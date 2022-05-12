Qualtrics to go live on Amazon Web Services Cloud Infrastructure in the UK

Qualtrics UK customers will be able to access the Qualtrics XM/OS platform locally via data centre in the AWS London Region

Qualtrics also invests in new London office and customer centre

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced it will go live on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Infrastructure in London in the second half of 2022. Qualtrics customers will be able to access the Qualtrics XM/OS platform locally via the AWS London Region.

The company will also open a new office and customer experience centre in London. These investments come as organisations are increasingly turning to Qualtrics to help them deliver customer, employee, brand and product experiences that create meaningful connections.

Experience Management is the foundation for building deep relationships with customers and employees today, and it's becoming more critical than ever for organisations of every size and in every industry to use experience data to run their businesses. Only Qualtrics can manage the full life cycle of customer and employee experiences on a single platform with the XM Operating System.

UK organisations including The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust and Korn Ferry are using Qualtrics to build deeper relationships with their customers and employees. By moving into AWS’ London Region, Qualtrics enables customers to store their data in the UK.

Qualtrics runs applications in AWS Regions across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan to ensure high availability and resiliency while providing high performance and low latency to customers around the world. This is Qualtrics’ second expansion to a data centre in Europe, along with the AWS Region in Frankfurt, Germany. AWS is its preferred cloud provider, chosen to enhance operational performance, expand globally, and develop new features that help uncover deeper insights for its customers.

“Every leader is trying to figure out how to find and keep customers and retain their best employees, and experience management gives them the ultimate advantage by helping them build deep, personal relationships, at scale,” said Stephanie Barton, EMEA Managing Director. “We see tremendous opportunity in Europe and we're investing to support our growing customer base here.”

Investment in London office and customer centre

In June, Qualtrics’ will open a new office in London designed to facilitate collaboration and hybrid work, bringing Qualtrics UK employees under one roof. The office spans 10,000 square feet in Waterloo with living walls and technology to enable hybrid work. The space features a new customer experience centre ensuring the company has a second EMEA customer centre alongside Dublin.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005097/en/