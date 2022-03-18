Log in
    QLYS   US74758T3032

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/18 09:34:59 am EDT
130.47 USD   +0.32%
INFOGRAPHIC : Log4Shell Vulnerability Impact by the Numbers
PU
QUALYS : Study Reveals How Enterprises Responded to Log4Shell
PU
INSIDER SELL : Qualys
MT
Infographic: Log4Shell Vulnerability Impact by the Numbers

03/18/2022 | 09:13am EDT
The full scope of risk presented by the Log4Shell vulnerability is something unprecedented, spanning every type of organization across every industry. Hard to find but easy to exploit, Log4Shell immediately places hundreds of millions of Java-based applications, databases, and devices at risk. Remediating this vulnerability has turned out not to be a simple, one-and-done process. Multiple detection methods are required.

Log4Shell Research Study Reveals Enterprise IT Exposure & Response

To shed a unique light on Log4Shell's impact one month after its disclosure, the Qualys Research Team analyzed anonymized security data from across its global network. This infographic reveals enterprise IT's exposure and response to Log4Shell across criteria such as the threat landscape, vulnerability trends, remediation trends, and attack patterns.

[Link]

* 30% statistic does not account for any mitigations applied

Source: Qualys Inc.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 484 M - -
Net income 2022 66,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 076 M 5 076 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,38x
EV / Sales 2023 7,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 823
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 130,05 $
Average target price 139,17 $
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumedh S. Thakar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joo Mi Kim Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Chairman
Ishpreet Singh Chief Information Officer
Peter Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALYS, INC.-5.23%5 076
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-17.20%208 306
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-19.16%34 453
DYNATRACE, INC.-28.38%12 350
ANAPLAN, INC.2.57%6 945
SINCH AB-31.80%6 646