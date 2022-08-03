Quanergy Announces World's First 2D 360° PoE LiDAR Sensor

IoT sensor reduces cost, increases detection accuracy for physical security and industrial uses

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) (“Quanergy”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the M1 Edge PoE LiDAR sensor, building on the company’s M1 Edge™ solution. This new IoT sensor expands Quanergy’s presence in the security Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) market, by providing higher detection accuracy at a lower price than competing LiDAR solutions. In addition, this sensor increases the number of industrial use cases that LiDAR can address.

Quanergy’s M1 Edge LiDAR sensors enable smart awareness for applications that require simple object detection and alerting capabilities. The M1 Edge PoE is ideal for any environment where threats can come from small objects or in hard-to-reach places. Such use cases include:

Monitoring rooftops and indoor spaces for potential intruders

Increasing data rack and cabinet security at data centers by detecting unauthorized access

Creating a virtual fence around perimeter lines for commercial security applications to detect anomalous behavior and potentially dangerous objects being thrown over the fence

Protection of critical infrastructure such as data centers, transportation hubs, oil and gas facilities, transformer substations and telecommunication facilities

Perimeter Detection, Zone Protection and Anti Climb Prevention

Detecting objects dropped by drones near prisons or other high security infrastructure facilities

The M1 Edge PoE’s industry-leading angular resolution allows it to detect objects as small as a ball or even a pen, with a high degree of accuracy up to tens of meters away from the sensor. When coupled with Quanergy’s MQ-8™ and Qortex DTC™ products, it provides the most complete LiDAR-based security solution in the industry.

This new solution also expands Quanergy’s industrial use cases. The M1 Edge PoE can automate time-consuming and error-prone bin-picking applications and reduce accidents in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). It allows for Power over Ethernet (PoE), simplified wiring for a lower installation cost, up to 16 evaluation fields and a higher number (up to 128) of configurable detection zones per evaluation field. It also integrates with QORTEX Aware™ perception software, enabling customers to create detection zones to monitor and flag any anomalies back to the main system.

Gerald Becker, vice president of market Development and alliances, Quanergy, said: “We’re enabling smarter awareness for applications requiring simple object detection and alerting capabilities. The new M1 Edge PoE features provide increased coverage and more flexibility – and enable us to deliver new security solutions such as security zone detection for perimeter protection, fence line detection, and rooftop surveillance applications.”

Tony Rigoni, director of industrial markets, Quanergy, said: “By increasing the number of detection zones per field from three to 128, we can enable many more applications - many of which were previously unsolvable. The M1 Edge PoE is easy and quick to set up, enabling customers to rapidly collect and make use of LiDAR data.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY and QNGY.WS) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “project,” “will likely result” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the use of our LiDAR sensors for physical security and industrial use cases. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside Quanergy’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the overall level of consumer demand for Quanergy’s products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the ability to maintain the listing of Quanergy’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; the financial strength of Quanergy’s customers; Quanergy’s ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Quanergy’s exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Quanergy’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Quanergy’s suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Quanergy and its suppliers and customers; Quanergy’s ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Quanergy’s information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of electricity and other raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; Quanergy’s ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Quanergy’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Quanergy’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. Quanergy anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Quanergy may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Quanergy specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

