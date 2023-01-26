Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QLYS   US74758T3032

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
111.04 USD   +0.34%
05:23aQualys : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023
PU
01/24JPMorgan Starts Qualys at Underweight With $109 Price Target
MT
01/18Insider Sell: Qualys
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualys : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

01/26/2023 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qualys to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

FOSTER CITY, Calif., - January 26, 2023 -Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Thursday, February 9, 2023. To access the conference call, please register here. A live webcast of the earnings conference call, investor presentation, and prepared remarks can be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available through the same webcast link following the end of the call.

About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

*Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies. *

Investor Contact
Blair King
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(650) 801-6299
ir@qualys.com

Media Contact:
Jackie Dutton
Qualys
media@qualys.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUALYS, INC.
05:23aQualys : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023
PU
01/24JPMorgan Starts Qualys at Underweight With $109 Price Target
MT
01/18Insider Sell: Qualys
MT
01/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Qualys to $103 From $118, Maintains Underweight ..
MT
01/10RBC Capital Adjusts Price Target on Qualys to $122 From $140, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
01/06North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Qualys to $115 From $138, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
01/05Needham Downgrades Qualys to Hold From Buy
MT
2022Insider Sell: Qualys
MT
2022Transcript : Qualys, Inc. Presents at NASDAQ 47th Investor Conference, Dec-06..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 489 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net cash 2022 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 218 M 4 218 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,04 $
Average target price 127,54 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumedh S. Thakar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joo Mi Kim Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Lead Independent Director
Ishpreet Singh Chief Information Officer
Peter Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALYS, INC.-1.06%4 218
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.17.78%154 764
CLOUDFLARE, INC.2.10%15 169
DYNATRACE, INC.-3.68%10 619
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.50%7 833
NUTANIX, INC.11.13%6 547