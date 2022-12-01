Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualtrics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
10.49 USD   +2.24%
04:13pQualtrics to Participate in 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference
BU
11/30Qualtrics X4 Returns to Salt Lake City March 7-9, 2023
BU
11/29Glia appoints EVP
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qualtrics to Participate in 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Qualtrics Chief Financial Officer Rob Bachman will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM EST.

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/events/.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast live and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:13pQualtrics to Participate in 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference
BU
11/30Qualtrics X4 Returns to Salt Lake City March 7-9, 2023
BU
11/29Glia appoints EVP
AQ
11/25Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
BU
11/21Leading Healthcare Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Ease and Empathy to Patien..
BU
11/21Healthcare Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Ease and Empathy to Patients and C..
CI
11/17Qualtrics International Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/17Qualtrics International Inc. Appoints Brian Stucki as President and Chief Operating Off..
CI
11/16Qualtrics Research : Digital Experience Leaders Expect Digital Revenue to Grow in 2023
BU
11/16Employee Burnout vs. Shrinking Budgets Qualtrics Announces Top Workplace Trends for 202..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 032 M - -
Net cash 2022 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 061 M 6 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 808
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,26 $
Average target price 16,50 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Stucki President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
Adrienne Boissy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-71.02%6 061
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.54%1 901 934
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.86%51 920
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.93%47 555
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.68%47 193
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-65.50%33 614