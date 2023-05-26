Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering April 01, 2023 through April 30, 2023, filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICTOF DELAWARE Clear All Fields Save In Re. Quanergy Systems, Inc. Debtor(s) § § § § Case No. 22-11305 Jointly Administered Monthly Operating Report Chapter 11 Reporting Period Ended: 04/30/2023 Petition Date: 12/13/2022 Months Pending: Industry Classification: 5414 Reporting Method: Accrual Basis Cash Basis Debtor's Full-Time Employees(current): 0 Debtor's Full-Time Employees (as of date of order for relief): 87 Supporting Documentation (check all that are attached): (For jointly administered debtors, any required schedules must be provided on a non-consolidated basis for each debtor) Statement of cash receipts and disbursements Balance sheet containing the summary and detail of the assets, liabilities and equity (net worth) or deficit Statement of operations (profit or loss statement) Accounts receivable aging Postpetition liabilities aging Statement of capital assets Schedule of payments to professionals Schedule of payments to insiders All bank statements and bank reconciliations for the reporting period Description of the assets sold or transferred and the terms of the sale or transfer /s/ Shane Reil Signature of ResponsibleParty Shane Reil Printed Name of Responsible Party 05/22/2023 Date Rodney Square 1000 N. King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 Address STATEMENT: This Periodic Report is associated with an open bankruptcy case; therefore, Paperwork Reduction Act exemption 5 C.F.R. § 1320.4(a)(2) applies. UST Form 11-MOR(12/01/2021) 1 Click "Generate PDF" to Remove Watermark

Debtor's Name Quanergy Systems, Inc. 22-11305 Part 1: Cash Receiptsand Disbursements Current Month Cumulative a. Cash balance beginning of month $7,150,283 b. Total receipts (net of transfers between accounts) $86,215 $4,817,491 c. Total disbursements (net of transfers between accounts) $462,287 $7,145,132 d. Cash balance end of month (a+b-c) $6,774,211 e. Disbursements made by third party for the benefit of the estate $0 $0 f. Total disbursements for quarterly fee calculation (c+e) $462,287 $7,145,132 Part 2: Asset and Liability Status Current Month (Not generally applicable to Individual Debtors. See Instructions.) a. Accounts receivable (total net of allowance) $805,275 b. Accounts receivable over 90 days outstanding (net of allowance) $489,329 c. Inventory (Book Market Other (attach explanation)) $0 d. Total current assets $12,217,771 e. Total assets $12,924,958 f. Postpetition payables (excluding taxes) $56,459 g. Postpetition payables past due (excluding taxes) $0 h. Postpetition taxes payable $0 i. Postpetition taxes past due $0 j. Total postpetition debt (f+h) $56,459 k. Prepetition secured debt $0 l. Prepetition priority debt $3,794 m. Prepetition unsecured debt $32,164,936 n. Total liabilities (debt) (j+k+l+m) $32,225,189 o. Ending equity/net worth (e-n) $-19,300,231 Part 3: Assets Soldor Transferred Current Month Cumulative a. Total cash sales price for assets sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business $0 $3,150,000 b. Total payments to third parties incident to assets being sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business $0 $625,000 c. Net cash proceeds from assets sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business (a-b) $0 $2,525,000 Part 4: Income Statement (Statement of Operations) Current Month Cumulative (Not generally applicable to Individual Debtors. See Instructions.) a. Gross income/sales (net of returns and allowances) $0 b. Cost of goods sold (inclusive of depreciation, if applicable) $0 c. Gross profit (a-b) $0 d. Selling expenses $-102,708 e. General and administrative expenses $222,745 f. Other expenses $0 g. Depreciation and/or amortization (not included in 4b) $0 h. Interest $0 i. Taxes (local, state, and federal) $0 j. Reorganization items $-460,780 k. Profit (loss) $340,743 $-32,767,547

Debtor's Name Quanergy Systems, Inc. Case No. 22-11305 Part 5: Professional Fees and Expenses Approved Current Month Approved Cumulative Paid Current Month Paid Cumulative a. Debtor's professional fees & expenses (bankruptcy) Aggregate Total $0 $2,049,849 $0 $1,691,092 Itemized Breakdown by Firm i Raymond James Financial Professional $0 $250,000 $0 $250,000 ii Cooley LLP Lead Counsel $0 $753,219 $0 $602,993 iii Young Conaway StargattTaylo Co-Counsel $0 $482,278 $0 $388,807 iv FTI Financial Professional $0 $556,113 $0 $444,891 v Stretto Other $0 $8,239 $0 $4,401 Approved Current Month Approved Cumulative Paid Current Month Paid Cumulative b. Debtor's professional fees & expenses (nonbankruptcy) Aggregate Total Itemized Breakdown by Firm c. All professional fees and expenses (debtor &committees) Part 6: Postpetition Taxes Current Month Cumulative a. Postpetition income taxes accrued (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 b. Postpetition income taxes paid (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 c. Postpetition employer payroll taxes accrued $0 $0 d. Postpetition employer payroll taxes paid $0 $353,308 e. Postpetition property taxes paid $0 $0 f. Postpetition other taxes accrued (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 g. Postpetition other taxes paid (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 a. Were any payments made on prepetition debt? (if yes, see Instructions) Yes No b. Were any payments made outside the ordinary course of business without court approval? (if yes, see Instructions) Yes No c. Were any payments made to or on behalf of insiders? Yes No d. Are you current on postpetition tax return filings? Yes No e. Are you current on postpetition estimated tax payments? Yes No f. Were all trust fund taxes remitted on a current basis? Yes No g. Was there any postpetition borrowing, other than trade credit? Yes No (if yes, see Instructions) h. Were all payments made to or on behalf of professionals approved by the court? Yes No N/A i. Do you have: Worker's compensation insurance? Yes No If yes, are your premiums current? Yes No N/A (if no, see Instructions) Casualty/property insurance? Yes No If yes, are your premiums current? Yes No N/A (if no, see Instructions) General liability insurance? Yes No If yes, are your premiums current? Yes No N/A (if no, see Instructions)

