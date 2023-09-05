Serving the Security Needs of Complex Critical Infrastructure Sites Worldwide

San Jose, Calif. - September 5, 2023 -Quanergy Solutions, a leading provider of 3D LiDAR security solutions, has established a strategic partnership with Teledyne FLIR, the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermal imaging infrared cameras. This collaboration provides a seamlessly integrated solution that stands uniquely poised to tackle intricate security challenges faced by critical infrastructure environments, including utilities, data centers, and airports. These locations often feature uneven terrain and numerous obstacles, compounded by inadequate lighting conditions that hinder situational awareness. In response, users have historically increased the sensitivity settings on their existing systems, resulting in a surge of false alarms and costly on-site guard services.

This is precisely where the strength of this joint solution becomes evident.

Quanergy's Q-Track™ redefines physical security with a seamlessly integrated solution that combines Quanergy's long-range 3D LiDAR sensors with advanced perception software. This solution provides users with hyper-accurate 3D intelligent proactive awareness to reduce false alarms and save lives. We've raised the bar by setting new benchmarks for event detection, object classification, and tracking.

The FLIR Elara™ DX-Series multispectral pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) security camera provides full situational awareness in the most punishing environments. Combining thermal and visible light imagers, the Elara DX-Series gives operators the ability to monitor large areas in complete darkness, glaring light, and adverse weather. The exceptional detection and identification capabilities of multispectral cameras help integrators provide solutions for challenging imaging problems at critical infrastructure sites and remote facilities.

This new integration allows Q-Track to send object location, both relative and absolute, to a FLIR thermal camera such as the DX-Series PTZ camera which combines thermal and visible light imagers. This enables a 'Slew to Cue' event-to-action workflow where the camera, powered by the actionable intelligence from the LiDAR system can continuously track a bad actor throughout the entire perimeter of a site, regardless of the harsh weather conditions or bad/no lighting.

Thanks to Q-Track's innovative object stitching mechanism the solution can also track objects in areas that have a lot of obstacles. Multiple Quanergy sensors can be stitched together to form a mesh network where an object's information can be passed from sensor to sensor so that users never lose sight of any potential threats.

As a result, customers can have a highly secure, automated security solution that can consistently and reliably protects a site from intrusion. More importantly, the solution can significantly reduce the number of false alerts and save customers hundreds of thousands of dollars in costly guard services.

Matt Strautman, Director, of Global Business Development - Security, Teledyne FLIR, said: "Our goal is to provide the most efficient and secure solutions to our customers. The partnership with Quanergy gives us the opportunity to present a complete solution in specific areas where we cannot use our sensors for detection. The combination of our two sensors not only helps with threats of intrusion but improves safety by being able to quickly locate and track targets in all types of dangerous situations/terrains/areas."

Gerald Becker, Vice President, of Market Development and Alliances, Quanergy, said: "Customers seek enhanced situational awareness and precision in video surveillance, regardless of its intended use. The fusion of Quanergy and Teledyne FLIR technologies offers an exceptional approach to detect, track, and classify individuals and objects in motion within sensitive or secured environments with high accuracy."

For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Quanergy

Quanergy is redefining physical security with real-time 3-D LiDAR solutions. Based in Silicon Valley, Quanergy's revolutionary 3D LiDAR security solution delivers, proactive awareness for highly dynamic environments like critical infrastructure, smart cities, smart spaces, and industrial automation. Quanergy's mission is to ensure you see beyond current sensing limitations and experience the power of 3-D security, designed for our 3-D world.