CVE-2021-3156: Heap-Based Buffer Overflow in Sudo (Baron Samedit)

The Qualys Research Team has discovered a heap overflow vulnerability in sudo, a near-ubiquitous utility available on major Unix-like operating systems. Any unprivileged user can gain root privileges on a vulnerable host using a default sudo configuration by exploiting this vulnerability.

Sudo is a powerful utility that's included in most if not all Unix- and Linux-based OSes. It allows users to run programs with the security privileges of another user. The vulnerability itself has been hiding in plain sight for nearly 10 years. It was introduced in July 2011 (commit 8255ed69) and affects all legacy versions from 1.8.2 to 1.8.31p2 and all stable versions from 1.9.0 to 1.9.5p1 in their default configuration.

Successful exploitation of this vulnerability allows any unprivileged user to gain root privileges on the vulnerable host. Qualys Security Researchers have been able to independently verify the vulnerability and develop multiple variants of exploit and obtain full root privileges on Ubuntu 20.04 (Sudo 1.8.31), Debian 10 (Sudo 1.8.27), and Fedora 33 (Sudo 1.9.2). Other operating systems and distributions are also likely to be exploitable.

As soon as the Qualys Research team confirmed the vulnerability, Qualys engaged in responsible vulnerability disclosure and coordinated with sudo's author and Open Source distributions to announce the vulnerability.

2021-01-13: Advisory sent to Todd.Miller@sudo

2021-01-19: Advisory and patches sent to distros@openwall

2021-01-26: Coordinated Release Date (6:00 PM UTC)

If Sudo is executed to run a command in 'shell' mode (shell -c command):

either through the -s option, which sets Sudo's MODE_SHELL flag; OR

through the -i option, which sets Sudo's MODE_SHELL and MODE_LOGIN_SHELL flags; then, at the beginning of Sudo's main(), parse_args() rewrites argv (lines 609-617), by concatenating all command-line arguments (lines 587-595) and by escaping all meta-characters with backslashes (lines 590-591):

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 571 if (ISSET(mode, MODE_RUN) && ISSET(flags, MODE_SHELL)) { 572 char **av, *cmnd = NULL; 573 int ac = 1; ... 581 cmnd = dst = reallocarray(NULL, cmnd_size, 2); ... 587 for (av = argv; *av != NULL; av++) { 588 for (src = *av; *src != '