Debtor's Name Quanergy Systems, Inc. Case No. 22-11305 j. Has a plan of reorganization been filed with the court? Yes No k. Has a disclosure statement been filed with the court? Yes No l. Are you current with quarterly U.S. Trustee fees as set forth under 28 U.S.C. § 1930? Yes No Part 8: Individual Chapter 11 Debtors (Only) a. Gross income (receipts) from salary and wages $0 b. Gross income (receipts) from self-employment $0 c. Gross income from all other sources $0 d. Total income in the reporting period (a+b+c) $0 e. Payroll deductions $0 f. Self-employment related expenses $0 g. Living expenses $0 h. All other expenses $0 i. Total expenses in the reporting period (e+f+g+h) $0 j. Difference between total income and total expenses (d-i) $0 k. List the total amount of all postpetition debts that are past due $0 l. Are you required to pay any Domestic Support Obligations as defined by 11 U.S.C § 101(14A)? Yes No m. If yes, have you made all Domestic Support Obligation payments? Yes No N/A Privacy Act Statement 28 U.S.C. § 589b authorizes the collection of this information, and provision of this information is mandatory under 11 U.S.C. §§ 704, 1106, and 1107. The United States Trustee will use this information to calculate statutory fee assessments under 28 U.S.C. § 1930(a)(6). The United States Trustee will also use this information to evaluate a chapter 11 debtor's progress through the bankruptcy system, including the likelihood of a plan of reorganization being confirmed and whether the case is being prosecuted in good faith. This information may be disclosed to a bankruptcy trustee or examiner when the information is needed to perform the trustee's or examiner's duties or to the appropriate federal, state, local, regulatory, tribal, or foreign law enforcement agency when the information indicates a violation or potential violation of law. Other disclosures may be made for routine purposes. For a discussion of the types of routine disclosures that may be made, you may consult the Executive Office for United States Trustee's systems of records notice, UST-001, "Bankruptcy Case Files and Associated Records." See 71 Fed. Reg. 59,818 et seq. (Oct. 11, 2006). A copy of the notice may be obtained at the following link: http:// www.justice.gov/ust/eo/rules_regulations/index.htm. Failure to provide this information could result in the dismissal or conversion of your bankruptcy case or other action by the United States Trustee. 11 U.S.C. § 1112(b)(4)(F). I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Monthly Operating Report and its supporting documentation are true and correct and that I have been authorized to sign this report on behalf of the estate. /s/ Lawrence Perkins Signature of Responsible Party Lawrence Perkins Printed Name of Responsible Party Chief Restructuring Officer Title 05/22/2023 Date

THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE In re: QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.,1 Debtor. Chapter 11 Case No. 22-11305 (CTG) NOTES TO MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT On December 13, 2022 (the "Petition Date"), the above-captioned debtor and debtor in possession (the "Debtor") filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court"). Please be advised that the accompanying monthly operating report and the exhibits thereto (the "MOR") are unaudited, preliminary, and may not comply with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") in all material respects. The MOR is limited in scope, covers a limited time period, and has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Code and the United States Trustee. The unaudited financial statements have been derived from the Debtor's books and records. The MOR generally reflects the operations and financial position of the Debtor on a consolidated basis with non-Debtor Quanergy Perception Technologies, Inc. The information presented herein has not been subjected to all procedures that would typically be applied to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Upon the application of such procedures, the financial information could be subject to changes, and these changes could be material. The information furnished in the MOR includes normal recurring adjustments, but does not include all of the adjustments that would typically be made for interim financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Given the complexity of the Debtor's business, inadvertent errors, omissions or over inclusions may have occurred. Accordingly, the Debtor hereby reserves the right to amend or supplement the MOR, if necessary, but shall be under no obligation to do so. 1 The Debtor and the last four digits of its taxpayer identification number are: Quanergy Systems, Inc. (5845). The Debtor's mailing address for purposes of the Chapter 11 Case is c/o SierraConstellation Partners, LLC 355 S. Grand Avenue Suite 1450 Los Angeles, CA 90071.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Exhibits to the April MOR For the period April 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023 Page # Table of Contents 3 Statement of Cash Receipts and Disbursements 4 Balance Sheet for period ending April 30, 2023 5 Statement of Operations 6 Accounts Receivable as of April 30, 2023 7 Post-petition Accounts Payable as of April 30, 2023 8 Bank Reconciliation 9 Payments Made on Pre-Petition Debt as of April 30, 2023 10 Payments to Insiders 11 Payments to Professionals as of April 30, 2023 2

