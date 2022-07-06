Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualtrics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
13.16 USD   +7.78%
09:04aQualtrics to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 20, 2022
BU
08:32aDespite Recession Fears, Qualtrics Research Shows Executives are Optimistic About Their Growth
BU
06/28QUALTRICS RESEARCH : Marketing Pros Bet on the Metaverse
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualtrics to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 20, 2022

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, following the close of market on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 3 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com/investors.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:04aQualtrics to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 20, 2022
BU
08:32aDespite Recession Fears, Qualtrics Research Shows Executives are Optimistic About Their..
BU
06/28QUALTRICS RESEARCH : Marketing Pros Bet on the Metaverse
BU
06/28Butler University Improves Student Lives With Well-being Assessment Powered by Qualtric..
BU
06/23Qualtrics Named a Leader in People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms Report
BU
06/21New Qualtrics Quality Management Improves Contact Center Performance and Agent Retentio..
BU
06/21Qualtrics International Inc. Announces New Qualtrics Quality Management Improves Contac..
CI
06/20Qualtrics goes live on AWS Cloud Infrastructure in Japan
BU
06/13Feelings are Number One Driver of Consumer Loyalty, Qualtrics Research Finds
BU
06/09New Qualtrics Course Evaluations Helps Schools Uncover Hidden Needs as Students Adapt t..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 429 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 010 M - -
Net cash 2022 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 663 M 7 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 808
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,16 $
Average target price 36,61 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Beckstead Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
John Thimsen Senior Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-62.82%7 663
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.82%1 965 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.35%52 977
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.01%47 056
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.26%46 336
SEA LIMITED-66.32%42 171