Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys, Inc.    QLYS

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Discover A10 Networks Advance Core OS Vulnerabilities using Qualys VMDR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:10am EDT

The Qualys vulnerability signatures team has released a new series of signatures (detections) for A10 Networks ACOS (Advanced Core Operating System), allowing security teams to identify A10 hosts and detect their vulnerabilities.

A10 Advanced Core Operating System with true Scalable Symmetrical Multi-Processing (SSMP) provides flexible application delivery platforms optimized for high-performance. A10 ACOS allows software capabilities to be addressed by APIs, allowing these devices to work with any standards-based infrastructure.

The newly released set of signatures (QIDs) covers the most recent A10 ACOS advisories. Qualys plans to release more QIDs covering the rest of the A10 advisories and will add QIDs for upcoming advisories on an ongoing basis.

Security teams should use Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) to discover, assess, prioritize, and patch critical vulnerabilities in real time, including A10 Network ACOS, as part of your security and compliance programs.

Identify A10 Assets & Vulnerabilities

Qualys VMDR enables easy identification of A10 Advanced Core OS systems:

operatingSystem: 'A10'

Once the hosts are identified, they can be grouped together with a 'dynamic tag', let's say - 'A10'. This helps in automatically grouping existing A10 hosts as well as any new host that spins up in your environment. Tagging makes these grouped assets available for querying, reporting and management throughout the Qualys Cloud Platform.

In order to identify A10 Advanced Core OS hosts and detect their vulnerabilities, Qualys recommends running an authenticated scan using a Qualys scanner.

A10 QIDs are included in signature version 2.5.4-1 and above.

Customers can search for all A10 Advanced Core OS vulnerabilities using the following QQL query :

vulnerabilities.hostOS:'A10″

Configure Unix Authentication Record

Authenticated scanning should be configured via a standard Unix auth record, which is similar to auth records for other Linux OSes, like Redhat, Ubuntu, and others.

As seen below, simply go to :

Scans -> Authentication -> New -> Operating System -> Unix

Enter the Unix login credentials (user name, password) that the Qualys service should use to log in to A10 hosts at scan time. Target Type is 'A10' for A10 ACOS Network Devices. Online help is always available to assist you.

Scan A10 Network Hosts

Scanning for A10 ACOS vulnerabilities does not require root privileges; however, the account must be able to perform the following command:

1) execute 'show version' to identify OS, version information

2) Requires 'Read' privileges, and 'cli' access

Scan reports identify A10 ACOS as:

Qualys VMDR automatically detects new A10 Advanced Core OS vulnerabilities as their associated detections (QIDs) are added to the KnowledgeBase. As with all detections, A10 QIDs contain recommended steps to address the vulnerability.

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUALYS, INC.
11:10aQUALYS : Discover A10 Networks Advance Core OS Vulnerabilities using Qualys VMDR
PU
10/12QUALYS : Expands into China, and Partners with Digital China
PR
10/08QUALYS : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4
PR
09/29QUALYS : Deloitte Canada Expands its Cyber Vulnerability Threat Management Offer..
PR
09/22QUALYS : Groundbreaking Multi-Vector Approach to EDR Now Shipping
PR
09/22QUALYS : Bolsters Infosys' Cyber Next Platform-Based Service Offerings
PR
09/16QUALYS : Provides Comprehensive Inventory Sync with ServiceNow Service Graph CMD..
PR
09/15QUALYS : Discover Gentoo Linux Vulnerabilities using Qualys VMDR
PU
09/01QUALYS : Discover EulerOS Vulnerabilities using Qualys VMDR
PU
08/11QUALYS : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 360 M - -
Net income 2020 77,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 095 M 4 095 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106,85 $
Last Close Price 104,34 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sumedh S. Thakar President & Chief Product Officer
Joo Mi Kim Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Lead Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS, INC.25.15%4 016
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.64.06%243 034
CLOUDFLARE, INC.250.12%17 429
DYNATRACE, INC.75.45%12 218
ANAPLAN, INC.19.18%8 776
SINCH AB (PUBL)214.49%6 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group