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Statement of Cash Receipts and Disbursements ($ in USD) 4/1-4/30 Beginning Cash Balance $ 7,150,283 Receipts Collections $ 86,215 Total Receipts $ 86,215 Operating Disbursements Prefunded NewCo Payments $ 231,241 AP 175,513 Other 3,612 Total Operating Disbursements $ 410,366 Operating Cash Flow $ (324,151) Restructuring Related Professional fees $ 51,921 Total Restructuring Related $ 51,921 Net Cash Flow $ (376,072) Ending Cash Balance $ 6,774,211 3

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Balance Sheet for period ending April 30, 2023 ($ in USD) 4/30/2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,774,211 Restricted cash 70,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 805,275 Prepaid business insurance and D&O 3,838,883 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 729,402 Total current assets $ 12,217,771 Property and equipment, net $ - Operating lease assets 478,156 Other long-term assets 229,031 Total assets $ 12,924,958 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,249,032 Accrued expenses 1,626,724 Accrued liabilities 9,897,864 Accrued liabilities (Post petition) 56,459 Professional fees (Post petition) 3,274,764 Other current liabilities 897,806 Total current liabilities $ 22,002,649 Operating lease liabilities $ 478,156 Other long-term liabilities 9,744,384 Total liabilities $ 32,225,189 Total Stockholders' equity $ (19,300,231) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,924,958 4

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Statement of Operations ($ in USD) 4/1 - 4/30 Revenue $ - Cost of Sales - Gross Margin $ - Selling expenses $ (102,708) General and administrative 222,745 Restructuring expenses (460,780) Income (loss) from operations $ 340,743 Other income: Interest income $ - Loss on Asset Sale - Income (loss) before income taxes $ 340,743 Income tax $ - Net Income (loss) $ 340,743 5

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Accounts Receivable as of April 30, 2023 ($ in USD) 4/30/2023 Accounts Receivable Reconciliation Total Accounts Receivable at the beginning of the reporting period $ 1,153,145 + Amounts billed during the period - - Amounts collected during the period (86,250) Total Accounts Receivable at the end of the reporting period $ 1,066,895 4/30/2023 Accounts Receivable Aging Current $ - 1-30 Days Past Due - 31-60 Days Past Due 24,000 61-90 Days Past Due 291,946 91+ Days Past Due 750,949 Total $ 1,066,895 6

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Post-petition Accounts Payable Aging as of April 30, 2023 ($ in USD) 4/30/2023 Current $ - 1-30 Days Past Due - 31-60 Days Past Due - 61-90 Days Past Due - Total $ - 7

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Bank Reconciliation ($ in USD) Silicon Valley Bank x2011 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x2011 Silicon Valley Bank $ 2,346,318 $ 2,754 $ 2,349,071 Adjustments Breakout Check #12621 $ 2,754 Total Adjustments $ 2,754 The positive $2,785 adjustment was made due to bank credit. Silicon Valley Bank x4224 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x4224 Silicon Valley Bank $ 70,000 $ - $ 70,000 Silicon Valley Bank x1506 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x1506 Silicon Valley Bank $ 4,417,140 $ - $ 4,417,140 Silicon Valley Bank x1498 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x1498 Silicon Valley Bank $ 8,000 $ - $ 8,000 Silicon Valley Bank x2927 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x2927 Silicon Valley Bank $ - $ - $ - Silicon Valley Bank x1679 Bank Reconciliation Bank Name Bank Balance Adjustments Book Balance x1679 Silicon Valley Bank $ - $ - $ - 8

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Payments Made on Pre-Petition Debt as of April 30, 2023 ($ in USD) Payee Name Date Amount Description California Franchise Tax Board 4/19/2023 $ 1,600 For 2022 Quanergy Systems, Inc. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Revenue 4/19/2023 912 California Franchise Tax Board 4/19/2023 800 For 2021 Quanergy Systems, Inc. North Carolina Department of Revenue 4/19/2023 200 Arizona Department of Revenue 4/19/2023 100 Total 4/19/2023 $ 3,612 Franchise tax and other taxes 9

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Payments to Insiders (4/1/2023 - 4/30/2023) ($ in USD) as of Description Amount 4/30/2023 Salary, benefits & consulting $ 77,292 10

Quanergy Systems, Inc. Payments to Professionals as of April 30, 2023 ($ in USD) Professional Firm Date Amount Description Stretto 4/3/2023 $ 25,530 Fees related to services Stretto 4/28/2023 $ 26,391 Fees related to services 11