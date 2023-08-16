Annual Subscription Model Delivers Greater Financial Flexibility, Providing Revolutionary 3D LiDAR Solutions in Single, Easy to Scale Package

SAN JOSE, CA - August 16, 2023 - Quanergy Solutions, Inc., invites organizations to see beyond the constraints of traditional security sales models with the introduction of the industry's first Security as a Service (SaaS) model for its revolutionary Q-Track™ 3D LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) solution. This yearly subscription option offers enhanced financial flexibility, allowing enterprise users to budget their powerful Q-Track solutions as an operating expense (OPEX) versus a capital expense (CAPEX).

"Our vision at Quanergy is to provide real-time, proactive awareness for dynamic environments that demand higher levels of event detection, classification and tracking," said Enzo Signore, CEO, Quanergy Solutions. "With the introduction of a Security as a Service model for our Q-Track 3D LiDAR solutions, Quanergy now provides enterprise organizations with the opportunity to derive greater ROI from their security budgets, while improving overall security performance and fostering controlled scalability for future growth."

Quanergy Q-Track solutions address the longstanding challenges faced by enterprise organizations' security operations, including the reactive nature of conventional video systems and technologies, and the high cost and low efficacy of manned guard services. Q-Track addresses these issues and more with new benchmarks in proactive performance and cost-efficiency for myriad mainstream physical security and business intelligence applications.

Quanergy Q-Track combines advanced 3D LiDAR sensors and AI-driven smart perception software with the unique ability to simultaneously detect, classify and track 600+ individuals/objects with near-perfect accuracy over vast areas - even in complete darkness.

Under the new Security as a Service model, subscribers will benefit from Q-Track's unprecedented performance capabilities in a single, easy to deploy system package that includes 3D sensors, perception software license, support, maintenance, upgrades, and a warranty for the entire duration of the subscription. Starting from 90 days for qualified projects and proof of concept, Q-Track is available with annual SaaS subscription terms that adapt to an organization's specific requirements.

Quanergy is offering both the new Security as a Service and traditional CAPEX ownership models, ensuring that customers can choose the option that best aligns with their needs. Quanergy customers currently operating under the CAPEX model can easily transition to the SaaS model by contacting their sales representative.

Quanergy Q-Track 3D LiDAR solutions have already gained recognition as the preferred security solution at over 100 global locations, safeguarding critical infrastructure, smart cities, and smart spaces. Core applications include perimeter intrusion detection (PIDS), fence and wall protection, tailgating prevention, asset protection, footfall analysis, space utilization, and business operations efficiency.

About Quanergy

Quanergy is redefining physical security with real-time 3-D LiDAR solutions. Based in Silicon Valley, Quanergy's revolutionary Security as a Service delivers intelligent proactive awareness for highly dynamic environments like critical infrastructure, smart cities, smart spaces, and industrial automation. Quanergy's mission is to ensure you see beyond current sensing limitations and experience the power of 3-D security designed for a 3-D world. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.