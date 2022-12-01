Qualtrics to Participate in 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Qualtrics Chief Financial Officer Rob Bachman will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM EST.

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/events/.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast live and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website.

