Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualtrics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
16.55 USD   -3.39%
03:25aQualtrics International to be Fully Acquired by Silver Lake, CPP Investments for $12.5 Billion
MT
02:26aSAP-controlled Qualtrics accepts $12.5 bln offer from Silver Lake, CPPIB
RE
02:08aSAP agrees to sell Qualtrics stake for $7.7 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Lake Consortium to Acquire Nasdaq-Listed Qualtrics

03/13/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to acquire experience-management software company Qualtrics International Inc. in a deal that values the Nasdaq-listed company at around $12.5 billion.

The acquisition value includes purchasing all of SAP SE's majority stake for approximately $7.7 billion, SAP said in a statement Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualtrics shareholders, including SAP, will receive $18.15 per share in cash, representing a 73% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price on Jan. 25, the last full trading day prior to SAP's announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics.

Chief Executive Zip Serafin will continue to lead Qualtrics, which will remain headquartered in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, the company said.

The transaction will be financed by a mix of equity commitments from Silver Lake and its co-investors, $1.75 billion in equity from CPP Investments and $1.0 billion of debt.

Qualtrics's board of directors, a committee of independent directors and major shareholder SAP have approved the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, after which shares of Qualtrics will be delisted from Nasdaq, the statement said.

Morgan Stanley & Co. acted as financial adviser to Qualtrics, while Barclays is advising SAP.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0316ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.67% 157.42 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.33% 90.05 Delayed Quote.5.92%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.76% 11138.89 Real-time Quote.6.42%
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.39% 16.55 Delayed Quote.59.44%
SAP SE -0.86% 110.48 Delayed Quote.14.62%
SILVER 0.07% 20.671 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
All news about QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:25aQualtrics International to be Fully Acquired by Silver Lake, CPP Investments for $12.5 ..
MT
02:26aSAP-controlled Qualtrics accepts $12.5 bln offer from Silver Lake, CPPIB
RE
02:08aSAP agrees to sell Qualtrics stake for $7.7 billion
RE
01:41aSAP to Sell Qualtrics Stake for $7.7 Billion
MT
01:19aSilver Lake, CPPIB stuck $12.5 billion deal to buy Qualtrics
RE
01:01aQualtrics to be Acquired by Silver Lake and CPP Investments for $12.5 Billion
BU
03/10North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report -3-
DJ
03/09Qualtrics Announces 2023 XM Breakthrough Artist Awards, Recognizing Brands Creating Rev..
BU
03/09JPMorgan Chase Downgrades Qualtrics International to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts P..
MT
03/09Qualtrics and Five9 Partner to Improve the Contact Center Experience for Agents and Cus..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 664 M - -
Net income 2023 -816 M - -
Net cash 2023 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 971 M 9 971 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,55 $
Average target price 18,39 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Stucki President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
Adrienne Boissy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.59.44%9 971
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.66%1 850 455
SYNOPSYS INC.11.26%54 102
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.81%53 406
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.21%50 836
SEA LIMITED41.17%41 260