    XM   US7476012015

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(XM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
11.72 USD   -6.69%
09/07QUALTRICS LAUNCHES &LDQUO;WORK : New.0” Film Series on XM+
BU
09/07QUALTRICS LAUNCHES "WORK : New.0" Film Series on XM+
CI
09/07Miami International Airport Chatbot Uses Qualtrics to Reduce Traveler Inquiries By 50%
BU
Transcript : Qualtrics International Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Sep-13-2022 01:45 PM

09/13/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
All right. Fantastic. We will kick it off. Thanks, everyone, for joining us at the Qualtrics session, GS Communacopia and Technology Day 2. I'm Gabriela Borges, I head up the emerging software...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 424 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 064 M - -
Net cash 2022 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 355 M 7 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 808
Free-Float 25,2%
Qualtrics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,56 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Managers and Directors
Zig Serafin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Beckstead Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bachman Controller
Ryan Smith Chairman
Adrienne Boissy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-64.52%7 355
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.37%1 988 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.55%67 506
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.59%52 514
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.85%51 923
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.08%47 933