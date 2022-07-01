Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quanergy Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNGY   US74764U1043

QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.

(QNGY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
0.3820 USD   -6.83%
06/23Quanergy Systems Names Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
06/23Quanergy Welcomes Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
06/23Quanergy Systems, Inc. Appoints Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanergy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Sundberg Lori S
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Quanergy Systems, Inc. [QNGY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC. , 433 LAKESIDE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SUNNYVALE CA 94085
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Sundberg Lori S
C/O QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
433 LAKESIDE DRIVE
SUNNYVALE, CA94085

CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
Signatures
/s/ Jerry Allison , Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one (1) share of the Issuer's Common Stock.
(2) Subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Company, one fourth (1/4th) of the total number of Restricted Stock Units subject to this Award shall vest on August 15, 2023, and thereafter one sixteenth (1/16th) of the total number of Restricted Stock Units shall vest on each of November 15th, February 15th, May 15th and August 15th until fully vested.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Quanergy Systems Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
06/23Quanergy Systems Names Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
06/23Quanergy Welcomes Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
06/23Quanergy Systems, Inc. Appoints Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
06/21Quanergy Systems Falls Out of Compliance With NYSE Listing Requirement
MT
06/21QUANERGY : Reports Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Common Stock Trading Pr..
PU
06/21QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
06/21Quanergy Reports Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Common Stock Trading P..
BU
06/17QUANERGY : Welcomes Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
PU
06/06QUANERGY : to Demonstrate Innovative LiDAR Solutions at Automate 2022
PU
06/06QUANERGY : to Exhibit 3D LiDAR Solutions at Security Twenty 22
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,93 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 38,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quanergy Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Archambault Chief Financial Officer
Ross Taylor Vice President-Software Engineering
Kevin Amiri Senior Vice President-Operations
Jim Disanto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%38
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%414 802
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.46%379 584
BROADCOM INC.-26.99%196 179
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 957
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.15%143 069