tracks

X4 will feature over 120 breakout sessions across eight dedicated breakout tracks covering key buyers: Customer Care, Customer Research & Insights, Digital Experience and Employee Experience as well as key industries: Education, Government, Healthcare and Financial Services. Sessions will feature world-class thought leadership from the XM Institute and Qualtrics subject matter experts. Product demos, roadmap sessions and an expert-staffed help desk will also be available for X4 attendees.

Eighty customer speakers from leading brands across industries will share how they use experience management to deliver breakthrough experiences, including: AARP, Adidas, Airbnb, Blue Cross Blue Shield, BMO, Coca-Cola, Crayola, Dish, Fresenius Medical Care, Intermountain Healthcare, KFC, Kroger, Liquid Death, L.L.Bean, M&T Bank, Porsche, ServiceNow, Shake Shack, Southwest, StockX, Trinity Health, US Air Force and Vera Bradley.

5 For The Fight Night: An Epic Dance Off in Support of Cancer Research and The Killers Live in Concert

Launched at the Qualtrics X4 Summit in 2016, 5 For The Fight is a nonprofit organization crowdfunding for cancer research that gets its name because it invites everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer. Qualtrics will host 5 For The Fight Night on Wednesday, March 8 to celebrate cancer survivors and researchers in support of the fight against cancer. Hosted by professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, singer and Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough, 5 For The Fight Night will feature street-style rap and dance performers.

Chart-topping band The Killers will close out X4 with a special performance.

Growing Qualtrics Partner Ecosystem Brings Co-Innovation With Category Leaders

The Qualtrics Partner Network extends the power of the XM Platform to help customers of all sizes and industries create breakthrough experiences and drive business results. The top sponsors of X4 2023:

Diamond Sponsors Inspire From the Main Stage

Accenture: Accenture Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Jill Kramer will take the main stage for a keynote discussing how companies can create the best versions of themselves through brand love—what it is, why you need it and how to build and achieve it for brands, clients and customers.

Accenture Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Jill Kramer will take the main stage for a keynote discussing how companies can create the best versions of themselves through brand love—what it is, why you need it and how to build and achieve it for brands, clients and customers. EY: EY Head of Americas Innovation Practice Cheryl Grise will take the main stage for a keynote exploring how societal change can drive the next business shift. In honor of International Women’s Day, EY Talent Leader, Executive Functions, Penny Stoker will share how employee experiences can help build a better working world.

Platinum Sponsors Bring Experience Management to Life

Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS will deliver a session on enabling frictionless and personalized banking, and will participate in a panel centered around how contact center leaders are rethinking operational models to make customer care a key value driver.

AWS will deliver a session on enabling frictionless and personalized banking, and will participate in a panel centered around how contact center leaders are rethinking operational models to make customer care a key value driver. commonFont: commonFont will deliver a session on evolving loyalty metrics in the contact center and beyond, and will participate in a panel that explores practical ways of cultivating emotional connections with customers, influencing organizational change and optimizing the end-to-end customer experience.

commonFont will deliver a session on evolving loyalty metrics in the contact center and beyond, and will participate in a panel that explores practical ways of cultivating emotional connections with customers, influencing organizational change and optimizing the end-to-end customer experience. Deloitte: Deloitte will deliver a panel discussion on how experience management can be used to power personalization and a breakout session focused on bringing the concept of experience orchestration to life.

Deloitte will deliver a panel discussion on how experience management can be used to power personalization and a breakout session focused on bringing the concept of experience orchestration to life. SAP: SAP will deliver a panel discussion on the business imperative for diversity, equity and inclusion.

SAP will deliver a panel discussion on the business imperative for diversity, equity and inclusion. Walker: Walker will deliver a session on creating more human customer experiences to feature outstanding examples from companies in technology, healthcare and entertainment.

