Qualys : May 2021 Patch Tuesday – 55 Vulnerabilities, 5 Critical, Adobe

This month's Microsoft Patch Tuesday addresses 55 vulnerabilities, of which 5 are rated with Critical severity and 49 are rated with Important severity. Microsoft also patched three 0-day vulnerabilities.

As part of its patch Tuesday, Adobe released patches for 43 CVEs covering the following product lines: Experience Manager, InDesign, Illustrator, InCopy, Genuine Service, Acrobat and Reader, Magento, Creative Cloud Desktop Application, Media Encoder, After Effects, Medium, and Animate products.

Adobe also patched a critical 0-day (CVE-2021-28550).

Microsoft released patches addressing a critical RCE vulnerability in SharePoint (CVE-2021-31181). This CVE has a high likelihood of exploitability and is assigned a CVSSv3 base score of 8.8 by the vendor.

Microsoft released patches addressing a critical RCE vulnerability in Windows. This vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely execute code as kernel. This is a wormable vulnerability where an attacker can simply send a malicious crafted packet to the target impacted web server. This CVE has a high likelihood of exploitability and is assigned a CVSSv3 base score of 7.8 by the vendor.

Microsoft also addressed the following 0-days with patches. Although they are not exploited in the wild, they should be prioritized for patching.

CVE-2021-31204 - .NET and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31207 - Microsoft Exchange Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31200 - Common Utilities Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft Office vulnerabilities should be prioritized for workstation-type devices.

Among the vulnerabilities patched by Adobe, CVE-2021-28550 is a 0-day that needs immediate attention. This is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability impacting Adobe Acrobat and Reader and is being actively exploited in the wild on Windows devices. Adversaries are able to execute arbitrary code in Windows, including installing malicious applications and gaining complete access to target machines.

