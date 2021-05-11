Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLYS   US74758T3032

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualys : May 2021 Patch Tuesday – 55 Vulnerabilities, 5 Critical, Adobe

05/11/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This month's Microsoft Patch Tuesday addresses 55 vulnerabilities, of which 5 are rated with Critical severity and 49 are rated with Important severity. Microsoft also patched three 0-day vulnerabilities.

As part of its patch Tuesday, Adobe released patches for 43 CVEs covering the following product lines: Experience Manager, InDesign, Illustrator, InCopy, Genuine Service, Acrobat and Reader, Magento, Creative Cloud Desktop Application, Media Encoder, After Effects, Medium, and Animate products.

Adobe also patched a critical 0-day (CVE-2021-28550).

For a walkthrough of this month's patches by the Qualys Research team, please join us this Thursday, May 13 for the webinar series This Month in Patches.

Microsoft CVE-2021-31181 - SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft released patches addressing a critical RCE vulnerability in SharePoint (CVE-2021-31181). This CVE has a high likelihood of exploitability and is assigned a CVSSv3 base score of 8.8 by the vendor.

CVE-2021-31166 - HTTP Protocol Stack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft released patches addressing a critical RCE vulnerability in Windows. This vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely execute code as kernel. This is a wormable vulnerability where an attacker can simply send a malicious crafted packet to the target impacted web server. This CVE has a high likelihood of exploitability and is assigned a CVSSv3 base score of 7.8 by the vendor.

Three Zero-Days Patched

Microsoft also addressed the following 0-days with patches. Although they are not exploited in the wild, they should be prioritized for patching.

  • CVE-2021-31204 - .NET and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31207 - Microsoft Exchange Server Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31200 - Common Utilities Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Workstation Patches

Microsoft Office vulnerabilities should be prioritized for workstation-type devices.

Adobe

Among the vulnerabilities patched by Adobe, CVE-2021-28550 is a 0-day that needs immediate attention. This is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability impacting Adobe Acrobat and Reader and is being actively exploited in the wild on Windows devices. Adversaries are able to execute arbitrary code in Windows, including installing malicious applications and gaining complete access to target machines.

Webinar Series: This Month in Patches

Please join us this Thursday, May 13 for the webinar series This Month in Patches. The Qualys Research team will discuss some of the key vulnerabilities disclosed in the past month (including Microsoft Patch Tuesday) and how to patch them.

Key topics this month are:

  • 21Nails Exim Mail Server Multiple Vulnerabilities
  • Pulse Connect Secure Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2021-22893)
  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2021

Sign up now!

About Patch Tuesday

Patch Tuesday QIDs are published at Security Alerts, typically late in the evening of Patch Tuesday, followed shortly after by PT dashboards.

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUALYS, INC.
05:58pQUALYS  : May 2021 Patch Tuesday – 55 Vulnerabilities, 5 Critical, Adobe
PU
05/10GOOGLE ANDROID MAY 2021 SECURITY PAT : Discover and Take Remote Response Action ..
PU
05/06QUALYS  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Qualys PT to $106 From $105, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
05/05QUALYS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05QUALYS  : Q1 FY 2021 Prepared Remarks
PU
05/05QUALYS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/05QUALYS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/05QUALYS  : Q1 FY 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
05/05QUALYS  : Earnings Flash (QLYS) QUALYS Posts Q1 Revenue $96.8M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
05/05QUALYS  : Earnings Flash (QLYS) QUALYS Reports Q1 EPS $0.74, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 403 M - -
Net income 2021 49,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 944 M 3 944 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,74x
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110,75 $
Last Close Price 100,76 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sumedh S. Thakar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joo Mi Kim Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Lead Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS, INC.-17.32%3 944
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-2.71%197 256
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-9.37%21 393
DYNATRACE, INC.4.85%12 821
SINCH AB (PUBL)-5.93%9 855
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.13%7 881