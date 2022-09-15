Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualtrics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:01 2022-09-15 am EDT
12.17 USD   +1.67%
09:31aQualtrics to Host Digital XM Innovation Event on Oct. 26
BU
09:10aQualtrics Honors Standout K-12 Teachers in Celebration of 20 Years in Education
BU
09/14Qualtrics Announces New XM Benchmarks Powered by the World's Largest Experience Data Library
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qualtrics to Host Digital XM Innovation Event on Oct. 26

09/15/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company will unveil new product innovations on the XM Platform to help organizations connect more deeply with their customers and employees – and make business more human

Participants will get insights on connecting through deep listening in a conversation between Malcolm Gladwell and Stephanie Mehta, and learn how Adidas is using XM in groundbreaking new ways

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that it will host XM Innovation 2022, a one-hour digital experience, on October 26.

Qualtrics will showcase new innovations that are helping make business more human by enabling them to listen, understand, and act with empathy. Companies that will win in their markets are those that can quickly understand their customers and employees, so they can identify their friction points and take action.

The event will feature New York Times Bestselling Author Malcolm Gladwell in conversation with former Fast Company Editor Stephanie Mehta. And Adidas’ head of people analytics, will discuss how the company is uncovering actionable insights that have transformed the way the company thinks about its investment into employee experiences.

“In today’s environment, companies must understand what matters most to their customers and employees, so they can uncover unmet needs and deliver phenomenal experiences,” said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson. “The innovations we are unveiling across our platform address something that is on the minds of business leaders everywhere this year – making business more human, by tuning into feedback and responding with action, quickly and at scale.”

This engaging, informative event is free, and will be broadcasted at 10 am PT on October 26.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:31aQualtrics to Host Digital XM Innovation Event on Oct. 26
BU
09:10aQualtrics Honors Standout K-12 Teachers in Celebration of 20 Years in Education
BU
09/14Qualtrics Announces New XM Benchmarks Powered by the World's Largest Experience Data Li..
BU
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Qualtrics International Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technol..
CI
09/07QUALTRICS LAUNCHES &LDQUO;WORK : New.0” Film Series on XM+
BU
09/07QUALTRICS LAUNCHES "WORK : New.0" Film Series on XM+
CI
09/07Miami International Airport Chatbot Uses Qualtrics to Reduce Traveler Inquiries By 50%
BU
09/07Miami International Airport Chatbot Uses Qualtrics to Reduce Traveler Inquiries by 50%
CI
09/06Hybrid Workers are Equally Likely to have Close Work Friendships as On-Site Workers
BU
09/02Qualtrics sees Strong Customer Growth Across Asia Pacific and Japan
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 424 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 064 M - -
Net cash 2022 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 009 M 7 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 808
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,97 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Beckstead Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
Adrienne Boissy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-66.19%7 009
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.01%1 881 029
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.97%65 155
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.44%49 878
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.25%49 447
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.26%45 799