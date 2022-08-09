Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Qualys, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    QLYS   US74758T3032

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
127.43 USD   -0.26%
Qualys : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., - August 9, 2022 - Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conference:

  • Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference. Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO, and Joo Mi Kim, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

At the time of the fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact
Blair King
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development (650) 801-6299
ir@qualys.com

Media Contact:
Jackie Dutton
Qualys
media@qualys.com

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
