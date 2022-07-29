Quanergy : Reports Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Market Capitalization - Form 8-K

Quanergy Reports Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Market Capitalization

SUNNYVALE, Calif.-July 29, 2022-Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) ("Quanergy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that it received notice (the "Notice") on July 25, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its last reported shareholders' equity was less than $50 million. In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days from receipt of the Notice to submit a plan that would bring it into compliance with the minimum global market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Notice. The Company intends to develop and submit a plan to bring it into compliance with the NYSE listing standards within the required time-frame by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the Company's common stock, and provided the NYSE approves the plan, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the 18-month period, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE listing standards and periodic review by the NYSE of the Company's progress under the plan. The Notice does not result in a default under the Company's material debt or other agreements, and does not affect the Company's ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements. The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy's (NYSE: QNGY and QNGY.WS) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people's experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy's smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com .

